GCA Energy Founder, Greg Uanseru Loses Wife, Ema
President/Group Chief Executive of GCA Energy Limited, Mr Greg Uanseru has lost his wife, Ema.
In a statement titled ” Our Ema has gone to be with the Angels” signed by him and made available to the media, Uanseru, an oil mogul and businessman revealed that his dear wife, said to be in her 50s, died in a London hospital this morning.
The statment reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of my beloved wife, Aniema Nancy Greg- Uanseru, which occurred in the early hours of today, Friday, January 17, 2015 in a London hospital.
“Ema as she was fondly called, was an amazing partner, friend, and mother to our children. Her love, kindness, and warm snile will be deeply missed by our family and friends.
“We kindly request your prayers and condolences during this difficult time.
“Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.
Thank you for your understanding and support”
Osun Hosts 2025 SDG Conference, Leads in Creative Economy
Creativity, innovation, and culture will take centre stage as the Osun State SDG Creatives Conference 2025 kicks off from 28th to 30th January at the SDG Skill Acquisition Centre in Iragbiji, Osun State
Themed “Innovate, Create, and Transform: Unlocking the Creative Economy for Sustainable Development,” the event aims to highlight the vital role creativity plays in driving economic growth and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
The three-day conference will gather creative professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, and thought influencers to explore how Osun State can harness its cultural and artistic assets to advance the SDGs.
Particular focus will be placed on three SDGs: Goal 8 – Decent Work and Economic Growth; Goal 9 – Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure; and Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities. The event also seeks to position Osun State as a leading force in the creative economy.
Bamikole Omishore, Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals to Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, said the conference reflects the administration’s commitment to using creativity as a catalyst for economic development.
“This event, with over 700 registered participants, is in line with Governor Adeleke’s agenda to stimulate economic growth by harnessing creativity and innovation. Through collaboration with the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, Culture and Tourism, Agency on Creativity, Entertainment and Arts ,stakeholders, private sector leaders, and development partners, who have worked relentlessly to bring this groundbreaking conference to life,” Omishore explained.
The conference will feature a variety of interactive sessions, exhibitions, and cultural displays designed to inspire and empower participants. Key themes will include unlocking creativity for global opportunities, exploring investment opportunities in Osun’s digital and creative sectors, and shaping narratives for change and influence, alongside a cultural and Adire exhibition.
Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi (Irekandu), Chairman of the House of Assembly Committees on ICT and SDG, spoke about the importance of the initiative.
“The Osun State SDG Creatives Conference 2025 highlights the essential role of creativity and culture in achieving sustainable development. By fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and cultural preservation, this conference will help to build a more inclusive, resilient, and vibrant creative economy. We also hope that this event will provide a sustainable framework to push Osun’s creative sector forward,” he said.
Hon. Azeez Badmus, Special Adviser on Innovation, Science, and Technology, added that “through the Osun SDG Creatives Conference, innovators and creators will drive Osun’s digital future, inspiring the youth to uncover their talents, share their unique stories, and shape their futures through the power of technology.”
‘Why I’m Interested in Freedom of People on Death Row’
By Pastor Hezekiah Olujobi
My journey into the plight of individuals on death row began on February 28, 2007, during a visit to the Kirikiri Maximum Custodial Centre in Lagos, Nigeria. Invited by the late Reverend Olu-Osewa, Bishop of the Arch Bishop Vanny Memorial Anglican Church, I was introduced to the harrowing stories of inmates sentenced to death, particularly the case of two brothers who had spent 18 years on death row.
During our visit, after my ministry at a church prison conference, Reverend Olu-Osewa shared the case of the two brothers sentenced by the Oyo State Tribunal Court. He expressed a desire to seek a pardon from the Governor, which prompted my visit to Kirikiri. Accompanied by a team from the Arch Bishop Vinny Prison Ministry Represented by Sir Tinuoye and Esther Okafor and my team from Ibadan, we entered the prison with the hope of advocating for these men.
