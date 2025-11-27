Wike, Bala Mohammed: The Secretariat They’re Fighting Over Today is a Product of Atiku – Fabiyi

PDP chieftain Oladimeji Fabiyi has disclosed that the Wadata Plaza national secretariat, which a faction loyal to Nyesom Wike, and another faction loyal to Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed, are now battling to control, exists because of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s financial contributions.

Fabiyi made this revelation during an interview with Symfoni TV, stressing that those leading the current conflict are fighting over an asset built through Atiku’s personal resources. He said the violent confrontation at the party secretariat reflects the extent of the PDP’s collapse.

He noted that the party has experienced internal crises before, but the recent breakdown, marked by thugs, tear gas, police intervention, and opposing factions nearly engaging in fistfights, shows that the party’s foundation is now shaking. According to Fabiyi, the struggle for dominance has escalated into a battle of ego, not ideology or service.

Fabiyi warned that the PDP is moving at “supersonic speed to self-destruct” because none of the faction leaders, Wike, Makinde, or Bala Mohammed, are willing to back down.

He argued that these same actors once united to fight Atiku, a man he described as a foundational pillar of the party. Fabiyi said Atiku donated N500 million in 1999 to stabilize the PDP and funded the construction of the National Secretariat they’re now fighting over.

In his words, “When you guys were together, fighting the man (Atiku Abubakar) who was not fighting you. The man who built the party. Who used his resources. Somebody who could give a party 500 million in 1999.”

“Would you tell me that was a poor man? Atiku Abubakar was not a poor man when he released 500 million Naira for this party. The secretariat they are fighting over today was a product of Atiku Abubakar. They should come and controvert me.”

“When there was an issue of accommodation, Atiku stepped in the gap. So we need to let people know all of this. Because Atiku is not a noise maker like them.”

“He is not a man that is known for frivolities or jamborees like them. So where is he going to come there? So this secretariat they are fighting over, somebody built it.”