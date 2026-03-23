World
Trump Announces 5-Day Ceasefire on Strikes Against Iran, Opts for Talks
President Trump said he suspended his plan to strike Iran’s power plants, citing what he called progress in negotiations to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump’s Saturday ultimatum to launch attacks if Iran doesn’t open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours — and the Iranian threats to retaliate against electricity infrastructure in Israel and Gulf countries —raised the potential for a dramatic escalation.
U.S. stock futures, which had been falling earlier in the morning, suddenly surged on Trump’s post, and oil prices fell.
In an all caps post on Truth Social on Monday morning Trump wrote that the U.S. and Iran have had “very good and productive conversation” over the last two days that focused on ending hostilities in the region.
“BASED ON THE TENOR AND TONE OF THESE IN DEPTH, DETAILED, AND CONSTRUCTIVE CONVERSATIONS, WITCH WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK, I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD, SUBJECT TO THE SUCCESS OF THE ONGOING MEETINGS AND DISCUSSIONS,” Trump wrote.
Iran’s foreign ministry said there had been no talks between Iran and the U.S., though some countries in the region were attempting to reduce tensions.
Source: axios.com
USA
Operation Epic Fury: I’m No Longer Interested in Nobel Peace Prize, Says Trump
Trump, on Friday said that he is no longer “interested” in winning the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he had “no idea” whether Operation Epic Fury would “get him over the finish line” with committee members in Oslo, Norway.
“I’m not interested in it,” Trump said in a phone call with the Washington Examiner, a conservative news publication.
Asked whether the subject had been broached in his recent conversations with foreign leaders, Trump said: “No, I don’t talk about the Nobel Prize.”
Trump frequently opined on his desire for the prize in the past. The winner of the 2025 prize, Venezuela opposition leader María Corina Machado, handed her prize to Trump in January in a meeting at the White House, a move the Nobel committee criticized.
Trump was clamoring for the Nobel as recently as January. In a social media post, he took credit for “single-handedly” ending eight wars — and yet “Norway, a NATO Member, foolishly chose not to give me the Noble Peace Prize.”
“But that doesn’t matter! What does matter is that I saved Millions of Lives,” he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Source: nbcnews.com
World
World Cup 2026: Iran Tackles Trump, Says No One Can Exclude Us
Iran says no one can exclude it from the World Cup later this year, in response to President Donald Trump’s warning that their “life and safety” would be at risk in the US.
The Iranian team also said in the social media post on Thursday that the United States should not be allowed to co-host the tournament if it could not guarantee the safety of the teams taking part.
Trump’s comments came just two days after he told FIFA chief Gianni Infantino the Iranian players would be welcome despite the Middle East war.
“The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Thursday.
Iran’s team responded: “The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA — not any individual, country.
“Iran’s national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament.
“Certainly no one can exclude Iran’s national team from the World Cup; the only country that can be excluded is one that merely carries the title of ‘host’ yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event.”
The war, triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, has thrown into doubt Iran’s participation at this summer’s tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Trump later posted another message on his social media platform to emphasise that the event would be safe for players and spectators from around the world.
“The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup,” Trump wrote. “Ticket sales are ‘through the roof!’”
AFP
World
Rescue Effort Underway As Fueling Aircraft Crashes in Iraq – US Military
The United States has acknowledged that one of its aircraft has crashed in western Iraq, amid the country’s joint war with Israel against Iran.
On Thursday, US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees operations in the Middle East and parts of Asia, issued a brief statement announcing the aircraft’s crash and rescue efforts.
There was no immediate indication of deaths or survivors.
“U.S. Central Command is aware of the loss of a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft,” the statement said.
“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing.”
The statement suggested that the crash involved two planes, possibly colliding or engaging in close manoeuvres. The second plane, it said, “landed safely”.
“This was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” the statement added.
However, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for shooting down the plane, announcing that it shot down a US Army KC-135 aircraft in western Iraq “with the appropriate weapon”.
Al Jazeera’s Rosiland Jordan, reporting from Washington, DC, said the information shared by CENTCOM is still vague on exactly what happened, despite announcing that the aircraft was not shot down by allies or enemies.
“It looks as if this may have been a refuelling attempt or operation, and then this air tanker went down,” she said.
“This is still a search and rescue mission for the crew, and at least three crew members are needed to pilot a KC-135 refueling air tanker,” our correspondent also said, adding that there might have been more personnel on board the aircraft.
Another 140 have been wounded overall, with Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell counting eight who face severe injuries.
Thursday’s crash is the latest to befall the US military since it began operations against Iran on February 28.
Already, three fighter jets were downed in an apparent friendly fire incident on March 1, just one day into the war.
CENTCOM explained that the jets, three F-15E Strike Eagles, were “mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defences” during an active combat situation, as Iran issued retaliatory attacks across much of the Middle East.
In that incident, the six aircraft personnel on board the fighter jets ejected safely and were recovered in stable condition.
Still, the war against Iran has been unpopular among the US public, with polls showing it is the first conflict in recent decades to have a negative approval rating from the outset.
A survey released on March 9, for instance, from Quinnipiac University found that 53 percent of voters opposed the military offensive against Iran.
An even higher proportion, 74 percent, rejected the idea of starting ground operations, with “boots on the ground” for US troops.
Those findings were echoed by other polls. The research firm Ipsos, for example, found that a majority of Americans surveyed, 43 percent, disapproved of the US strikes, dwarfing the 29 percent who approved. The rest expressed uncertainty over whether they supported the military offensive.
The war against Iran has been divisive even among supporters of President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly defended the military assault as necessary for US national security.
Prominent conservative personalities, like talk show host Tucker Carlson, have questioned that logic, though. Carlson even suggested Trump may have been misled by his advisers.
“He’s being shown polling that this war is like a 90-10 win for him,” Carlson said of Trump.
In an interview with ABC News, Carlson went so far as to call the war “absolutely disgusting and evil”.
Trump has responded by disavowing his critics, even those, like Carlson, who count themselves among his “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement. “MAGA is America First, and Tucker is none of those things,” Trump told ABC News.
But the president’s administration has struggled to make a public case for the war, citing an array of rationales for why military operations were necessary.
Earlier this month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested that a US attack was launched because “we knew there was going to be an Israeli action” against Iran, though he later backtracked on those comments.
In addition to the seven dead US military members, an estimated 1, 348 Iranians have been killed since the start of hostilities, as well as 15 Israelis. A further 17 people have died in nearby Gulf states, as violence spills across the region.
Source: Aljazeera
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