#EndSARS: Lagos Police Warn Against Protest
By Eric Elezuo
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has warned the general public against staging any form of protest in the state this Monday.
The Commissioner issued the warning via a statement signed by the Command’s PPRO, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, where he declared that credible intelligence report has revealed of plans by some elements to stage o protest in commemoration of the 2020 #EndSARS, which rocked the nation, leaving in its wake untold carnage, destruction of property and loss of lives.
The Commissioner noted that while the state cannot afford level of destruction again, it is imperative for parents to reign in their wards as the Police will deal decisively with anyone found going against the law.
He however, admonished the law abiding public to go about their legitimate duties without fear as the Police have put every mechanism in motion to protect lives and property.
Read the full statement below:
LAGOS CP WARNS AGAINST ANY FORM OF PROTEST IN THE STATE
Credible intelligence at the disposal of the Command has revealed clandestine plans by some youths, individuals or groups to embark on protest today in commemoration of one year anniversary of ENDSARS.
Lagosian and indeed Nigerians cannot afford to relive the distasteful experience of last year protest which caused pain, anguish, needless loss of lives and wanton destruction of public and private property.
In view of the volatility of the present situations in the country, and the breakdown of law and order which the planned protest might cause, the Lagos State Police Command sternly warns against any form of protest today.
The Command wishes to use this medium to warn the youths, groups, or associations planning such protest to jettison the idea forthwith. The police in the state will not fold their arms and allow some misguided elements disrupt the peace and serenity currently being enjoyed in the state.
To forestall breakdown of law and order, the police will use all legitimate means within their constitutional powers to suppress the planned protest.
Therefore, parents and guardians are advised to warn their children against participating in the planned protest. