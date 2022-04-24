News
Vehicles Razed, Several Killed As Illegal Refinery Explodes in Imo, Police Order Probe
No fewer than 100 people were killed on Friday night after an illegal refinery went up in flames at Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State.
Also, six vehicles were razed during the incident which threw the community into mourning.
Hundreds of people, Sunday PUNCH observed, visited the scene of the incident on Saturday to have a glimpse of the unfortunate development.
Our correspondent counted no fewer than 50 bodies burnt beyond recognition at the scene of the fire explosion, which was said to have happened at about 8pm.
The state Commissioner for Petroleum Resources, Goodluck Opiah, told our correspondent at the crime scene that the state government had declared the owner of the illegal refinery, Okenze Onyenwoke, wanted.
He advised the suspect whom he said was on the run to surrender himself at the nearest police station.
The Commissioner said, “This is a sad development. The Imo State Government has declared wanted Okenze Onyenwoke, who owns this illegal refinery. I advise him to hand himself over to the police or any security agency.
“This is wickedness; this is an economic sabotage. It is also destroying our youths. I therefore call on the youths to go away from this kind of illegitimate business. There are so many legitimate businesses one could do to make genuine money.”
An Indigene of the community, who identified himself simply as Ejike, told Sunday PUNCH that every person at the illegal refinery site was killed in the explosion, adding that over 100 people lost their lives in the incident.
Ejike added that those who survived the explosion and were rushed to the hospital died on Saturday morning.
“No single person survived. Those who were rescued yesterday have all died this morning. The casualty figure is over 100. This is sad. People are rushing to look for their relations but the unfortunate thing is that the victims were burnt beyond recognition,” Ekije said.
Another indigene of the community, who identified himself as a local security operative, said people came from the South-East and South-South states to buy the illegal product in the community.
He said, “People come from Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra, Abia states, even from Onitsha, to buy the product. It is a very active bunkering site. People come here in hundreds and the owner is a big man.
“This bunkering is sited right in the forest so that they will have liberty to do the illicit business. People troop from far and near to buy the product.”
A community leader, who refused to mention his name ostensibly to avoid been attacked by the syndicate involved in illegal oil refining in the area, lamented the environmental hazard caused in the communities by the illicit business.
He said, “Our community is in serious trouble. The level of environmental hazard is unbearable. Do you know that our crops are affected by this bunkering business?
“Do you know that our water now has taste as a result of this illegal bunkering? Do you know that even our cassava is affected by this activity? This is a campaign even you the media people have to help us fight. Our health, environment and means of livelihood are endangered.”
Also, the spokesman for a vigilante group in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area, Godknows Nkem, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.
The incident happened at a location between Abacheke and Abaezi communities.
Videos and pictures of the incident were already awash on the internet.
It was gathered that some of the victims were caught by the fire while they were running and trying to escape.
Unidentified burnt bodies littered the area even as family members were seen moving away the remains of their loved ones.
A community leader and President-General of the Supreme Council of Oil and Gas Producing Areas in Imo, Chief Collins Ajie, described the incident as ‘unfortunate’.
“It is unfortunate. A tragedy no one dreamt of where about 108 people got burnt beyond recognition due to illegal oil bunkering. The state and Federal Governments should step up efforts to stop this illegal bunkering because it has claimed many lives from Ohaji/Egbema and other Niger Delta areas.
“It’s shocking to see these bodies lying down here. Most of them are bread winners of their families. Most of them are young promising people, undergraduates and graduates,” he said.
The community leader noted that the Imo Government had some time ago made efforts to stop this illegal business, but it yielded no fruit.
According to him, some arrests were made, and some trucks and some boats impounded and burnt, yet it had not been able put the situation under control perhaps as a result of the involvement of high calibre individuals involved in the illegal trade.
He advised the state and Federal Governments to step up efforts at ending the illegal business.
“On our way coming, you could count about 34 checkpoints awaiting the illegal bunkerers and traders. So, If we have that figure and this illegal bunkering continued on a daily basis, then they have questions to answer,” he said.
Also speaking, Mr David Chibuike lamented that he was at the site in search of the remains of his elder sister.
“I heard the information about the incident and I had to rush down because my sister, who was married to someone in this community, was involved. I came to identify her body but couldn’t recognize her here,” he said while shedding tears.
He also called on government and security agencies to put an end to the illegal bunkering to prevent such huge loss of lives.
The Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Muhammed Berde, has ordered investigation into the Friday night’s fire outbreak at an illegal refinery located in a forest at Abaezi community in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of the state which claimed no fewer than 100 lives.
Speaking to our correspondent in a telephone conversation, the police spokesperson for the Command, Micheal Abattam, told our correspondent that the cause of the fire outbreak had not been ascertained.
He therefore disclosed that the CP had order an investigation for the cause of the inferno be unravelled.
The Punch
Sanwo-Olu, Jandor Commiserate with Funke Akindele over Mum’s Death
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele, who died on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged the actress to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of her soul.
The statement read in part, “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr R.B Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.
”May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
Akindele, who is contesting to be the deputy governor of Lagos State, also received a condolence message from her principal, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.
“There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and the memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.
“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy,” Jandor wrote on his official Facebook page.
Atiku Vows to Invest in Oil Exploration in Bauchi, Gombe, Correct Ills of Past Administrations
The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.
He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.
The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.
He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.
Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi is a PDP state expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president, adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations
The event had in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, as well as former Governors, senators among others.
NDLEA Nabs Pregnant Woman, Housewife, Teacher for Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the NAHCO export shed of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, have arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs Sylvester Onome, after 800grams of skunk were allegedly discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was arrested on Monday, January 30.
“Another housewife, Mrs Okpara Chizoba, was arrested at her residence at 37, Obashola Street, Ijesha, Lagos, on Friday, January 27, following the seizure of 300g of skunk hidden in a bag of crayfish she was sending to Dubai, UAE, through a freight agent.
“In the same vein, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Thursday, January 26, intercepted a sack of new clothes going to Sierra Leone.
“During a thorough search of the consignment, a parcel of white crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine with a gross weight of 1kg, as well as 300g of skunk and 100g ecstasy were recovered. A freight agent, Mfonabasi Joseph, was already arrested in connection with the seizure,” Babafemi added.
He stated that a 40-year-old secondary school teacher, Sani Isah, was also arrested by operatives in the Jekadefari area of Gombe State on Thursday, January 2, for dealing in a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura.
Exactly 2,198 bottles of the substance concealed in six bags were recovered from him while he claimed to have started the illicit business in 2018.
The Punch
