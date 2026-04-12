Police Probe Four Officers Accused of ‘Misconduct’ in Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has launched an investigation into alleged misconduct by officers from the Satellite Town Division, Lagos State, after a viral social media video.

The Force Media Officer, CSP Aliyu Giwa, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The complainant, Rhapstar, posted the video on X on April 4, alleging incivility by officers on surveillance duty.

In the clip, police officers stopped a vehicle, ordered occupants out, and searched one individual away from the roadside-parked vehicle.

The incident triggered widespread reaction, amid concerns over alleged harassment during a roadside stop-and-search operation.

Speaking on the incident on Saturday, Giwa said the Divisional Police Officer and implicated officers were summoned, adding that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

Giwa wrote on X: “When (Rhapstar) posted the viral video on 4 April 2026, alleging misconduct by officers from the Satellite Town Division, Lagos, we took the matter seriously and acted immediately.

“The DPO and the officers involved were summoned, statements were obtained, and detailed interviews were conducted.

“Preliminary findings indicate the incident occurred in May 2025. We are working to obtain additional details directly from the victims, as their accounts are central to the investigation.

“This process is not a cover-up; it is a demonstration of accountability.

“The leadership of the Force management team has emphasised that the rule of law is non-negotiable in the discharge of police duties nationwide. No officer is above accountability, and no incident is too old to investigate. The investigation is ongoing. We will provide regular updates.

“To every Nigerian who spoke up, your voice prompted accountability, as it should be.”