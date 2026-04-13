NAF Defends Borno-Yobe Border Market Airstrike

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed carrying out an air operation in the Jilli axis of Borno State, describing the mission as part of ongoing efforts to sustain pressure on terrorist groups operating in the North-East.

The confirmation comes amid outrage that at least 56 people, mostly traders, were killed after an airstrike struck a busy weekly market along the Borno–Yobe border.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday at Jilli Market, situated between Gubio in Borno State and Geidam in Yobe State.

Reports quoting eyewitness accounts said that four fighter jets were involved in the operation, which was said to be targeting suspected Boko Haram insurgents in the area.

A local councilor, Malam Lawan Zanna, also confirmed the attack.

He said people tried to escape when the jets began firing, but the strikes continued.

According to him, “more than 20 people were hospitalized,” and some of the injured later died, pushing the death toll higher.

Confirming the incident, NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, stated that the strikes were conducted based on credible intelligence and in coordination with ground forces.

According to him, the operation was aimed at restricting the movement of terrorist elements and preventing further attacks.

“The follow-up strikes were executed based on credible intelligence and in close coordination with ground forces to deny terrorists freedom of movement and prevent further attacks.

He explained that the mission formed part of a broader air-ground strategy designed to consolidate previous gains made by military forces in the region.

“The operation formed part of a broader air-ground integration effort aimed at consolidating earlier gains recorded by friendly forces,” he said.

In addition, Ejodame noted that the strikes successfully disrupted insurgent activities within the Jilli axis, an area long considered a strategic enclave for terrorists due to its challenging terrain.

He added that the operation highlights the increasing effectiveness of intelligence-led joint missions in the North-East.

Reaffirming the force’s commitment, Ejodame said the NAF would continue to prioritize surveillance, precision targeting, and rapid response operations in support of wider military objectives.

“The Nigerian Air Force will sustain the current operational momentum to protect innocent lives, secure communities, and restore lasting peace in the region,” he said.