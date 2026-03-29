Headline
Lagos 2027: Who Would Tinubu Choose?
By Eric Elezuo
The atmosphere in Lagos State even as the campaigning season and the 2027 Governorship election draw closer, is nothing in the neighborhood of tense or expectation among the electorate as the aspirants have little or no need of the acceptance of the masses to solidify their aspirations or acceptance. Everyone, who harbors the ambition to be the landlord of Alausa and replace Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2027, only has one duty, and that is to impress President Bola Tinubu, who has lord it over the state since the return to democracy in 1999.
The Boss investigation reveals that not a few of Lagos politicians are interested in occupying the Lagos House, home of the Governor, come 2027 as loyalist permutations rather than flashback to communal achievements continue to dominate the frontline.
Among aspirants, whose body language or unspoken gesculations have hinted their intentions to take over the administration of Lagos State in 2027 include but not limited to the present Deputy Governor, Femi Hamzat, immediate past Governor of Lagos, Akinwumi Ambode, Education Minister, Tunji Alausa, Senator Tokunbo Abiru, and Muri Okunola.
But as usual, someone, who is not initially seen as the frontrunner, is capable of securing the ticket because the power of decision lies with one, who has come to be known as the be all and end all of Lagos politics, and presently, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party.
It is believed that Tinubu has been solely instrumental to the nomination of all the governors, most especially, and another political office holders that have occupied rulership positions in the state since 1999. And that posit the question as 2027 approaches; who would Tinubu choose?
Stakeholders have reasoned that nomination or outright selection of the governorship candidate of Tinubu’s party, who, from precedence, has always gone ahead to become the Governor of the state, is largely not on the strength of their political sagacity, not on the strength of their political and career achievements, neither is it on the strength of their impetuousity.
Accordingly, observers have said based on reccurent events in the last almost three decades, the selection is based on the strenght of the aspirant’s docility and weak resistance; on the strength of their blind loyalty to the ultimate kingmaker, and not forgetting on the strength of the whims and caprice of Bola Tinubu.
Everything basically resolves on who Tinubu chooses, and so the question again; who would Tinubu choose?
FEMI HAMZAT
The president Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, was born into a politics-oriented family, and that explains his political sagacity, which may be a threat to the kingmaker(s)
His parents were Late Oba Mufutau Olatunji Hamzat and Late Alhaja Kehinde Hamzat from Iga Egbe, Lagos State. His father served as a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly and as a Commissioner for Transportation in the state (1979–1983) before becoming the Vice-chairman (South West) of then Alliance for Democracy (AD). He became the Lagos West Senatorial District leader of the Action Congress and a crowned king through his maternal royal lineage.
Hamzat is rooted in grass-roots politics, and missed becoming the anointed candidate in 2015 when Ambode was unceremoniously chosen. He was also sidelined in 2023 when Sanwo-Olu took over, but many believe his time is now if Tinubu will consider his patience. Hamzat will be 62 in September.
AKINWUMI AMBODE
Ambode is the immediate past governor of Lagos State, whose tenure ended after his first four years, having fallen out of favour with the proverbial kingmaker, Tinubu. It was believed that the rejection Ambode suffered in the hands of party stalwarts was at the instance of now President Tinubu. He overwhelmingly lost at the primaries to Sanwo-Olu, who was practically ‘anointed’ to replace him.
A career civil servant, who rose to become the state’s accountant-General, Ambode, presented 62, was chosen to replace Tunde Fashola in 2015. It was rumored that Ambode ‘deviated’ from the ‘yes sir’ programme, and dared to be his own boss, initiate his own programmes and run the state as he and his cabinet deem fit. That was not acceptable to the powers that be, and Ambode never made it to the ballot paper in 2015
Though he eventually supported Sanwo-Olu’s campaign, after he was humbled, and brought about a smooth transition in the state, Ambode was kept at arms length in Lagos politics thereafter. But in retrospect, he has found his way back to the good books of Tinubu, and a lot of people are believing he may be given an opportunity to be at the helm of affairs again for another four years to conclude a supposedly unconcluded tenure. Ambode, however, is Christian just as the outgoing governor. But things of that nature doesn’t matter to Tinubu, when he wishes to made a decision.
MURI OKUNOLA
The 54 years Hakeem Muri Okunola, popularly known as HMO, is one aspirant, whom everyone believe is probably the anointed one for the governorship position come 2027.
