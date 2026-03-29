PDP Crisis: Illegal Factional Convention is a Direct Assault on Party Constitution and Democracy

By Prince Adedipe Dauda Ewenla

The attention of party faithfuls and the general public has been drawn to the desperate and unconstitutional attempt by a faction within the Peoples Democratic Party to foist an illegal National Convention on the party in clear violation of its constitution and established democratic norms.

Let it be stated unequivocally: the Constitution of the PDP is clear, unambiguous, and binding on all members only a duly elected National Working Committee (NWC) has the constitutional authority to convene, approve, and conduct a National Convention.

This position is firmly grounded in the provisions of the PDP Constitution:

1. Section 31(3) clearly vests the power to summon and convene the National Convention in the appropriate constitutional organ of the party, which operates through the National Working Committee.

2. Section 29(2)(a) establishes the National Working Committee as the principal executive organ responsible for the day-to-day administration and decision-making of the party.

3. Section 47(1) affirms the supremacy of the party constitution, making it binding on all members and organs of the party without exception.

Flowing from these provisions, any gathering, meeting, or assembly convened outside this constitutional framework is illegal, null, void, and of no consequence, being ultra vires, null ab initio, and incapable of conferring any legal rights or obligations whatsoever.

The ongoing attempt by a faction reportedly aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to organize a so-called convention through an imposed and illegitimate caretaker structure is nothing but a brazen assault on the rule of law, party supremacy, and internal democracy, and amounts to a clear case of constitutional subversion.

For the avoidance of doubt:

Individuals who have been suspended or expelled from the party lack the locus standi to act on its behalf.

Any caretaker arrangement not constitutionally backed by the elected organs of the party remains a nullity ab initio.

No faction, no matter how powerful, can override the supremacy of the party constitution.

Any purported action taken in furtherance of this illegality is void and liable to be set aside ex debito justitiae by any court of competent jurisdiction.

It is instructive that the Federal High Court and other competent courts have already taken judicial notice of these constitutional breaches by entertaining suits challenging the legality of the proposed convention. This alone is a clear warning that the entire process is fundamentally defective and cannot stand the test of law.

We therefore align firmly and unequivocally with the leadership direction and stabilizing efforts under Kabiru Turaki, whose commitment to constitutional order, due process, and party unity remains the only credible path forward for the PDP at this critical time.

The party cannot and must not be hijacked by individuals driven by personal ambition, vendetta politics, or external influence.

The survival of the PDP as a viable opposition platform depends on strict adherence to its constitution and respect for its legitimate structures.

We warn, in the strongest possible terms, that:

Any convention conducted outside the authority of a duly elected NWC will be resisted and rejected by loyal members of the party.

Any outcome from such an illegal exercise will be treated as void ab initio and will not be recognized within the party or before the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Those promoting this illegality are inviting avoidable chaos, multiplicity of suits, and grave political consequences for the PDP ahead of 2027.

This is not just about a convention this is about the soul, legality, and future of our great party.

I call on all genuine stakeholders to rise above factional manipulation and defend the constitution of the PDP with courage and clarity.

The rule of law must prevail. Fiat justitia ruat caelum. The constitution must stand. The PDP must not fall.

Prince Amb. (Dr.) Adedipe Dauda Ewenla

PDP Southwest Ex-Officio