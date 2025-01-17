Osun Hosts 2025 SDG Conference, Leads in Creative Economy

Governor of Oyo, Mr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday, presented the staff of office to Abimbola Owoade, the new Alaafin of Oyo.

The presentation of the staff and certificate of recognition took place at the Oyo government house in Ibadan.

The governor presented the official instrument legitimising the reign of a king to the new monarch at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.

The symbolic event was performed nearly three years after the death of the former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III.

On January 10, Makinde announced Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo in a statement by the Oyo commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, quoting the governor as approving Owoade as Alaafin following the recommendations by the Oyomesi (kingmakers).

However, some members of the Oyomesi, a few hours later, rejected the appointment of Owoade as the new Alaafin.

They argued that the occupant of the stool is chosen in compliance with the registered Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1967, not by consultation or divination as stated by Makinde.

The kingmakers in the faction include Yusuf Akinade (Basorun), Wakeel Akindele (Lagunna), Hamzat Yusuf (Akinniku), Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief standing in for the (Asipa), and Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief standing in for (Alapinni).

They added that only the Bashorun, head of the Oyomesi, can convene a meeting to elect an Alaafin, arguing that any meeting convened by Makinde was null and void.

Speaking at the event, the governor said the Alaafin’s stool is important not just to Oyo town but to the Yoruba race as a whole.

The governor maintained that he decided not to meddle in the appointment of the new Alaafin because of his administration’s belief in openness and transparency.

He said, “The Alaafin stool is very important not just to Oyo Town or Oyo State but the entire Yoruba race. So, under my watch, I made it very clear that the stool would not be for sale. It is not a stool for us to toil with.

“I met Prince Owoade for the first time in my life yesterday. I never spoke to him in my entire life until yesterday. I did not know his profile or the profile of any of the princes vying for the stool and it was deliberate, because I did not want my opinion to influence the process.

“Let me say this clearly; when we came in 2019, we had challenges with the traditional institution in Ibadanland and it has been resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.

“When it was time for us to approve the selection of Okere, some people came to me and said ‘This is our friend’. They said one person is APC and I said it does not mean anything to me whether you are PDP or APC. Why should my decision be based on political consideration? So, I approved the selection of the Saki kingmakers.

“I always tell people not to kill themselves over politicians, because we see ourselves in the night. We go to each other’s houses. Politics, electioneering is a game. It’s only when you have been elected, then governance becomes a serious business because you will take decisions that will affect millions of people. So, we will not play politics with governance.

“The Alaafin stool became vacant in 2022. We were moving towards election and people said, you have to approve the appointment of Alaafin, otherwise, Oyo people would not vote for you. I said the people should not vote for me but that I would do what was right and Oyo voted for me massively. Oyo will continue to support me.

“Let me also say briefly that those that are still hell-bent on destabilising the traditional institution in Oyo, the government is not letting down. We will prosecute them. The money they collected; they will still be prosecuted except they go to Kabiyesi. If he forgives them, I will also forgive them.”

While congratulating the new monarch, Governor Makinde prayed that his reign would bring peace and progress to Oyo Town, Oyo State and the Yoruba race.

“The coronation would be in four weeks. From today, we have an Alaafin. I congratulate the Alaafin of Oyoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade. I pray that your reign shall bring unity to Yoruba race wherever they may be around the world.

“I pray it would also bring progress and development to Oyoland, Oyo State as well as Yoruba race in general,” Governor Makinde added.

In his response, Alaafin Owoade promised to work for the progress of Oyo Town, Oyo State and Nigeria as well as the development of the people.

He thanked the Governor, the Oyomesi and everyone that worked for his selection and assumption of office as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.

Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Demola Ojo, lauded the Governor for his determination to ensure that the right processes were followed in the selection of the new Alaafin.

He also thanked those involved in the selection process.

In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; member representing Oyo East/Oyo West House of Assembly, Hon. Rahman Olorunpoto; Awise Awo Agbaye, Professor Wande Abimbola and his wife, Iyanifa Ajisebo Abimbola; some members of the Oyomesi as well as traditional rulers in Oyo Kingdom.

Top government functionaries in attendance included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Joel Ajagbe.

Sources: TheCable and Channels TV