Of privileged heritage in Lagos, being the first son of the late respected Justice Muritala Okunola, HMO is a trained lawyer, public administrator, technocrat and currently the Principal Secretary to President Bola Tinubu. He also served as the 22nd Lagos State Head of Service, a service he joined in 2001.
It would be proper to say that HMO has served and expressed loyalty to Tinubu for the better of his life. Between 2003 2005, he was personal assistant to Tinubu, until he was appointed as Executive Secretary to the Governor, Land Use and Allocation Committee. Afterwards, he was promoted to the position of Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Public Service in 2011.
A reputed family man, HMO is seen as the closest person to Tinubu in official relationship, maybe after Femi Gbajabiamila, who is presently the Chief of Staff to the President.
TOKUNBO ABIRU
A seasoned banker, who is currently representing Lagos East Senatorial district in the Senate since 2020, Abiru has served as Commissioner for Finance, where he is touted as having performed creditably.
Abiru is also a member of the Lagos HOMs Committee, which is in charge of the Lagos State Home Ownership Mortgage Scheme (HOMs) instituted to reduce the housing deficit in the state.
He was named the chairman, Senate Committee on Banking of the 10th Senate on 8 August 2023.
Abiru was privileged to be to go to the Senate in 2020 following expressed permission granted by Tinubu. It is hoped that his luck may shine again as the drums of 2027 beat.
TUNJI ALAUSA
Alausa is trained medical doctor, who presently heads Nigeria’s Education Ministry – a position, he assumed in 2024. He was previously the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare before Tahir was dismissed, creating a vacancy in the Ministry of Education.
Little is known of Alausa until he was invited to serve in the administration of Bola Tinubu.
Many has criticised Alausa’s policies since he assumed the office of senior minister in Education, but those can be overlooked if Tinubu stretch his radar his way.
Like many of the privileged ones, Alausa is also is also in his 60s, and will turn 61 in April.
FEMI GBAJABIAMILA
Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Gbajabiamila is presently the Chief of Staff to the President – a privileged office. He is assumed to be the closest person to the President by virtue of his office.
Gbajabiamila was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2003, representing the Surulere I constituency of Lagos State, and was consistently re-elected and served for six consecutive terms before he was invited by Tinubu to be his CoS, spending a total of 20 years in the Green Chamber.
Everyone, who knows Tinubu is aware that he can sprung a surprise any time. He chooses is his exclusive preserve, close to his chest and may come as a shock, when eventually announced.
So, who would Tinubu choose?
Headline
Iran Has Given Up on Nuclear Weapons, Trump Claims
US President, Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that Iran gave him a “very big present” related to the Strait of Hormuz, boosting his confidence that he is talking to the right people in Tehran to end the war.
The cryptic announcement came a day after Trump unexpectedly postponed threatened attacks on Iran’s power plants and said Washington is in negotiations with unspecified figures in Iran.
Tehran has, however, denied being part of any talks to end the war, which is now in its fourth week and has disrupted global oil supplies passing through the strategic Hormuz Strait.
“They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
“That meant one thing to me — we’re dealing with the right people.”
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for new US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, Trump said the “gift” was “very significant”, adding that it was “oil and gas-related.”
Asked if it was related to his demand that Iran reopen the Strait of Hormuz to oil traffic, Trump replied: “Yeah, it was related to the flow and to the strait.”
The US president added that the “present” was not related to Iran’s nuclear program, but repeated his claim that the Iranian side “agreed they will never have a nuclear weapon.”
Trump has not yet revealed who the United States is negotiating with in Tehran, saying only on Monday as he postponed a threat to attack Iran’s energy sites by five days that it is a “top person.”
“We’re actually talking to the right people, and they want to make a deal so badly,” Trump said.
Former Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the joint Israeli-US air campaign, and successor Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public.
But Trump said that the killing of Khamenei senior and a host of other top Iranian officials meant “we have really regime change. The leaders are all very different with the ones that we started off with.”
US Vice President, JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, global envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner were all involved in the Iranian talks, Trump said.
But he did not confirm reports that Witkoff and Kushner were headed to Pakistan for talks with Iran, with Vance possibly to follow afterward if the negotiations appeared serious.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered on Tuesday to act as a mediator to end the conflict.
He said he had spoken with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, promising Islamabad’s help to bring peace to the region.
