‘My Boss and Elder Statesman’, Peter Obi Celebrates Atiku at 79

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has felicitated the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as he marks his 79th birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

In a heartwarming message on X, Obi wished the man he described as boss and elder statesman many more fruitful years ahead.

“My dear elder brother, boss and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007, and Waziri Adamawa, may I join your numerous admirers in wishing you the best on your 79th birthday anniversary. May your special day be filled with grandeur, just like your illustrious career. Wishing you continued success, prosperity, and an endless stream of accolades,” Obi said.

“It takes a very special kind of fortitude to remain active in public life well into one’s ‘golden’ years. Your dedication and patriotism are attractively unusual.

“May you enjoy a day of quiet reflection on your many years of fruitful service to humanity.

“It’s my prayer that God Almighty grants you more healthy, fruitful and happy years ahead. Also, grant you more wisdom, strength, continued contributions to peace, and nation-building. Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”