Upon arrival, a prison officer revealed another case that would profoundly impact our mission. He spoke of Olaniyi Emiola, who had been wrongfully convicted of armed robbery. Olaniyi’s story was one of mistaken identity and wrongful accusations, leading to his conviction despite the lack of concrete evidence against him.
Olaniyi recounted how he was wrongfully arrested after armed robbers committed a crime near his home. One of the robbers was apprehended at the scene and began mentioning names of his accomplices, coincidentally including Olaniyi’s name. A neighbor, who recognized the name, suggested Olaniyi’s arrest. Although the real perpetrator denied that Olaniyi was involved and even took the police to the house of the actual criminal, the latter had already fled. Olaniyi was released as the police confirmed that the real Niyi who participated in the crime had escaped, but a retired army officer living on the same street where the robbery took place, motivated by personal bias, petitioned for his re-arrest.
During the trial, the retired army officer always came to court in his army uniform before the members of the tribunal. Despite the armed robbers’ claims of his innocence during the trial, Olaniyi was ultimately sentenced to death.
Years later, the actual perpetrators were apprehended for another crime and ended up on death row in the same prison as Olaniyi. The real perpetrator raised the alarm to Olaniyi, revealing the truth about the crime.
Our team traveled to Abeokuta to meet with the real perpetrators, who provided written confessions of their involvement in the crime. Armed with this new evidence, we submitted our findings to the then-Governor of Oyo State, Late Otunba Adebayo Alao Akala.
On October 1, 2008, Olaniyi’s death sentence was commuted to life imprisonment. I continued to advocate for his release, arguing that if he were actually part of the robbery incident, would he have remained in his house for three days knowing that one of them had been arrested? Moreover, he had already suffered enough. On January 21, 2011, after 17 years of wrongful imprisonment, Olaniyi Emiola was finally freed.
Inspired by Olaniyi’s case, I began to hear from other inmates on death row, many of whom claimed innocence. In 2007, over 20 inmates approached us, including Olusola Adepetu. We selected five cases for further investigation, collecting case files and reviewing the judgments to gather evidence to support their claims—a task that is both crucial and daunting.
Through collaboration with lawyers who offered pro bono services, several inmates were able to appeal their convictions. Notably, many of them were set free after spending 14 to 28 years behind bars unjustly. The number of individuals we have helped has now increased to 24, and it continues to grow.
The experience of advocating for Olaniyi Emiola and other inmates on death row opened my eyes to the systemic issues within the justice system. Today, we are receiving calls from all over the prison system for intervention.
Recently, I received another call from another prison regarding a case similar to Olaniyi Emiola’s—a man serving life imprisonment for a crime he did not commit. The prison welfare officer was pleading for our attention, as the real perpetrator who confessed to the crime could be released at any time, underscoring the urgent need for continued advocacy and intervention for those wrongfully convicted.
Presently, we have identified 16 cases on death row of wrongful conviction from Ekiti, Osun, Ogun, and Oyo States. Destinies are trapped, and the lives of their families are negatively impacted. They are doomed without hope.
This ongoing journey has reinforced our commitment to fighting for justice and raising awareness about the plight of those on death row, ensuring that their voices are heard and their stories are told.
In other to amplify our voice share our story, ask friends to visit our website and donate to our cause.
For sponsorship contact
+2348025782527 or +2348030488093
Makinde Ignores Oyomesi’s Rejection, Presents Staff of Office to New Alaafin of Oyo
Governor of Oyo, Mr. Seyi Makinde, on Monday, presented the staff of office to Abimbola Owoade, the new Alaafin of Oyo.
The presentation of the staff and certificate of recognition took place at the Oyo government house in Ibadan.
The governor presented the official instrument legitimising the reign of a king to the new monarch at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office in Ibadan, the state capital.
The symbolic event was performed nearly three years after the death of the former Alaafin, Lamidi Adeyemi III.
On January 10, Makinde announced Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo in a statement by the Oyo commissioner for information and orientation, Dotun Oyelade, quoting the governor as approving Owoade as Alaafin following the recommendations by the Oyomesi (kingmakers).