Trump meanwhile joked that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “didn’t want it to be settled” because he wanted to keep striking Iranian targets.
“We see ourselves as part of this negotiation as well. We negotiate with bombs,” Hegseth said when he was called to the podium by Trump.
Agency Report
Headline
Dangote Warns of Dire Consequences for Nigeria If Iran War Continues
Nigeria’s foremost industrialist, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has warned that Middle-East tensions driving global oil volatility could have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria and African economies.
Dangote spoke on Monday in Lagos after a courtesy visit and Eid-el-Fitr homage to President Bola Tinubu.
He said the visit was to extend Sallah greetings, reconnect with the president after some time, and reaffirm respect and continued support for the administration’s policies.
Dangote noted Nigeria had no direct role in the crisis but would still feel the impact because of deep global economic interdependence.
“We are part of a global village, and unfortunately, developments like this will affect us even if we are not directly involved,” he said.
He warned that prolonged tensions could trigger higher fuel prices, rising transport costs, inflationary pressures, and widespread hardship across African economies.
“If the situation does not de-escalate, we will end up paying a heavy price, especially given existing economic challenges,” Dangote said.
He explained that governments could face mounting fiscal strain as subsidies rise and revenues fluctuate under unstable global oil market conditions.
Dangote added that Africa’s rising debt burden could worsen under prolonged instability, further limiting fiscal space and weakening economic resilience.
“Africa is already grappling with debt, and additional shocks will only compound hardship for governments and the people,” he said.
He said escalating energy costs would disrupt nearly every sector, including small enterprises, manufacturing chains, logistics operations and household consumption patterns.
“Energy affects everything. From small businesses like barbers to industries running generators, everyone will feel the impact if costs continue to rise,” he said.
Dangote noted that some countries are already adopting coping strategies such as reduced workdays, energy rationing and remote working arrangements.
He said such measures, while necessary, could reduce productivity, slow economic output and affect livelihoods, particularly among vulnerable populations.
Dangote urged global leaders to prioritise de-escalation, stressing that many Africans rely on daily earnings and remain highly exposed to economic shocks.
“In Africa, in Nigeria, many people depend on daily earnings. If they don’t work, they don’t eat. So we must pray this situation comes down quickly,” he said.
On Tinubu’s recent visit to the United Kingdom, Dangote said the trip had opened new economic opportunities and strengthened Nigeria’s investment outlook.
“I believe the visit has opened many doors. Diplomacy without economic outcomes is incomplete, and this has created opportunities for Nigeria,” he said.
He said agreements reached during the visit, especially in infrastructure and financing, signaled growing international confidence in Nigeria’s reform agenda.
“It is not just about the money committed, but the confidence it shows in Nigeria and the reforms being implemented,” he said.
Dangote said planned investments in critical sectors such as ports would significantly improve trade efficiency and support medium-term economic expansion.
“These investments will help improve our infrastructure, especially in key areas like ports, and complement ongoing government efforts,” Dangote said.
He expressed optimism that other countries, including Germany, would follow with investments as confidence in Nigeria’s economy strengthens.
“Once confidence is established, other countries will come in. It is a signal that Nigeria is ready for business,” he said.
Dangote said the agreements would enable Nigerian private sector players to access international financing and technical support for large-scale projects.
“For Nigerian investors, this shows we can approach these agencies to access funding. It means they are now open to supporting our projects,” Dangote said.
He described the development as a breakthrough, noting that such credit facilities had historically remained underutilised by Nigerian businesses.
“We have not really utilised these resources before, but now there is clear capacity and willingness to fund viable Nigerian projects,” he said.
Dangote reaffirmed his support for the administration, expressing confidence that reforms, partnerships and investor confidence would drive sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.
NAN
Headline
The Travails of Nasir El-Rufai
By Eric Elezuo
The present predicament of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has created diverse camps of supportive, non-supportive and completely indifferent reactions.
The former governor, who completed his two terms in office on May 29, 2023, has remained in the news ever since for the wrong reasons. First, falling out with his supposed godson, the incumbent Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, who has accused him of embezzlement of public funds while in office, using the state house of Assembly.
Secondly, he was unceremoniously dropped from the list of favored applicants for ministerial positions after the Senate, in a brazen act, rejected his nomination and failed to confirm him after undergoing ministerial screening. El-Rufai has neither forgiven the Senate nor President Bola Tinubu for allowing that to happen.
