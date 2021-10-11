I’m Grateful and Thank God Almighty for Sparing My Life – Tinubu

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Sunday said “I am now hale and hearty.”

Tinubu, who thanked God for sparing his life, spoke at the State House, Marina, during a welcome party organised for him by the government.

He said, “I am a little emotional but I am happy. God is the giver of life and he is the only one who can take it.

“And He (God) says ‘if I have granted you life and the privilege and you live this life, I am the only one who can take it from you if you don’t use it in the way and manner that promotes humanity.’ God can give power to anyone He wants.

“He has spared us till today and has given us the privileged of the day. I thank him. I cannot praise him better than any of and all of your voices, but I am standing before you hale, hearty and big.

“Thank you very much. It is just the day of joy for me, it is a day and we are here thanking God the Almighty… may God bless all of you, I am grateful and I thank God Almighty.”

Speaking, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said Lagosians would have come in large number to welcome Tunubu if not that he wanted to manage the crowd and make his return low-key.

Also at the gathering were Sanwo-Olu’s wife, Ibijoke; Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat; his wife Oluremi; former Lagos deputy governor, Mrs Idiat Adebule; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa; Senator Olamilekan Solomon, among others.