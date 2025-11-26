Tinubu Declares National Emergency on Security

Amid rising attacks and abductions by gunmen and suspected terrorists, President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, declared a nationwide security emergency.

In a statement he personally issued, President Tinubu said: “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.”

By this order, he said both the police and the army have been authorised to recruit more operatives, saying: “The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.”

The president also directed that the police could now use National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as training depots, noting that although he had previously approved the upgrade of police training institutions, the new security reality required immediate expansion of capacity.

He further ordered that officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties must undergo crash retraining.

According to him, the exercise is to “debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

Tinubu also empowered the Department of State Services (DSS) to activate fully the forest security architecture.

“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” he said, adding that the agency had his directive to recruit additional personnel.

“There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil,” the President said.

Calling the situation “a national emergency,” the President said the federal government was responding by “deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas”.

He appealed to citizens to play their part, saying “the times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”

President Tinubu commended security forces for recent breakthroughs, including the rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers seized in Kwara State.

“We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” he assured.

To military personnel across the country, he delivered a firm charge, saying “I commend your courage and your sacrifice… I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity. There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence.”

He added that his administration would support them fully to succeed.

Tinubu also pledged federal support to states with existing security outfits and urged the National Assembly to begin a legislative review to allow states that require state police to establish them.

He cautioned state governments against operating boarding schools in remote, unsecured areas, and advised religious institutions to “constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”

The President reiterated his administration’s stance on resolving farmer-herder clashes, pointing to the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development.

He urged herder groups to abandon open grazing and embrace ranching, saying: “I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward.”

Tinubu expressed sympathy to families affected by recent attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe and Kwara States.

He also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba.

“Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe and ensure our citizens live in peace,” he warned.

In a rallying call to Nigerians, the President urged unity and vigilance, saying “I urge you not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair… Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.”