Opinion
Strategic Patience, Malice to None: Dele Momodu Unpacks the Atiku Abubakar Myth in Birthday Tribute
By Daniel Okereke
In Jada, the serene hometown of Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the atmosphere was festive. The occasion was a birthday lecture organized by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation, a platform of family and friends dedicated to honoring the legacies of the Waziri Adamawa. Scholarship awards were announced for indigent school children in Jada, Toungo, and neighboring towns, an annual gesture by the Foundation in continuation of the Atiku legacy. Yet what unfolded was more than a celebration of age; it was a meditation on the Atiku persona. Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation International and one of Nigeria’s most gifted orators, delivered a tribute that sought to decode the “Atiku Abubakar myth.” You must listen to Dele Momodu at least once before you die; he is a motivational powerhouse.
Dele Momodu’s oratory conveyed the cadence of philosophical truism. Without explicitly titling his speech Atiku: The Path of Uncommon Equanimity, he painted a resounding portrait of a man he rightfully described as “The Father of the Nation.” Atiku, he argued, embodies patience, humility, and a progressive spirit—qualities that have allowed him to remain undaunted by Nigeria’s mountain of crises.
The United States Peace Corps once described Atiku in superlatives: No private businessman in Africa has worked harder for democracy or contributed more to the progress of higher education than Atiku Abubakar. Momodu’s tribute echoed this sentiment, situating Atiku not merely as a politician but as a statesman whose influence transcends office.
Dele Momodu, the celebrated journalist, is an orator from another universe. He captivates his audience with his ebullient, relentless, and cerebral style, consistently raising expectations and never letting them down. He traced memories back to the Jos SDP convention of 1993, perhaps Nigeria’s most dramatic political theater. Three gladiators contested for the presidential ticket. Atiku, backed by the formidable machinery of General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, stood a strong chance of victory. Yet he stepped down for Chief M.K.O. Abiola, sacrificing personal ambition for party unity and pan-Nigerian solidarity.
That sacrifice was not rewarded. Abiola bypassed Atiku and chose Babagana Kingibe, the other contestant, as his running mate. Still, Atiku remained loyal, campaigning vigorously and investing personal resources in the party’s success. When Abiola’s victory was annulled and Nigeria plunged into authoritarian rule, Atiku resisted General Abacha’s overtures, refusing cabinet positions and standing firm against dictatorship. Atiku stood firm at that critical juncture, when honor and integrity mattered to save the country. Not everyone did.
Dele Momodu left unspoken the tormenting question: had Abiola chosen Atiku as his running mate, might the June 12 struggle have taken a different course? He avoided the path of alternative history, perhaps saving it for another audience.
Where others might have turned bitterness into attrition, Atiku chooses faith and patience. Momodu described him as a man of destiny, one who absorbs disappointments without rancor. His strength lies in restraint—a refusal to retaliate when maligned, a discipline rooted in faith in Allah, and a conviction that history bends toward justice.
This patience is not passivity. It is strategic. It has allowed Atiku to survive betrayals, insults, and political exclusion while steadily building networks across Nigeria’s diverse political, social, and economic landscapes.
Dele Momodu emphasized Atiku’s cosmopolitanism: detribalized, progressive, and deeply invested in philanthropy. He highlighted Atiku’s contributions to education, democracy, and the rule of law. When wronged, Atiku turns to the courts, enriching Nigeria’s jurisprudence and strengthening democratic institutions. Atiku’s brand of politics has no room for thuggery and violence.
He is, in Momodu’s words, “the defender of the common man”—a man of intellect and ideas, whose philanthropy and investments in education have left their mark forever. Atiku has faced criticism, yet he has never responded with retaliation.
The loudest applause came when Dele Momodu described Atiku as “the most effective and influential vice president in Nigeria’s history.” Only people with scant knowledge of how power works would dispute that. He recalled the Obasanjo economic team, a constellation of global talents assembled under Atiku’s leadership. It was not a cabal but a meritocratic team whose reforms reshaped Nigeria’s economy and governance. Under Obasanjo and Atiku, Nigeria boldly shrugged off decades of underperformance and emerged as Africa’s number one economy. It has been a slow and agonizing regression since they left office. Many in the audience were left ruminating on where the Nigerian economy would be in 2025 if Atiku had succeeded Obasanjo in 2007.