However, some members of the Oyomesi, a few hours later, rejected the appointment of Owoade as the new Alaafin.
They argued that the occupant of the stool is chosen in compliance with the registered Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy Declaration of 1967, not by consultation or divination as stated by Makinde.
The kingmakers in the faction include Yusuf Akinade (Basorun), Wakeel Akindele (Lagunna), Hamzat Yusuf (Akinniku), Wahab Oyetunji, warrant chief standing in for the (Asipa), and Gbadebo Mufutau, warrant chief standing in for (Alapinni).
They added that only the Bashorun, head of the Oyomesi, can convene a meeting to elect an Alaafin, arguing that any meeting convened by Makinde was null and void.
Speaking at the event, the governor said the Alaafin’s stool is important not just to Oyo town but to the Yoruba race as a whole.
The governor maintained that he decided not to meddle in the appointment of the new Alaafin because of his administration’s belief in openness and transparency.
He said, “The Alaafin stool is very important not just to Oyo Town or Oyo State but the entire Yoruba race. So, under my watch, I made it very clear that the stool would not be for sale. It is not a stool for us to toil with.
“I met Prince Owoade for the first time in my life yesterday. I never spoke to him in my entire life until yesterday. I did not know his profile or the profile of any of the princes vying for the stool and it was deliberate, because I did not want my opinion to influence the process.
“Let me say this clearly; when we came in 2019, we had challenges with the traditional institution in Ibadanland and it has been resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.
“When it was time for us to approve the selection of Okere, some people came to me and said ‘This is our friend’. They said one person is APC and I said it does not mean anything to me whether you are PDP or APC. Why should my decision be based on political consideration? So, I approved the selection of the Saki kingmakers.
“I always tell people not to kill themselves over politicians, because we see ourselves in the night. We go to each other’s houses. Politics, electioneering is a game. It’s only when you have been elected, then governance becomes a serious business because you will take decisions that will affect millions of people. So, we will not play politics with governance.
“The Alaafin stool became vacant in 2022. We were moving towards election and people said, you have to approve the appointment of Alaafin, otherwise, Oyo people would not vote for you. I said the people should not vote for me but that I would do what was right and Oyo voted for me massively. Oyo will continue to support me.
“Let me also say briefly that those that are still hell-bent on destabilising the traditional institution in Oyo, the government is not letting down. We will prosecute them. The money they collected; they will still be prosecuted except they go to Kabiyesi. If he forgives them, I will also forgive them.”
While congratulating the new monarch, Governor Makinde prayed that his reign would bring peace and progress to Oyo Town, Oyo State and the Yoruba race.
“The coronation would be in four weeks. From today, we have an Alaafin. I congratulate the Alaafin of Oyoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade. I pray that your reign shall bring unity to Yoruba race wherever they may be around the world.
“I pray it would also bring progress and development to Oyoland, Oyo State as well as Yoruba race in general,” Governor Makinde added.
In his response, Alaafin Owoade promised to work for the progress of Oyo Town, Oyo State and Nigeria as well as the development of the people.
He thanked the Governor, the Oyomesi and everyone that worked for his selection and assumption of office as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.
Earlier in his speech, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Demola Ojo, lauded the Governor for his determination to ensure that the right processes were followed in the selection of the new Alaafin.
He also thanked those involved in the selection process.
In attendance at the event were the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Barr. Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal; a former Speaker, Oyo State House of Assembly, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu; member representing Oyo East/Oyo West House of Assembly, Hon. Rahman Olorunpoto; Awise Awo Agbaye, Professor Wande Abimbola and his wife, Iyanifa Ajisebo Abimbola; some members of the Oyomesi as well as traditional rulers in Oyo Kingdom.
Top government functionaries in attendance included the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Olanike Adeyemo; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Otunba Segun Ogunwuyi; Head of Service, Mrs Olubunmi Oni, mni, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Joel Ajagbe.
Sources: TheCable and Channels TV
