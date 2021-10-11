EndSARS: Lagos Police Warn Against Protest

By Eric Elezuo

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned the general public against staging any form of protest in the state this Monday.

The Commissioner issued the warning via a statement signed by the Command’s PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, where he declared that credible intelligence report has revealed of plans by some elements to stage o protest in commemoration of the 2020 #EndSARS, which rocked the nation, leaving in its wake untold carnage, destruction of property and loss of lives.

The Commissioner noted that while the state cannot afford level of destruction again, it is imperative for parents to reign in their wards as the Police will deal decisively with anyone found going against the law.

He however, admonished the law abiding public to go about their legitimate duties without fear as the Police have put every mechanism in motion to protect lives and property.

Read the full statement below:

LAGOS CP WARNS AGAINST ANY FORM OF PROTEST IN THE STATE

Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest today in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS.

Lagosian and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.

In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.

The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.

To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.

Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest. Individuals or groups sponsoring such protest are also warned in their own interest to desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full weight or wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assures all law-abiding residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation. Adequate, additional security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond.