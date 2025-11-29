Opinion
The Fault Lines of Power: A Global Leadership Crisis and the Path to Restoration
By Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
“Across the world, we are navigating the fault lines of outdated leadership. The future belongs to those who can mend these cracks with the mortar of integrity, the vision of long-term purpose, and the resilience of empowered people” Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD
Leadership serves as the foundational pillar for any thriving organization, corporation, or nation. It is the critical framework meant to ensure stability, inspire direction, and foster resilience against challenges. Yet, a pervasive and unsettling phenomenon is emerging worldwide: the development of deep fault lines within these very structures of authority. This crisis of confidence spans sectors and continents, from established Western democracies to burgeoning economies in the Global South.
This examination explores these global leadership fissures, with a specific focus on Nigeria’s complex landscape. We will diagnose the universal symptoms, analyze their acute manifestation in the Nigerian context, and ultimately, propose a constructive framework for renewal aimed at individuals, businesses, and governments.
Diagnosing the Global Leadership Decay
The erosion of effective leadership rarely happens overnight. It typically begins with subtle, often ignored fractures that gradually weaken the entire system. These fractures commonly appear as:
- The Credibility Chasm: A growing disconnect between a leader’s promises and their tangible actions. When rhetoric of transparency clashes with a reality of opacity, the essential bond of trust is severed.
- The Tyranny of the Immediate: An overwhelming focus on short-term gains—be it quarterly earnings or political popularity—that sacrifices long-term strategy and sustainable health. This is the equivalent of building on unstable ground.
- Strategic Inertia: In a world defined by rapid change, leaders who cling to outdated, rigid hierarchies render their organizations incapable of adapting, innovating, or surviving future shocks.
- The Empathy Void: Leadership that is intellectually or emotionally detached from the realities of its people, employees, or citizens. This breeds disengagement, stifles collaboration, and fuels a silent exodus of talent and goodwill.
- The Succession Failure: A critical neglect of leadership pipeline development, which creates a dangerous vacuum of vision and competence during transitions, jeopardizing institutional memory and future stability.
The Nigerian Context: A Magnified View of the Crisis
Nigeria, a nation brimming with phenomenal human and natural potential, offers a powerful case study where these global fault lines are particularly pronounced and consequential.
Within the Political Arena:
Leadership is frequently marred by a system that rewards patronage over performance. Rampant corruption diverts essential resources from critical public services, leading to a catastrophic decay in infrastructure, healthcare, and education. This, combined with policy instability across political administrations, creates an environment of uncertainty that discourages vital long-term investment.
Within the Corporate Sphere:
Many organizations, including prominent family-owned conglomerates, are hindered by overly centralized decision-making and weak corporate governance structures. When nepotism overshadows meritocracy, innovation is suppressed, and employee motivation withers. A survivalist mindset, driven by a challenging economic climate, often trumps strategic investment in talent and innovation.
Within Public Institutions:
A pervasive culture of bureaucracy and inefficiency often widens the gap between the government and the governed. This leads to profound citizen frustration and a demoralized public workforce, undermining the very purpose of these institutions.
The cumulative effect of these intersecting failures is a palpable national anxiety—a widespread belief that the nation is operating far below its potential, not due to a lack of resources or talent, but because of a fundamental breakdown in its leadership frameworks.
A Framework for Renewal: Building Resilient Leadership
Identifying the problem is only the first step. The imperative is to forge a path forward. The following advisory framework outlines how to bridge these fault lines and unlock latent possibilities.
For Individuals (The Agents of Change):
- Transition from Spectator to Stakeholder: Exercise accountability through informed civic participation and constructive advocacy. Use platforms, including digital media, to demand transparency and results from leaders.
- Embody Ethical Leadership Daily: Demonstrate integrity, accountability, and empathy within your immediate circle—your workplace, community, and family. Leadership is an action, not merely a position.
- Commit to Lifelong Learning: Proactively acquire new skills, cultivate a global perspective, and strengthen your emotional intelligence to navigate an increasingly complex world.
- Engage in Reciprocal Mentorship: Actively seek guidance while also dedicating time to mentor others. Cultivating the next generation is a collective responsibility that ensures a continuous flow of capable leaders.