Eighteen years out of power, Atiku remains, in Momodu’s words, “the only man they fear in Aso Rock.” His networks are vast, his influence enduring, and his relevance undiminished. In Jada’s Atiku Abubakar Family Auditorium, political gladiators from across the Northeast gathered—some allies, some former rivals, even enemies—united in admiration for a man whose resilience has become legend.
Momodu’s portrait was of a leader who embodies diversity, destiny, and determination. He is a man who never surrenders. He is a man whose strategic patience and malice towards none have not only made him a political colossus, but a legendary figure.
In the end, Dele Momodu’s discourse was less about birthday celebration than about legacy. It was a reminder that Atiku Abubakar’s story is not merely political but philosophical: the story of a man who has turned sacrifice into strength, patience into power, and resilience into relevance.
Okereke is Registrar and Vice President, Administration at AUN
Opinion
King Karma is Coming! By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life” – Holy Bible (Galatians 6:7–9)
Believe it or not, the Law of retributive justice, or call it karma is real. But what does it truly mean? In Buddhism, Hinduism, and some other religions “the force produced by a person’s actions in one life that influences what happens to them in future lives: Hindus believe in karma, meaning they will answer for their actions – if not in this life, then in the next”. Most interestingly, it has started unfolding before our eyes with specific regards to Nigeria’s effervescent political spectrum, within a short space of less than two decades.
For instance, how else can we explain the harsh reality of the fact that the very set of political helmsman who trooped to the United States,US to meet with the then President Barack Obama to lay complaint of serious “insecurity” against the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government back in 2014, with some of them asking him to resign from office are currently at the receiving end of even worse insecurity ravaging the country? These same people are embittered by the President Donald Trump-led United States tagging Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern,CPC troubled by “Christian Genocide”.
That is Karma for you.
It would be recalled that a top intelligence analyst, who was part of the Obama administration, Mr. Matthew T. Page, has explained the claim made by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, that the State Department invited 12 northern governors to Washington to seek their support on the need to achieve regime change in Nigeria during the 2015 Presidential election.
Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari, knowing full well that the well staged kidnap of thre Chibok School Girls was aimed at denting his image as incapable of battling insurgency, also alleged international conspiracy in the build up to the elections. The statements of both Aliyu and Jonathan were revealed in the book, entitled ‘Against Run of Play’ by Segun Adeniyi.
In fact, Mr. Page alleged that, “at that meeting, Admiral Murtala Nyako read out a memo he had written itemizing the case against Jonathan. He was so openly and almost violently against the Jonathan administration in his speech that he had to be openly rebuked at the meeting by the then Nigerian ambassador to the US, Ambassador Adebowale Adefuye, of blessed memory. It was so venomous that it prompted a rebuttal from the Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who showed loyalty to the then Nigerian President. According to Mr. Page, this prompted most of the other Northern governors present to turn on him.
Another intriguing aspect to the political gambit was that at the same time, Obama confidant and former White House Senior Advisor, David Axelrod’s firm, AKPD Message and Media, began to work as a paid consultant for the then Nigerian opposition party, All Progressives Congress.”
Subsequently, “sublimal messages were communicated by President Obama” in the special broadcast he made to Nigerians on March 28, 2015, urging them to come out and vote. Eventually, their nebulous aim of outsting Jonthan from power succeeded.
But well aware of the insidious plans by the desperados to unleash haunting havoc on innocent people should he refuse to vacate office, he openly stated that: “My political ambition is not worth a drop of blood of any Nigerian”. Unforgettable demonstration of an uncommon patriotriotic fervour for a country some want to rule over more by crook thsn by hook! So, what has transpired within the insecurity matrix in the past decade, since Jonathan humbly handed over the baton of political leadership to the All Progressives Congress, APC from 2015 to 2025? That is the million naira question. The answers are the gory pictures painted before us all to see.
Ever since, the terrorism incubus has metamorphosed from mainly the Boko Haram to the ISWAP, the bandits, the Lakurawa and the Mahmuda. It has spread from the embattled North East zone to the North Western states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna in addition to the mineral – rich North Central states of Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Kwara currently turned from the once fertile farmlands into the killing fields of Nigeria.
And some of the traducers of the then Jonathan-led administration have started exhibiting a deep sense of remorse. One of them, a chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima in a recent interview with ARISE Television has this to say; ” I’m sorry that I have come here to discuss the truth, not politics. Let me address more. During Jonathan’s birthday, I spoke to journalists. And I said something. I was one of the greatest critics of Jonathan’s presidency. I didn’t know that God will disgrace me to show me that Jonathan was even a saint, a better administrator than those that came after him.
