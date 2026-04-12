Turaki Faction Kicks As Police Unseal PDP Secretariat

The Tanimu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the Nigeria Police Force of acting in contempt of court following the unsealing of its National Secretariat in Abuja, describing the development as a partisan move that undermines the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, said the police facilitated the takeover of the Wadata Plaza headquarters by individuals he described as “agents of the federal government and APC apologists masquerading as PDP members,” despite a pending appeal on the matter.

The PDP maintained that the judgment by Justice Abdulmalik, which the police purportedly relied upon in unsealing the premises, is already under appeal.

According to the party, the police, being a party to the suit, had been duly served and were fully aware of the appellate process.

It argued that by proceeding to unseal the secretariat, the police had “tampered with the res”, (a legal terminology referring to the subject matter of litigation) thereby risking rendering the eventual judgment of the Court of Appeal nugatory.

“It is most shameful that those entrusted with protecting the law are those disobeying the law,” the statement read.

The party expressed disappointment that the police, under the leadership of the new Inspector General of Police, has continued what it described as a pattern of partisan conduct since the crisis began.

It alleged that officers of the force had consistently acted in support of a faction it labelled as “Wike-backed APC apologists,” thereby deepening internal tensions within the opposition party.

Despite its grievances, the PDP called on its members nationwide to remain calm and law-abiding, urging them to avoid actions that could lead to a breakdown of public order.

“As law-abiding citizens, we admonish our members to continue to maintain peace and not undertake any activity capable of breaching public peace,” the statement added, while pledging to pursue all legal avenues to defend the rights of what it termed “genuine members” of the party.

The party also assured the public that it remained optimistic that the situation would be resolved in favour of democratic principles, warning against what it described as a “state-sponsored persecution and one-party drive.”

Invoking a note of hope, the PDP said the current challenges would ultimately give way to “joy and liberation,” expressing confidence in the restoration of what it called true democratic experience in the country.

The unsealing of the PDP secretariat marks the latest twist in the protracted leadership and legal tussle within the party, which has continued to generate political tension and raise concerns about institutional neutrality in Nigeria’s democratic process.