‘My Boss and Elder Statesman’, Peter Obi Celebrates Atiku at 79
Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has felicitated the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as he marks his 79th birthday anniversary on Tuesday.
In a heartwarming message on X, Obi wished the man he described as boss and elder statesman many more fruitful years ahead.
“My dear elder brother, boss and elder statesman, Your Excellency Atiku Abubakar, GCON, Nigeria’s Vice President from 1999 to 2007, and Waziri Adamawa, may I join your numerous admirers in wishing you the best on your 79th birthday anniversary. May your special day be filled with grandeur, just like your illustrious career. Wishing you continued success, prosperity, and an endless stream of accolades,” Obi said.
“It takes a very special kind of fortitude to remain active in public life well into one’s ‘golden’ years. Your dedication and patriotism are attractively unusual.
“May you enjoy a day of quiet reflection on your many years of fruitful service to humanity.
“It’s my prayer that God Almighty grants you more healthy, fruitful and happy years ahead. Also, grant you more wisdom, strength, continued contributions to peace, and nation-building. Happy Birthday Your Excellency.”
Omotosho Orders Removal of Nnamdi Kanu from Courtroom, Says IPOB Leader Was ‘Unruly’
Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday began delivering judgment in the long-running terrorism trial of Indigenous People of Biafra leader Nnamdi Kanu in the defendant’s absence.
The judge ordered that the proceedings continue without Kanu after describing his behaviour in court as unruly.
The decision followed the dismissal of three fresh motions filed by the IPOB leader, which the court deemed unmeritorious.
Kanu had interjected during the ruling, insisting that the court could not proceed as he had not filed his final written address.
He accused Justice Omotosho of bias and claimed that the judge lacked understanding of the law.
After a brief recess, the prosecution, led by Adegboyega Awomolo, urged the court to continue the trial without Kanu, citing his disruptive conduct.
Justice Omotosho stated that while a defendant has a constitutional right to be present during trial, repeated misconduct can allow proceedings to continue in their absence.
“If a defendant misconducts himself or acts in an unruly manner during the course of his trial, his trial can be conducted in his absence,” he said.
He added that the Court of Justice is a temple of God.
He noted that Kanu’s unruly attitude was not new, as he had previously exhibited similar behaviour several times in the past.
The judge added that Kanu had indicated he would not present a defence, and that Thursday’s session was for judgment and possible sentencing.
Following the order, Kanu was removed from the courtroom, and the judge proceeded with delivering the ruling.
Ask for Help or Resign, Atiku Knocks Tinubu over Killing of General Uba by Terrorists, Urges Military Occupation of Borno
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has expressed deep shock and sadness over the killing of Brigadier General Musa Uba by terrorists.
This was released through his official X page on Monday.
Criticizing the military hierarchy for failing to provide a clear explanation of the incident, he noted that initial official statements had reportedly denied the circumstances surrounding the general’s death.
He further described the tragedy as “unequivocally a failure of political leadership.”
Atiku accused President Bola Tinubu of prioritizing political battles over his responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
He called Gen. Musa’s death, along with those of the troops under his command, “one death too many” and warned of the dangers of a resurgent terrorist threat.
He as well urged citizens and military personnel to remain resilient, saying, “Even this season shall pass away.”
In addition, he also directed a pointed message to the President, stating that the security of Nigerians is the government’s foremost responsibility.
“You must live up to it or be humble enough to admit incompetence and either ask for help or resign,” he added.
He suggested that, if he were President, he would order the military to occupy Borno State or any other areas under siege by bandits or armed groups until they are cleared, emphasizing the need to protect those risking their lives for national security.
He extended his condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces, the family of the deceased, and all Nigerians, expressing hope that the nation would soon overcome this dark period.
Just In: PDP Expels Wike, Anyanwu, Fayose, Others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expelled Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, its suspended National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, and former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose.
Their expulsion was announced on Saturday at the party’s National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.