For Corporations (The Economic Catalysts):
- Ingrain, Don’t Just Install, Governance: Move beyond superficial compliance. Foster a culture where independent boards, radical transparency, and ethical practices are non-negotiable core values.
- Systematize Leadership Development: Establish robust talent management and succession planning programs. Intentionally identify and nurture future leaders through targeted training, mentorship, and strategic role assignments.
- Champion a Stakeholder-Centric Purpose: Define a corporate mission that creates genuine value for all stakeholders—employees, customers, communities, and the environment. This builds lasting brand equity and attracts purpose-driven talent.
- Cultivate Psychologically Safe Spaces: Foster an organizational climate where employees feel empowered to voice ideas, question assumptions, and experiment without fear of reprisal. This is the bedrock of a truly innovative and adaptive organization.
For Nations (The Architects of Society):
- Fortify Institutions Over Individuals: Invest in building strong, independent institutions—such as the judiciary, electoral commissions, and anti-corruption bodies—that can function autonomously and uphold the rule of law.
- Prioritize Human Capital as the Supreme Asset: Direct national investment toward foundational pillars like quality public education and healthcare. An educated, healthy, and skilled populace is the most critical driver of sustainable national development.
- Articulate and Adhere to a Long-Term National Vision: Develop a strategic, non-partisan national development plan that provides a consistent direction for policy, transcending political cycles and uniting citizens around a common goal.
- Establish a Consequence-Based Culture: Implement a system where integrity is visibly rewarded and corruption is met with swift, transparent, and impartial justice, regardless of the offender’s status.
Conclusion: Laying a New Foundation
The fault lines in global leadership present a significant challenge, but they also offer a clarion call for renewal. The solution lies in a deliberate return to the core tenets of visionary, accountable, and empathetic leadership.
For Nigeria, and for the world at large, delivering on our shared potential requires a concerted effort to repair these foundations. We must collectively shift from a culture of short-sightedness to one of intergenerational stewardship, and from fractured allegiances to a unified commitment to the common good.
The blueprint for change is clear. By choosing to reinforce our leadership at every level, we can transform these fault lines into cornerstones for a more prosperous, stable, and equitable future. The responsibility to build rests with all of us.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke, AMBP-UN is a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in History and International Studies, Fellow Certified Management Consultant & Specialist, Fellow Certified Human Resource Management Professional, a Recipient of the Nigerian Role Models Award (2024), and a Distinguished Ambassador For World Peace (AMBP-UN). He has also gained inclusion in the prestigious compendium, “Nigeria @65: Leaders of Distinction”.
Opinion
A Moment of Truth: Why the North Must Give Tinubu His Due Credit
By Dr Sani Sa’idu Baba
“He who shouts in the dark must also speak when the light comes.”
Let me begin with this timeless proverb, because it perfectly captures the moral obligation we all share in moments like this. I am not a member of the APC, nor am I a blind critic or an ardent supporter of President Bola Tinubu. But if I raised my voice in criticism when I felt he stumbled yesterday, then honesty demands that I must also acknowledge him today, when he takes a courageous and masses centred step. We do not hate him, we only want a Nigeria that works. And when a leader does what is right especially in a time of deep national insecurity, it would be hypocrisy to stay silent.
Only a few days after the heartbreaking abduction of schoolgirls in Kebbi and the kidnapping of worshippers in Niger State, the President directed the Inspector General of Police to withdraw all police officers attached to Nigerian VIPs. More than 11,000 policemen have now been recalled and ready for redeployment to strategic locations to reinforce national security according to many sources. In a country where political privilege often supersedes public good, this is a revolutionary decision.
What fascinates me more is the sudden outcry from some of the very elites who have long ignored the cries of ordinary Nigerians. Where were their voices when villagers in Zamfara, Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, Sokoto and Borno were being slaughtered, abducted, and terrorised? Where were their outrage and press conferences when the common man in the North could no longer travel, farm, or sleep without fear? Why did these defenders of “personal security rights” suddenly find their tongues only now that the president has asked them to share in the same reality the masses live with daily?
