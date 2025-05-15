Happy 65th Birthday Chief Dele Momodu, a Visionary Leader – Dr. Raymond Edoh

By Seyi Orolugbagbe

The first time I ran into Joseph Ayobamidele Dada Ojutęlęgan Ajani Oluwaseun Momodu, after our Ifę days, was during one of my visits home, from the US, in the early 1990s.

So I was exiting the Abiola’s house while he was entering. We exchange greetings, having not seen since he left Ile-Ifę. But he did something so profound, by remembering to ask after my dad, whom by all consideration, is essentially one of the most, if not the most important human being to me. The truth is our relationship, and indeed my regards for him gained a higher ascendancy even from then. Then Bob Dee, as fondly called by most, suggested a spread, coming from his expertise in celebrity management for our newly established dealership in Victoria Island, Lagos. An experience he packaged and presented so meticulously well, and which helped in launching the new business, as a brand, fully and permanently in the Nigerian business firmament.

Additionally, his would-be wife and mine, happened to have been longstanding friends, having grown up in Ibadan and been Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ifę students, during same period. This would further deepen the relationships, to the extent families were brought together on both sides and parents became increasingly involved and closer, virtually becoming one large family and friendships grew larger, such that it got the Ààrę, to uncommonly but profoundly, name my daughter after his mom, Arikę. Our own great Ààrę would have showed up for me, in ways more than innumerable, in aspects, scenarios and capacities unfathomable or perhaps almost beyond human comprehension.

These are however my personal accounts. Those of others are certainly uncountable. Ààrę would make it a point of duty, even when not fashionable, nor convenient for him, to check up on everyone intermittently.

How can I forget how he would veer out, flying all the way to California, to spend time with us, or to call us up every time he set foot on the American soil, whenever he couldn’t fly in.

Then came his foray into politics, especially the very recent exercise; where it became incumbent on me to virtually step aside from every other thing in order to support him, by focusing and concentrating on prosecuting the political process and activities of running for the office of the president of Nigeria, as a gesture of appreciation.

We certainly weathered a lot together during the period. I must however state, unequivocally, that the storms and challenges, as daunting as they may have seemed, were not as nearly as important than the prospects of the gratifying feeling, the satisfaction and the accomplishment of working closely with the Onigege Ara of Joga-Orile, the Bashorun of Oke-Ila-Orangun, Ehanikhaye of Ihievbe Kingdom, Ààrę of Iwo Kingdom, the Akinrogun of Gbonganland, to list only a few, on these and similar projects. Our Bob Dee sir, olowori Yeye Ààrę Mobolaji Abiodun, Ana Adaramaja, n’Ijębu-Igbo, may the line continue to fall for you in pleasant places sir. May you continue to find God’s favor, grace, bias, kindness, joy, love, happiness and unequaled vista of good health. Your kind is truly rare.

Happy 65th Birthday Elder statesman, Omo aroti wę bi ojo, Omo o ji l’oru kę yin yin, Omo obęriri l’okun!