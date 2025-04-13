The Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, dismissed the no-case submission filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and his co-defendants.

In its ruling, the court ordered the defendants to open their respective defences in the drug trafficking and tampering case instituted against them by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Justice Emeka Nwite, who delivered the ruling, stated that a prima facie case had been established.

Kyari and his co-defendants are accused of tampering with and dealing in hard drugs, specifically 17.55 kilograms of cocaine.

The NDLEA arraigned Kyari and six others in March 2022 on allegations of conspiring to tamper with and traffic 21.35 kilograms of cocaine seized from suspected drug traffickers.

The defendants include police officers, Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu—as well as two alleged traffickers, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne. They are facing a five-count charge related to drug trafficking.

The charges read, “That you, DCP Abba Kyari, ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba, and Inspector John Nuhu, all male adults, on or about the 19th to 25th of January 2022, within the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, unlawfully tampered with 21.35 kilograms of cocaine seized from Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne in the custody of the IGP-IRT, by removing and disposing of 17.55 kilograms of the cocaine and substituting it with another substance.”

The charges are brought under Section 14(b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP N30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

While Kyari and the other officers pleaded not guilty, Umeibe and Ezenwanne pleaded guilty to knowingly possessing 21.35 kilograms of cocaine.

The two later entered into a plea bargain with the NDLEA and were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment by Justice Nwite on June 14, 2022.