For years, VIPs in Nigeria unlike anywhere else in the world continue to enjoy state funded security even after leaving office. In many countries around the world, it is private security firms that protect former public office holders, business magnates, and traditional elites. Why is Nigeria a country where thousands of policemen are tied down guarding individuals while communities remain unprotected? If the private sector can build banks, telecom companies, airlines, oil firms and universities, why can’t they build competent private security companies? Why can’t ex-governors and billionaires invest in elites’s class protection services and allow government security personnel focus on the people?
This is not only a question, it is advice!
President Tinubu’s directive is more than just a policy shift, it is a message to a political class that has grown too accustomed to excess. For once, the president chose the people over the privileged. For once, political convenience bowed to national interest. And for once, Nigerians have seen a leader demonstrate courage where many before him hesitated.
From recent images emerging from Aso Rock, the president’s personal appearance tells a story on its own. He looks like a man not sleeping, a leader working round the clock, pushing himself beyond comfort to restore security, especially in the North where the wounds are deepest. You can read determination in his face, an unspoken admission that Nigeria cannot continue like this.
This is why, the president’s giant stride deserves applause. Leadership is not only about campaigning, it is about taking hard, unpopular decisions for the wellbeing of the nation. Tinubu has shown courage where silence would have been easier.
If we criticise him when we think he is wrong, then fairness demands that we stand up today and say “Mr. President, on this one, you did the right thing.”
Nigeria needs more of this boldness. It needs leaders who fear no backlash when the safety of the masses is at stake. And it needs a citizenry that acknowledges truth even when it comes from those they ordinarily disagree with.
This may just be the turning point the North have been waiting for.
Dr Baba can be reached via drssbaba@yahoo.com
Opinion
Strategic Patience, Malice to None: Dele Momodu Unpacks the Atiku Abubakar Myth in Birthday Tribute
By Daniel Okereke
In Jada, the serene hometown of Nigeria’s former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the atmosphere was festive. The occasion was a birthday lecture organized by the Atiku Abubakar Foundation, a platform of family and friends dedicated to honoring the legacies of the Waziri Adamawa. Scholarship awards were announced for indigent school children in Jada, Toungo, and neighboring towns, an annual gesture by the Foundation in continuation of the Atiku legacy. Yet what unfolded was more than a celebration of age; it was a meditation on the Atiku persona. Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation International and one of Nigeria’s most gifted orators, delivered a tribute that sought to decode the “Atiku Abubakar myth.” You must listen to Dele Momodu at least once before you die; he is a motivational powerhouse.
Dele Momodu’s oratory conveyed the cadence of philosophical truism. Without explicitly titling his speech Atiku: The Path of Uncommon Equanimity, he painted a resounding portrait of a man he rightfully described as “The Father of the Nation.” Atiku, he argued, embodies patience, humility, and a progressive spirit—qualities that have allowed him to remain undaunted by Nigeria’s mountain of crises.
The United States Peace Corps once described Atiku in superlatives: No private businessman in Africa has worked harder for democracy or contributed more to the progress of higher education than Atiku Abubakar. Momodu’s tribute echoed this sentiment, situating Atiku not merely as a politician but as a statesman whose influence transcends office.
Dele Momodu, the celebrated journalist, is an orator from another universe. He captivates his audience with his ebullient, relentless, and cerebral style, consistently raising expectations and never letting them down. He traced memories back to the Jos SDP convention of 1993, perhaps Nigeria’s most dramatic political theater. Three gladiators contested for the presidential ticket. Atiku, backed by the formidable machinery of General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, stood a strong chance of victory. Yet he stepped down for Chief M.K.O. Abiola, sacrificing personal ambition for party unity and pan-Nigerian solidarity.
That sacrifice was not rewarded. Abiola bypassed Atiku and chose Babagana Kingibe, the other contestant, as his running mate. Still, Atiku remained loyal, campaigning vigorously and investing personal resources in the party’s success. When Abiola’s victory was annulled and Nigeria plunged into authoritarian rule, Atiku resisted General Abacha’s overtures, refusing cabinet positions and standing firm against dictatorship. Atiku stood firm at that critical juncture, when honor and integrity mattered to save the country. Not everyone did.
Dele Momodu left unspoken the tormenting question: had Abiola chosen Atiku as his running mate, might the June 12 struggle have taken a different course? He avoided the path of alternative history, perhaps saving it for another audience.
