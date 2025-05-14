Featured
Happy 65th Birthday to Chief Dele Momodu; a Helper, a Mentor and a Great Nigerian
By Issa Itopa Lucky
I have encountered a lot of people from all walks of life but one person that has so greatly impacted many from across many generations is Chief Dele Momodu, the Publisher of Ovation Magazine.
Chief Dele Momodu is a blessing to many generations of Nigerians. He is also a hero of Nigeria’s democracy. He is a philanthropist and a helper of many.
He does not discriminate. He gives everyone who encounters him, a sense of value hence giving each person the understanding that we are all important regardless of our various individual social statuses and different socio-cultural backgrounds in life.
He is an international export in terms of advocacy for good governance. His footprints are in Ghana’s democratic process over the years as much as they are in Nigeria as well.
All over the world, he is greatly celebrated as he is one of the few Nigerians promoting the good qualities of the Naija spirit for decades now.
His work rate is a record on its own and it is an inspiration to many upcoming generations as he is everywhere making impacts across all sectors of the economy.
On this 65th birthday of his, as one of those young people that have been privileged to be mentored by him, I wish him a happy birthday and I pray that God Almighty will continue to guide and protect him and to continue to increase him and prosper him as he is one of the few good men Nigeria has left; for with people like Chief Dele Momodu, there is still hope that Nigeria will be great someday in our lifetime. Amen.
Ooni Felicitates with Bashorun Dele Momodu on His 65th Birthday
The House of Oduduwa, under the leadership of Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife joyfully celebrates a distinguished son of source, Bashorun Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu, as he marks his 65th birthday.
Born in the sacred city of Ile-Ife, the cradle of Yoruba civilization, Bashorun Dele Momodu’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a global media icon epitomizes his delegence, bravery and wisdom. Despite losing his father at the tender age of 13, he rose above challenges, guided by the unwavering support of his mother and the nurturing environment of the House of Oduduwa.
An alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University, he earned degrees in Yoruba and English Literature, reflecting a deep appreciation for his cultural heritage and a commitment to intellectual excellence. His early career saw him serve as a private secretary to the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State and later manage Motel Royal Limited under the auspices of the late Ooni Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II.
Bashorun Momodu’s foray into journalism began with African Concord magazine, leading to prominent roles in various publications. His unwavering commitment to truth and justice was evident during Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggles, where he faced persecution for his beliefs, eventually leading to exile. Undeterred, he founded Ovation International in 1996, a magazine that has since become a beacon of African excellence, celebrating achievements across the continent.
His contributions extend beyond media; as a political commentator and former presidential aspirant, he embodies the Yoruba enigmatic excellence. His insights and advocacy continue to shape national discourse, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to Nigeria’s progress.
As he celebrates 65 years, the House of Oduduwa honours Bashorun Dele Momodu’s indelible impact on journalism, culture, and national development. May the blessings of the ancestors continue to guide him, and may his legacy inspire generations to come.
Igba odun, odun kan ni!
Afon a gbo ko to wo!
Signed:
Otunba Moses Olafare,
Director, Media & Public Affairs,
Ooni’s Palace,
Ile-Ife.
Momodu: The Babalawo of Nigerian Media
Sixty-five today, the publisher of Ovation International, Chief Ayobamidele Momodu, is a pride, not just of the media but the nation. Olawale Olaleye writes.
Chief Ayobamidele Momodu’s story of grass to grace is public knowledge. All of the information is already out there. This is because he discusses his life and its intricate trajectory at every given opportunity with glee and self-esteem.
At the punch of a button, you’d have all you need to knowabout this proud media guru and indigene of Edo State, who chose to “naturalise” in Yorubaland, making Ile-Ife, the source, his birth station. Little wonder, his other names include Ojutelegan Ajani.
With a bit of mild activism spurred by instinctive resentment to abuse of any sort, this celebrated writer has conquered where many could not even dare. And, where many had failed, Bob Dee, as everyone calls him, is not one to be stifled by the failures of others. He’d rather make his own mistakes and learn from them.
His indomitable spirit, typical of the average Nigerian – man or woman – who carries him or herself with rare confidence and self-worth, is also why life has been unable to relegate him in the scheme of things.
