Tinubu Declares National Emergency on Security
Amid rising attacks and abductions by gunmen and suspected terrorists, President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, declared a nationwide security emergency.
In a statement he personally issued, President Tinubu said: “Today, in view of the emerging security situation, I have decided to declare a nationwide security emergency and order additional recruitment into the Armed Forces.”
By this order, he said both the police and the army have been authorised to recruit more operatives, saying: “The police will recruit an additional 20,000 officers, bringing the total to 50,000.”
The president also directed that the police could now use National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps as training depots, noting that although he had previously approved the upgrade of police training institutions, the new security reality required immediate expansion of capacity.
He further ordered that officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties must undergo crash retraining.
According to him, the exercise is to “debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”
Tinubu also empowered the Department of State Services (DSS) to activate fully the forest security architecture.
“The DSS also has my authority to immediately deploy all the forest guards already trained to flush out the terrorists and bandits lurking in our forests,” he said, adding that the agency had his directive to recruit additional personnel.
“There will be no more hiding places for agents of evil,” the President said.
Calling the situation “a national emergency,” the President said the federal government was responding by “deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas”.
He appealed to citizens to play their part, saying “the times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation.”
President Tinubu commended security forces for recent breakthroughs, including the rescue of abducted schoolgirls in Kebbi and the 38 worshippers seized in Kwara State.
“We will continue to sustain the efforts to rescue the remaining students of Catholic School in Niger State and other Nigerians still being held hostage,” he assured.
To military personnel across the country, he delivered a firm charge, saying “I commend your courage and your sacrifice… I charge you to remain resolute, to restore peace across all theatres of operation, and to uphold the highest standards of discipline and integrity. There must be no compromise, no collusion, and no negligence.”
He added that his administration would support them fully to succeed.
Tinubu also pledged federal support to states with existing security outfits and urged the National Assembly to begin a legislative review to allow states that require state police to establish them.
He cautioned state governments against operating boarding schools in remote, unsecured areas, and advised religious institutions to “constantly seek police and other security protection when they gather for prayers, especially in vulnerable areas.”
The President reiterated his administration’s stance on resolving farmer-herder clashes, pointing to the establishment of the Ministry of Livestock Development.
He urged herder groups to abandon open grazing and embrace ranching, saying: “I call on all herder associations to take advantage of it, end open grazing and surrender illegal weapons. Ranching is now the path forward.”
Tinubu expressed sympathy to families affected by recent attacks in Kebbi, Borno, Zamfara, Niger, Yobe and Kwara States.
He also paid tribute to fallen soldiers, including Brigadier-General Musa Uba.
“Those who want to test our resolve should never mistake our restraint for weakness. This administration has the courage and determination to keep the country safe and ensure our citizens live in peace,” he warned.
In a rallying call to Nigerians, the President urged unity and vigilance, saying “I urge you not to give in to fear and never succumb to despair… Report suspicious activities. Cooperate with security agencies. We are in this fight together, and together we shall win.”
Military Coup: Jonathan, Other Leaders Trapped in Guinea-Bissau
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan is among dozens of African leaders stranded in Guinea-Bissau after the military seized power and suspended the country’s electoral process on Wednesday.
Jonathan is part of a 36-member joint election observation mission of the African Union (AU), ECOWAS and the West African Elders Forum (WAEF) deployed to monitor Sunday’s presidential election.
The coup unfolded after both incumbent President Umaro Embaló and his main challenger, Fernando Dias, separately claimed victory even though the electoral commission had not released official results. Soldiers subsequently took control of state institutions, closed all borders and shut down airports.
In a joint statement, the observer mission said it was “deeply concerned” about the military intervention, calling it “regrettable” that the takeover came shortly after meeting the two top candidates, who had assured them they would respect the will of the voters.
The mission urged the AU and ECOWAS to take urgent steps to restore constitutional order and demanded the immediate release of all detained officials.
The delegation is scheduled to depart Guinea-Bissau on November 29, though it is unclear whether the airport shutdown will affect their exit.
Wike, Bala Mohammed: The Secretariat They’re Fighting Over Today is a Product of Atiku – Fabiyi
PDP chieftain Oladimeji Fabiyi has disclosed that the Wadata Plaza national secretariat, which a faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, and another faction loyal to Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, are now battling to control, exists because of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s financial contributions.
Fabiyi made this revelation during an interview with Symfoni TV, stressing that those leading the current conflict are fighting over an asset built through Atiku’s personal resources. He said the violent confrontation at the party secretariat reflects the extent of the PDP’s collapse.
He noted that the party has experienced internal crises before, but the recent breakdown, marked by thugs, tear gas, police intervention, and opposing factions nearly engaging in fistfights, shows that the party’s foundation is now shaking. According to Fabiyi, the struggle for dominance has escalated into a battle of ego, not ideology or service.
Fabiyi warned that the PDP is moving at “supersonic speed to self-destruct” because none of the faction leaders, Wike, Makinde, or Bala Mohammed, are willing to back down.
He argued that these same actors once united to fight Atiku, a man he described as a foundational pillar of the party. Fabiyi said Atiku donated N500 million in 1999 to stabilize the PDP and funded the construction of the National Secretariat they’re now fighting over.
In his words, “When you guys were together, fighting the man (Atiku Abubakar) who was not fighting you. The man who built the party. Who used his resources. Somebody who could give a party 500 million in 1999.”
“Would you tell me that was a poor man? Atiku Abubakar was not a poor man when he released 500 million Naira for this party. The secretariat they are fighting over today was a product of Atiku Abubakar. They should come and controvert me.”
“When there was an issue of accommodation, Atiku stepped in the gap. So we need to let people know all of this. Because Atiku is not a noise maker like them.”
“He is not a man that is known for frivolities or jamborees like them. So where is he going to come there? So this secretariat they are fighting over, somebody built it.”
‘My Boss and Elder Statesman’, Peter Obi Celebrates Atiku at 79
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has felicitated the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as he marks his 79th birthday anniversary on Tuesday.
In a heartwarming message on X, Obi wished the man he described as boss and elder statesman many more fruitful years ahead.
“My dear elder brother, boss and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007, and Waziri Adamawa, may I join your numerous admirers in wishing you the best on your 79th birthday anniversary. May your special day be filled with grandeur, just like your illustrious career. Wishing you continued success, prosperity, and an endless stream of accolades,” Obi said.
“It takes a very special kind of fortitude to remain active in public life well into one’s ‘golden’ years. Your dedication and patriotism are attractively unusual.
“May you enjoy a day of quiet reflection on your many years of fruitful service to humanity.
“It’s my prayer that God Almighty grants you more healthy, fruitful and happy years ahead. Also, grant you more wisdom, strength, continued contributions to peace, and nation-building. Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”
