Osun PDP Hails Gov Adeleke on 65th Birthday

Sweepers across Lagos State on Saturday took time off the streets to be celebrated by Glo Foundation, the social responsibility arm of Globacom. It partnered their employers, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) to host a special day to celebrate those who keep the streets of the state clean.

Hundreds of sweepers from all local governments and LCDAs in the state participated in the event, which was held at LAWMA’s Ijora Olopa Head Office in Lagos. Thanks to Globacom, the sweepers, who are often overlooked by society despite their demanding responsibilities, became the event’s main attraction as they danced and took part in a number of entertaining activities, such as games and prize draws.

Speaking at the event, Jumobi Mofe-Damijo, the head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Globacom, said that the organization had chosen to honour the cleaners with a Rest and Relaxation event as a way of showing appreciation for the vital work they do every day, which often puts their lives in danger on the state’s highways. She added that the Glo Foundation’s efforts would also expand to other states in various forms of intervention.

Said she: “We recognize the important and thankless jobs that you do all over the state in ensuring that our roads and streets are clean every day. We recognize the hazards you face from drivers who don’t appreciate you and are at times impatient while you are by the roadside sweeping. It is the reason why we are here today to let you know how much we value you and your huge contributions to keeping Lagos clean on a continuous basis”.

She also disclosed that empowerment and skills acquisition programmes would be held for the sweepers in the following months. They include Fashion Skills (Fashion Design, jewelry making, Fabric Embellishment & Beading); Baking skills: (Basic cake and decoration, Fried and baked pastry, Bread making, soft skills and Entrepreneurship class); Digital Skills (Digital marketing, social media management, and e-commerce).

LAWMA’s Managing Director, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, was full of admiration for Globacom’s offer to create a day to honor sweepers around the state. He also said the agency is pleased with the telecommunications company’s partnerships which he believed would encourage and motivate the sweepers to do even more.

He urged other corporate entities to follow Globacom’s example and reaffirmed the significance of the sweepers’ work in promoting the health and welfare of the populace.

Some of the sweepers thanked Globacom and the LAWMA Management for the chance to relax with their coworkers and for Glo’s exceptional gesture of appreciation to them. Lagos-born Rejoice Aniekwe Ifeoma revealed that working with LAWMA has given her the chance to better herself and establish a second source of income to support herself. Ifeoma, who is presently undergoing computer literacy training, stated that she spends her leisure time selling Tigernut and Zobo beverages. She was grateful to Globacom for providing this chance for leisure.

Another sweeper, Awolaja Esther, an Ikorodu resident, revealed that she has been employed by LAWMA for almost 15 years, using the position to establish an additional revenue stream in Ikorodu. She is training two undergraduates at the moment. She commended Globacom for organizing a day to honor and recognize her and her coworkers.

As part of the fun and excitement created exclusively for the sweepers, Globacom also held a lucky dip to give out various items including sewing machine, Inverter Microwave oven and grinding machine to some of the sweepers.

Madam Dorcas Adeniji, a resident of Oshodi in Lagos, won the grinding machine. She could hardly contain her joy as she danced after receiving the item. Mrs Adewusi Bisola, who resides in Alakuko in Agbado Oke Odo LCDA, won an Inverter Microwave oven. Her friends almost mobbed her when she came out to receive her prize. Another winner, Ige Sadatu, who won a sewing machine, thanked Globacom for the gift she was taking home.