He does not only catch up with trends in journalism and communications in general, but he always makes a conscious decision at self-development, just to stay active on the job, timelessly. That he has remained relevant for several decades is not a function of accident.
His willingness and readiness to help others, no matter what the issues are, is one trait that speaks to his individuality, and clearly a reflection of his thorough upbringing and the tolerant Yoruba environment, where life began for him – diped in the milk of kindness and their cultural hospitality.
With an enduring voyage on the media landscape, cutting across imposing brands and years of solid experience before setting out to do something different, not before building solid and expensive contacts in this multidisciplinary calling, it simply belies logic that anyone at all would question whether or not Bob Dee is a journalist?
With tongue-in-cheek and evident cynicism, an aide to the Minister of the FCT, LereOlayinka, during a recent interview on the Arise News Television, questioned Bob Dee’s journalism background. For convenient mischief, he’d rather he was a Babalawo because he studied Yoruba as his first degree. The effrontery alone is appalling!
A graduate of Yoruba and Master’s in English Literature from the University of Ife, (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in 1982, Momodu got his first media job as staff writer with African Concord magazine, owned by the late Chief MKO Abiola, and later transferred to the Weekend Concord as a pioneer staff.
This graduate of Yoruba wrote the first cover story for the newspaper in March 1989, and contributed to other titles such as the National Concord, Sunday Concord, Business Concord and of course, his turf, the Yoruba newspaper, Isokan.
Ààrę @65! My Testament of a Good Man
By Seyi Orolugbagbe
The first time I ran into Joseph Ayobamidele Dada Ojutęlęgan Ajani Oluwaseun Momodu, after our Ifę days, was during one of my visits home, from the US, in the early 1990s.
So I was exiting the Abiola’s house while he was entering. We exchange greetings, having not seen since he left Ile-Ifę. But he did something so profound, by remembering to ask after my dad, whom by all consideration, is essentially one of the most, if not the most important human being to me. The truth is our relationship, and indeed my regards for him gained a higher ascendancy even from then. Then Bob Dee, as fondly called by most, suggested a spread, coming from his expertise in celebrity management for our newly established dealership in Victoria Island, Lagos. An experience he packaged and presented so meticulously well, and which helped in launching the new business, as a brand, fully and permanently in the Nigerian business firmament.
Additionally, his would-be wife and mine, happened to have been longstanding friends, having grown up in Ibadan and been Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ifę students, during same period. This would further deepen the relationships, to the extent families were brought together on both sides and parents became increasingly involved and closer, virtually becoming one large family and friendships grew larger, such that it got the Ààrę, to uncommonly but profoundly, name my daughter after his mom, Arikę. Our own great Ààrę would have showed up for me, in ways more than innumerable, in aspects, scenarios and capacities unfathomable or perhaps almost beyond human comprehension.
These are however my personal accounts. Those of others are certainly uncountable. Ààrę would make it a point of duty, even when not fashionable, nor convenient for him, to check up on everyone intermittently.
How can I forget how he would veer out, flying all the way to California, to spend time with us, or to call us up every time he set foot on the American soil, whenever he couldn’t fly in.
Then came his foray into politics, especially the very recent exercise; where it became incumbent on me to virtually step aside from every other thing in order to support him, by focusing and concentrating on prosecuting the political process and activities of running for the office of the president of Nigeria, as a gesture of appreciation.
We certainly weathered a lot together during the period. I must however state, unequivocally, that the storms and challenges, as daunting as they may have seemed, were not as nearly as important than the prospects of the gratifying feeling, the satisfaction and the accomplishment of working closely with the Onigege Ara of Joga-Orile, the Bashorun of Oke-Ila-Orangun, Ehanikhaye of Ihievbe Kingdom, Ààrę of Iwo Kingdom, the Akinrogun of Gbonganland, to list only a few, on these and similar projects. Our Bob Dee sir, olowori Yeye Ààrę Mobolaji Abiodun, Ana Adaramaja, n’Ijębu-Igbo, may the line continue to fall for you in pleasant places sir. May you continue to find God’s favor, grace, bias, kindness, joy, love, happiness and unequaled vista of good health. Your kind is truly rare.
Happy 65th Birthday Elder statesman, Omo aroti wę bi ojo, Omo o ji l’oru kę yin yin, Omo obęriri l’okun!