Where others might have turned bitterness into attrition, Atiku chooses faith and patience. Momodu described him as a man of destiny, one who absorbs disappointments without rancor. His strength lies in restraint—a refusal to retaliate when maligned, a discipline rooted in faith in Allah, and a conviction that history bends toward justice.
This patience is not passivity. It is strategic. It has allowed Atiku to survive betrayals, insults, and political exclusion while steadily building networks across Nigeria’s diverse political, social, and economic landscapes.
Dele Momodu emphasized Atiku’s cosmopolitanism: detribalized, progressive, and deeply invested in philanthropy. He highlighted Atiku’s contributions to education, democracy, and the rule of law. When wronged, Atiku turns to the courts, enriching Nigeria’s jurisprudence and strengthening democratic institutions. Atiku’s brand of politics has no room for thuggery and violence.
He is, in Momodu’s words, “the defender of the common man”—a man of intellect and ideas, whose philanthropy and investments in education have left their mark forever. Atiku has faced criticism, yet he has never responded with retaliation.
The loudest applause came when Dele Momodu described Atiku as “the most effective and influential vice president in Nigeria’s history.” Only people with scant knowledge of how power works would dispute that. He recalled the Obasanjo economic team, a constellation of global talents assembled under Atiku’s leadership. It was not a cabal but a meritocratic team whose reforms reshaped Nigeria’s economy and governance. Under Obasanjo and Atiku, Nigeria boldly shrugged off decades of underperformance and emerged as Africa’s number one economy. It has been a slow and agonizing regression since they left office. Many in the audience were left ruminating on where the Nigerian economy would be in 2025 if Atiku had succeeded Obasanjo in 2007.
Eighteen years out of power, Atiku remains, in Momodu’s words, “the only man they fear in Aso Rock.” His networks are vast, his influence enduring, and his relevance undiminished. In Jada’s Atiku Abubakar Family Auditorium, political gladiators from across the Northeast gathered—some allies, some former rivals, even enemies—united in admiration for a man whose resilience has become legend.
Momodu’s portrait was of a leader who embodies diversity, destiny, and determination. He is a man who never surrenders. He is a man whose strategic patience and malice towards none have not only made him a political colossus, but a legendary figure.
In the end, Dele Momodu’s discourse was less about birthday celebration than about legacy. It was a reminder that Atiku Abubakar’s story is not merely political but philosophical: the story of a man who has turned sacrifice into strength, patience into power, and resilience into relevance.
Okereke is Registrar and Vice President, Administration at AUN
Opinion
King Karma is Coming! By Ayo Oyoze Baje
“A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; whoever sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life” – Holy Bible (Galatians 6:7–9)
Believe it or not, the Law of retributive justice, or call it karma is real. But what does it truly mean? In Buddhism, Hinduism, and some other religions “the force produced by a person’s actions in one life that influences what happens to them in future lives: Hindus believe in karma, meaning they will answer for their actions – if not in this life, then in the next”. Most interestingly, it has started unfolding before our eyes with specific regards to Nigeria’s effervescent political spectrum, within a short space of less than two decades.
For instance, how else can we explain the harsh reality of the fact that the very set of political helmsman who trooped to the United States,US to meet with the then President Barack Obama to lay complaint of serious “insecurity” against the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government back in 2014, with some of them asking him to resign from office are currently at the receiving end of even worse insecurity ravaging the country? These same people are embittered by the President Donald Trump-led United States tagging Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern,CPC troubled by “Christian Genocide”.
That is Karma for you.
It would be recalled that a top intelligence analyst, who was part of the Obama administration, Mr. Matthew T. Page, has explained the claim made by former Governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu, that the State Department invited 12 northern governors to Washington to seek their support on the need to achieve regime change in Nigeria during the 2015 Presidential election.
Similarly, former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost the election to President Muhammadu Buhari, knowing full well that the well staged kidnap of thre Chibok School Girls was aimed at denting his image as incapable of battling insurgency, also alleged international conspiracy in the build up to the elections. The statements of both Aliyu and Jonathan were revealed in the book, entitled ‘Against Run of Play’ by Segun Adeniyi.