El-Rufai, whi was once the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had consequently turned himself into a vocal critic of the government, offering explanations why the present administration must not be allowed to return to power in 2027.
His most recent outburst of accusing the NSA, Mallam Nuru Ribadu, of orchestrating his arrest on arrival to Nigeria from Egypt, had set the stage for his present predicament. The former governor had in a live interview on Arise Television, claimed to have tapping into the NSA’s communications line, thereby becoming privy to the discussions relating to the order of his arrest. He was therefore, invited to explain the whys and hows of his bugging a high level security line. El-Rufai has not come out of detention ever since. His journey has proceeded from the gaurdroom of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Department of State Security (DSS).
From all indications, these are not the best of times for the immediate past Governor. And stakeholders have insisted that it’s only a passionate presidential pardon that could extricate the former FCT minister from all entanglements.
Meanwhile, a cross-section of the newest opposition block, the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has insisted that the predicaments and persecutions El-Rufai found himself, and is facing at the moment are orchestrations of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by President Tinubu just as the ruling party has maintained that the former governor is facing the music of his actions and inaction while in office between 2015 and 2023.
Recall that in August 2023, the Senate set the tone for what awaits El-Rufai in the Tinubu administration, when the group, against all expectations rejected his nomination as a minister, confirming 45 others. He was one of the nine former governors nominated for ministerial positions by the Tinubu administration.
The Senate refused to confirm the nomination of Nasir El-Rufai, as well as two other nominees including Stella Okotete (Delta) and Sani Danladi (Taraba).
The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, had informed that the three nominees not confirmed would be subjected to further security checks even as he advise them to take their matter to Mr President, stressing that the non-conformation status stemmed from ‘security reasons’.
It must be recalled also that during El-Rufai’s screening on the floor of the Senate, Senator Karimi Sunday from Kogi West Senatorial District raised a “very strong petition” against the ex-Kaduna governor that bothered on insecurity, unity, and national cohesion.
Sunday, who praised El-Rufai’s performance as Kaduna governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) some 20 years ago, said, “but I have a very strong petition against you that bothers on security, unity and cohesiveness of the Nigerian nation and I think that petition has to be considered along this screening exercise”.
Much as there was a loud resistance from the Senators against the subject, the Senate President insisted on allowing the Kogi senator’s view to stand, citing reception of other petitions against the former governor.
“Distinguished colleagues, perhaps I should inform you that I have received petitions from many other people in respect of other nominees but this is not where we are to deal with petitions. Our job here is to screen and of course, we can refer petitions to where petitions would be dealt with.
“These are the nominees of Mr President. If it is something that is a formal petition before the Senate, we will look at it formally but there are certain petitions that we have to refer to the Presidency or security agencies to look at and that has nothing to do with us.
“I think by the time we are going with the issue of confirmation and approval, we will so advise. So, I will want to plead with my brother (El-Rufai) to take a bow. So, don’t bother about (addressing the petition). Thank you.”
That was the beginning of the many Travails that trailed, and continued to trail the former Kaduna governor. His case was never revisited. His preferred, and speculated ministerial portfolio, Power, was handed to a legal practitioner, marking the end of the presidential consideration. That was when El-Rufai and Tinubu’s relationship entered the stage of ‘no love lost’
Shortly afterwards in June 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly’s ad hoc committee had earlier submitted its investigative report on the El-Rufai administration’s financial dealings, loans, and contracts to the House
The chairman of the ad hoc committee, Henry Zacharia, said the loans secured during El-Rufai’s tenure were largely misused, and in some instances, proper procedures were not followed in obtaining them.
The Assembly Speaker, Yusuf Liman, alleged that El-Rufai’s administration misappropriated N423 billion, resulting in significant financial burdens for the state.
Many Nigerians, though had their misgivings about the 8-years stewardship of El-Rufai, dismissed the charges, claiming it was an aftermath of his altercations with the president. Some assumed it was a witchhunt perpetrated by an administration that has issues with the ex-governor.
In response however, El-Rufai sued the Kaduna State House of Assembly over claims that his administration embezzled N432 billion and left the state with significant debt obligations.
He filed a fundamental rights enforcement case against the Kaduna State House of Assembly at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.
