Middle East
Again, Iran Blocks Strait of Hormuz, Alleges Ceasefire Violation
Iran, on Wednesday, shut the Strait of Hormuz following fresh Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, raising fears that a fragile ceasefire with the United States could collapse less than a day after it was reached.
The closure comes amid renewed hostilities that have cast doubt over efforts to halt more than a month of fighting. While both Iran and the United States had earlier declared victory after brokering the truce, fresh missile and drone attacks were reported across Iran and parts of the Gulf, alongside intensified Israeli bombardments in Lebanon.
In Beirut, Israeli strikes hit residential and commercial areas without prior warning, leaving at least multiple people dead and many others injured in what has been described as one of the deadliest days of the conflict.
Iranian state media confirmed the closure, with IRNA reporting that the move was taken “in the wake of Israel’s attacks on Lebanon.” The development has heightened concerns over the stability of the ceasefire agreement mediated by the United States.
Authorities in Iran also imposed strict controls on maritime movement in the strategic waterway. Ships near the strait were instructed to seek permission from Sepah, a special operations unit under the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, before passage. A radio message cited by The Wall Street Journal warned that any vessel attempting to cross without approval “will be destroyed.”
Earlier in the day, Iran had indicated a willingness to reopen the strait during the proposed two-week ceasefire, noting this would be done with “coordination with Iran’s Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations.” U.S. officials, meanwhile, said American forces could assist in managing ship traffic, although details remain unclear.
U.S. President Donald Trump also told ABC News he was open to a “joint venture” arrangement with Iran that would involve charging tolls for vessels passing through the strait.
However, reports of ceasefire breaches soon emerged. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who played a role in negotiating the agreement, said on X that violations had already been recorded, further deepening uncertainty over whether the truce will hold.
Middle East
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
Israeli authorities are investigating a missile strike in central Tel Aviv that may have involved a weapon breaking into several parts before impact.
The Israeli government’s press office described the incident as a direct hit from a ballistic missile.
A police commander in the Tel Aviv area also told a local Israeli television station that the impact involved what he described as a “splitting missile.”
The description has raised the possibility that the weapon may have been a type of cluster munition. These weapons contain smaller explosive “bomblets” that separate from the main missile and spread across a wider area after the initial explosion.
Israel has previously accused Iran of using similar munitions earlier in the conflict and during the 12-Day War last June.
Cluster munitions are banned by more than 100 countries under the Convention on Cluster Munitions, although Iran, Israel and the United States are not signatories to the treaty.
At the scene of the explosion in Tel Aviv, a CNN reporter said investigators are examining debris believed to be part of the missile.
“Debris still falls in central Tel Aviv even after interceptions. One key piece behind me here that investigators are poring over, one official here telling us that it seems to perhaps be one of the warheads we’ve noticed that appear to split in the sky and send off separate fragments down. Now nobody as far as we understand injured in this location but it’s a sign that despite the fact we’ve seen probably less missiles overall fired by Iran over the past days, it only takes one even with the sophisticated air defences here to cause some havoc in a scene like this.”
The reporter, in to a CNN video, added that the strike has drawn attention from investigators trying to determine whether the weapon signals a change in Iran’s missile capabilities.
“But across the region the focus perhaps now turning as it’s clear Iran’s missile capacities have come down on their ability to wreak havoc closer to Iranian shores with drones that are hitting around the but the scene behind me here is still one of intense scrutiny as I think they try and work out if this marks some kind of new development in Iranian missile technology.”
Middle East
Israel Declares Hezbollah Leader Marked Target
Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, has declared the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement a “marked target” following overnight rocket fire from Lebanon.
Katz said on X that Hezbollah chief, Naim Qassem, had acted on orders from Iran in launching attacks on Israel and warned that the group would “pay a heavy price.”
Qassem succeeded Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon in September 2024.
The Israeli military said several rockets were fired from Lebanon overnight, with one intercepted and others landing in open areas.
Hezbollah said the attack was in retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli airstrike in Tehran on Saturday.
In response, Israel said it carried out fresh strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including weapons depots and other infrastructure.
The military reported bombardments in Beirut and elsewhere, saying senior militia members were among those hit.
Meanwhile, residents near the office of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, reported no signs of a missile strike on Monday, after Iran claimed it had targeted the building.
The residents said that prime minister’s fate was unknown.
Air raid sirens sounded around noon in the Jerusalem area, as well as in several regions across central and southern Israel.
In spite of the alerts, local police and rescue services said there were no reported hits, injuries, damage or interceptions over Jerusalem.
Residents living close to the prime minister’s office said they had not witnessed any missile impact in the vicinity.
Reporters at the scene observed no visible presence of military personnel, police forces or emergency responders outside the compound.
Traffic in surrounding streets continued as normal, with no smoke seen rising from the area.
The building appeared intact and undamaged.
The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Iranian statement.
Israeli media commentators dismissed the claim.
Amit Segal, chief political analyst for Channel 12 News, described it as “fake news” in a post on Telegram.
Suleiman Maswadeh, chief diplomatic correspondent for the State-owned Kan, also said on Telegram that the claimed lacked corroboration.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Shuts Down One of World’s Largest Oil Refinery after Iran’s Drone Strike
Saudi Aramco has halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia after a reported drone strike in the area, according to Reuters.
Ras Tanura, one of the largest oil refining and export facilities in the world, has a refining capacity of roughly 550,000 barrels per day and serves as the kingdom’s largest oil export terminal.
The facility handles approximately 6.5 million barrels of crude daily nearly 7% of global oil supply flows through this single site.
Reports indicate the attack was carried out by Iran amid rising regional tensions, affecting critical Aramco infrastructure.
Following the strike, a fire reportedly broke out in the refinery’s processing complex.
Authorities say the blaze has been contained, and no casualties were recorded.
A series of strikes by the US and Israel against Iran began last Saturday.
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