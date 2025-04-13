The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has launched a manhunt following the theft of a black Toyota Hilux vehicle belonging to the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Nuhu Ribadu, which was stolen during Friday’s Juma’at prayers in Abuja.

Reports said that the vehicle was parked around 1:05pm opposite the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) complex in Area 10, while the official attended prayers at a nearby mosque.

Security source, Zagazola Makama, disclosed the incident via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, revealing that the ONSA official returned from the mosque only to find the vehicle missing.

According to him, a sources said the theft was immediately reported to the Garki Police Division at approximately 2:00pm, leading to a swift response by law enforcement.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command promptly activated a stop-and-search operation at various checkpoints and across all entry and exit points in the capital city.

Police authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing and all efforts are being made to apprehend the culprits and recover the vehicle.

The Command said it had intensified efforts to track down the fleeing suspects and recover the stolen Hilux.