“During his time, the insecurity reached its highest level, six weeks, I mean some few days to election. Jonathan suspended the election, put off the election, and took another six weeks. And brought mercenaries. If this government today has that opportunity of chaos one or two weeks to election, they will allow it to continue so that they can write figures and announce themselves as winners. But Jonathan stopped that election, and he knew for sure that if there was a fair election, no incumbent, the government can get second term.
He added that: “This is an educated man with PhD. He knew that. But because of his humane nature, he postponed the election for six weeks, brought in mercenaries, and within six weeks, those mercenaries stabilized Nigeria, and there was no polling booth in Nigeria thar elections did not take place. If Jonathan has done that at that time, 2015, what stops this government from copying what Jonathan has done?.” That is asking for credible answers.
Put simply, What goes around comes around, according to Karma.
Yet, according to Galadima: “This government is only concerned about receiving the decampees or trying to destroy opposition political parties. And I want to tell them that it is not in their interest to destroy opposition, because without opposition, there is no democracy. And if there is no democracy, it means we are gravitating to fascism, dictatorship. And this is exactly where they are taking a pass. ” This should serve as food-for-thought to our political leaders.
And it is all because, whether we like it or not King Karma is coming for all those who have by crass corruption in high places diverted the wealth of this God-blessed country to satisfy the self instead of the state, and all others who have thwarted the pendulum of justice to always swing in their favour against the right choices of the long-suffering people. Not left out of course, are all those blood – sucking vampires in human skin who have at one time or another armed and sponsored all manner of terrorists, or negotiated with them, as well as the greed-driven supporters of evil that have brought us to this sordid mess.
But to others who have remained faithful to the Nigerian dream in the long search for good governance, as the Bible rightly admonishes us.”Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”
One thing is certain though, whatever we sow in other people’s lives, that shall we also reap because King Karma is coming for each and everyone of us.
Opinion
Gone Too Soon: Tribute to My Brother Segun Awolowo
By Sen. Tolu Odebiyi, CON
As I process the devastating news of Segun Awolowo’s passing, I’m compelled to step back across five decades to truly frame what he meant in my life. Our bond didn’t begin with us—it started with our families. My late father, Chief Jonathan Odebiyi, and his grandfather, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, were long-standing associates. That relationship pulled our own paths together, year after year, every 26th of December in Ikenne, Ogun State.
Segun was consistently the same person—boisterous, full of life, brilliant, gentlemanly and unmistakably warm. Papa held him in rare affection, and it showed. Neither of us knew we would later find ourselves as students at Government College Ibadan, yet our connection only deepened there. Segun, impeccably dressed as always, would start his day at Powell House just to see me. We weren’t just friends; we were alter egos. We pushed each other, competed in healthy ways, and rooted for each other without compromise.
Speaking about him in the past tense feels unreal. We shared a political trajectory, and I often looked at him as having a stronger springboard. We carried the weight of legacy—expectations that were almost impossible to fully satisfy. As an Awolowo, he bore that burden more intensely than most. The expectations were massive, and at times they punctured his self-confidence. But when he found his footing on the national stage, he soared.
He was passionate about service. He believed deeply that he was walking in the mold of his grandfather—committed to building a legacy anchored in national transformation. His work on economic diversification wasn’t just policy; it was a mission. His “non-oil economy” mantra became a national conversation because he willed it into relevance.
When I became a Senator, nobody celebrated me more fiercely than Segun. He called repeatedly—encouraging me, coaching me, giving me a playbook for surviving the complexities of federal politics. When whispers emerged about my consideration for the Ogun governorship, he carried his own quiet hopes for me.
We were both intentional about our pedigree. We protected our names. We protected our values. And Segun lived those values—exceptionally. Privileged, yet humble. Grounded. Family-focused. God-fearing. His devotion to his mother was profound, and he cared for her with uncommon commitment.
Losing Segun feels like losing a part of myself. Our last conversation—October 9th—now sits heavy in my memory. I never imagined it would be the final chapter.
To Aunty, God will comfort, heal and bring joy into your life again, while keeping alive his memory.