El-Rufai, who appeared in person to file the lawsuit, alleged that the committee denied him a fair hearing, according to a statement by the former governor’s media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, posted on his X handle.
“El-Rufai also asked the court to declare that by the provisions of Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, the Report of the Ad-Hoc Committee on Investigation of Loans, Financial Transactions, Contractual Liabilities and Other Related Matters of the Government of Kaduna State from 29 May 2015 to 29 May 2023, as ratified by the Kaduna State House of Assembly, is unconstitutional and therefore null and void for violating his right to fair hearing as guaranteed under the Constitution.”
Though questions as to whether the persecutions and legal attacks on El-Rufai were products of his vituperations on the presidency for canceling his nomination as a minister, the former governor had continued to leverage on any interview to speak of the incompetence of the administration, while attempting to rally Nigerians to vote out the government come 2027. El-Rufai had also joined the now major opposition party towards wrestling power from Tinubu and his APC government.
On February 12, 2026, El-Rufai was accosted by security operatives, who attempted to arrest him upon his arrival from Cairo at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. His passport was seized in the scuffle that ensued, even as he reportedly declined to accompany operatives without the presentation of a warrant.
To make matters worse, El-Rufai, while appearing on a live interview boasted of intercepting a phone conversation, where the NSA Nuhu Ribadu, had given the order for his arrest on arrival to Nigeria.
El-Rufai had alleged that he and some others listen to the telephone conversations of Mr Ribadu after an individual tapped the NSA’s phone.
He defended the legality of the phone interception, acknowledging that it is technically illegal but claiming, “The government does it all the time. They listen to our calls without a court order. But someone tapped his phone and told us that he gave the order.”
But like the government has been waiting for the slip, they capitalized on the revelation to initiate another round of investigation against the former governor
In His reaction after the interview on Arise TV, Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, raised concerns about the implications of the claim for national security.
“El-Rufai has confessed to wire-tapping Nigeria’s NSA on TV. Does it mean that he and his collaborators have wire-tapping facilities?” Onanuga queried.
He added that the issue should not be ignored, stressing the need for accountability.
“This should be thoroughly investigated and punishment meted out. El-Rufai is not too big to face the wrath of the law,” the presidential spokesperson stated.
However, between February 16 and 18, El-Rufai was detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over the allegations of misappropriating ₦432 billion during his tenure as governor of Kaduna State.
The government made good its threat as the DSS arrested the former governor, and filed cybercrimes charge before the Federal High Court in Abuja against him over the phone-tapping allegation. The case was filed as FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026.
The prosecution said he admitted to intercepting the NSA’s communications, failed to report others who conducted unlawful interceptions, and compromised public safety and national security by using technical systems to tap the NSA’s phone.
The alleged acts were said to violate provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003. No arraignment date has been fixed, and Mr El-Rufai has not publicly responded to the charges.
“The initial remand order was granted, allowing the Commission to detain the suspect for 14 days to investigate allegations of money laundering and abuse of office. Upon the expiration of the initial order, the Commission applied for a 14-day extension to complete its investigations, which the court acceded to on 5th March, 2026.”
It further noted that an earlier attempt by El-Rufai’s counsel to nullify the remand order had already failed.
“Counsel to El-Rufai attempted to set aside the remand order issued on 19th February, 2026, but the application was dismissed on 9th March, 2026.”
The ICPC maintained that the former governor remains in custody in line with legal provisions.
“Mallam El-Rufai remains in the lawful custody of the ICPC under the remand order dated 5th March, 2026. The Commission is strictly following the court mandated timeline, including the requirement for a progress report.”
It emphasised that all actions taken so far align with the law.
“The ICPC conducts its duties with the highest professionalism and respect for the rule of law. The remand of Mr El-Rufai has been authorised by a court of law in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.”
The Commission also reiterated its stance against media interference in legal processes.
“Furthermore, the ICPC remains firm in upholding its longstanding policy of avoiding media trials. We believe that legal disputes should be settled in the courtroom, not on newspaper pages and social media platforms. The Commission’s leadership remains steadfast and undeterred in confronting any and all challenges in the course of the current investigation.”
It urged the public to rely on verified information.
“We urge the public to avoid spreading unverified information and to rely on official updates from the Commission.”
It will still be till end of March before the fate of El-Rufai is known in these fast-paced travails with the government-controlled security agencies.
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