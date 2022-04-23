Funeral Prayers for Late Alaafin of Oyo, Lamidi Aderemi (Photos)

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele, who died on Tuesday.

According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged the actress to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of her soul.

The statement read in part, “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr R.B Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.

”May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Akindele, who is contesting to be the deputy governor of Lagos State, also received a condolence message from her principal, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.

“There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and the memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.

“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy,” Jandor wrote on his official Facebook page.