To Bola, Seun, Yimika, Segun, and the grandchildren—my heart is with you. This pain is immense, but our faith assures us that God comforts the brokenhearted and upholds those left behind. My prayer is that His presence never departs from your home, and that He fills this void with peace, joy, and renewed strength.
To all his brothers Jide Onalaja, Bimbo Ashiru etc. friends, and peers—may the memories of Segun’s joy, energy, and generosity never fade. And may his legacy—of pushing Nigeria toward true diversification and a non-oil economic future—become a reality in our lifetime.
Segun was exceptional. And his absence will echo for a long time.
Opinion
Inside Atiku’s Smart Rejection of Nyesom Wike: The Reasons Are Now Clear
By Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba
In the build up to the 2023 presidential election, many Nigerians expected Nyesom Wike to emerge as His Excellency Atiku Abubakar’s running mate after losing the PDP ticket to him. When Ifeanyi Okowa was eventually announced, a lot of young people like myself were confused. I remember immediately calling my boss, Chief Dele Momodu, to express my worry, not because I preferred Wike, but because I wanted to understand the political terrain. His response was calm but striking, “Dr Baba, Waziri Atiku Abubakar is a veteran politician, a strategist and opposition leader in Nigeria, not a do or die type. I believe he must have a genuine reason which Nigerians will discover sooner or later, and I remain loyal to his candidacy as promised”. Today, all the unfolding events have confirmed that Atiku’s decision was rooted in something deeper than political calculations, the one trait that separates true leaders from tyrants and opportunists, “CHARACTER”.
Atiku Abubakar is known globally for his discipline, calmness, and intolerance for political thuggery and shenanigans. Chief Dele Momodu often reminds Nigerians that Atiku is probably the only major politician in the country whose homes, offices, and political activities are completely free of thugs. That alone speaks volumes about his leadership style. Wike, on the other hand, has shown a pattern of behaviour that contradicts everything Atiku stands for. From his increasingly erratic outbursts against institutions and individuals to destabilising his own state and political party that made him who he is. Even recently, from public confrontation with a military officer to the sponsored thuggery at the PDP Wadata Plaza. Not forgetting his monthly media parlay shenanigans where he derived pleasure in throwing jabs and tantrums to his supposed enemies, while harassing journalists doing their job. Wike has demonstrated a temperament that has no place near the presidency of a democratic nation.
Let us also make a simple but important comparison. Atiku Abubakar is a successful businessman and one of the biggest private employers of labour in Africa. Long before he entered politics, he built a distinguished career in the Nigerian civil service, joining the Department of Customs and Excise in June 1969. His entrepreneurial vision led to so many establishments. For example, ABTI-ZARHAM, which later birthed a generation of schools in 1992 and eventually evolved into today’s ABTI American University, one of the most reputable private universities in the country. Across real estate, education, logistics and agriculture, Atiku has excelled consistently for decades. Wike, on the other hand, has no known history of establishing or running any business. His entire adult life has been funded by politics, with no professional track record or legacy outside public office. What enterprise has Wike ever built? Where did he work before politics? What value does he bring outside the realm of political drama? In every measurable sense of leadership, career, entrepreneurship, experience, Atiku Abubakar is not his mate.
It is important to note that Atiku did not reject Wike arbitrarily; he rejected him from a formal shortlist of three names submitted by a constituted committee of respected party leaders. The committee presented him with former Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the first, former Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel, and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State as severally reported. Atiku simply chosed Okowa, a decision many misunderstood then, but which now stands vindicated by the realities Nigerians are witnessing today.
Looking back, it is clear that even if Atiku had chosen Wike as vice president and they had won the election, their partnership would have collapsed quickly. Atiku is a no-nonsense leader who cannot work with someone who thrives on intimidation, chaos, and self-glorification.
And so Atiku wouldn’t have simply allowed him to destroy his hard earned reputation and decades of political decency.
Wike’s behaviour Nigerians are witnessing today is the same behaviour Atiku saw long before the rest of us, and this guided his choice. It was a decision rooted in foresight, integrity, and a determination to protect Nigeria from future instability.
Atiku Abubakar deserves credit for that decision. He chose stability over noise, character over drama, and leadership over theatrics. Nigerians may not have understood it then, but today it is obvious: Atiku was right to reject Wike as his running mate. His judgment saved the country from what could have been a dangerous and turbulent vice presidency, and once again confirmed him as one of the most experienced and sensible statesmen in Africa.
Dr. Sani Sa’idu Baba writes from Kano, and can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