In fact, Mr. Page alleged that, “at that meeting, Admiral Murtala Nyako read out a memo he had written itemizing the case against Jonathan. He was so openly and almost violently against the Jonathan administration in his speech that he had to be openly rebuked at the meeting by the then Nigerian ambassador to the US, Ambassador Adebowale Adefuye, of blessed memory. It was so venomous that it prompted a rebuttal from the Gombe State governor, Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, who showed loyalty to the then Nigerian President. According to Mr. Page, this prompted most of the other Northern governors present to turn on him.
Another intriguing aspect to the political gambit was that at the same time, Obama confidant and former White House Senior Advisor, David Axelrod’s firm, AKPD Message and Media, began to work as a paid consultant for the then Nigerian opposition party, All Progressives Congress.”
Subsequently, “sublimal messages were communicated by President Obama” in the special broadcast he made to Nigerians on March 28, 2015, urging them to come out and vote. Eventually, their nebulous aim of outsting Jonthan from power succeeded.
But well aware of the insidious plans by the desperados to unleash haunting havoc on innocent people should he refuse to vacate office, he openly stated that: “My political ambition is not worth a drop of blood of any Nigerian”. Unforgettable demonstration of an uncommon patriotriotic fervour for a country some want to rule over more by crook thsn by hook! So, what has transpired within the insecurity matrix in the past decade, since Jonathan humbly handed over the baton of political leadership to the All Progressives Congress, APC from 2015 to 2025? That is the million naira question. The answers are the gory pictures painted before us all to see.
Ever since, the terrorism incubus has metamorphosed from mainly the Boko Haram to the ISWAP, the bandits, the Lakurawa and the Mahmuda. It has spread from the embattled North East zone to the North Western states of Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna in addition to the mineral – rich North Central states of Plateau, Benue, Zamfara and Kwara currently turned from the once fertile farmlands into the killing fields of Nigeria.
And some of the traducers of the then Jonathan-led administration have started exhibiting a deep sense of remorse. One of them, a chieftain of the NNPP, Buba Galadima in a recent interview with ARISE Television has this to say; ” I’m sorry that I have come here to discuss the truth, not politics. Let me address more. During Jonathan’s birthday, I spoke to journalists. And I said something. I was one of the greatest critics of Jonathan’s presidency. I didn’t know that God will disgrace me to show me that Jonathan was even a saint, a better administrator than those that came after him.
“During his time, the insecurity reached its highest level, six weeks, I mean some few days to election. Jonathan suspended the election, put off the election, and took another six weeks. And brought mercenaries. If this government today has that opportunity of chaos one or two weeks to election, they will allow it to continue so that they can write figures and announce themselves as winners. But Jonathan stopped that election, and he knew for sure that if there was a fair election, no incumbent, the government can get second term.
He added that: “This is an educated man with PhD. He knew that. But because of his humane nature, he postponed the election for six weeks, brought in mercenaries, and within six weeks, those mercenaries stabilized Nigeria, and there was no polling booth in Nigeria thar elections did not take place. If Jonathan has done that at that time, 2015, what stops this government from copying what Jonathan has done?.” That is asking for credible answers.
Put simply, What goes around comes around, according to Karma.
Yet, according to Galadima: “This government is only concerned about receiving the decampees or trying to destroy opposition political parties. And I want to tell them that it is not in their interest to destroy opposition, because without opposition, there is no democracy. And if there is no democracy, it means we are gravitating to fascism, dictatorship. And this is exactly where they are taking a pass. ” This should serve as food-for-thought to our political leaders.
And it is all because, whether we like it or not King Karma is coming for all those who have by crass corruption in high places diverted the wealth of this God-blessed country to satisfy the self instead of the state, and all others who have thwarted the pendulum of justice to always swing in their favour against the right choices of the long-suffering people. Not left out of course, are all those blood – sucking vampires in human skin who have at one time or another armed and sponsored all manner of terrorists, or negotiated with them, as well as the greed-driven supporters of evil that have brought us to this sordid mess.
But to others who have remained faithful to the Nigerian dream in the long search for good governance, as the Bible rightly admonishes us.”Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up”
One thing is certain though, whatever we sow in other people’s lives, that shall we also reap because King Karma is coming for each and everyone of us.
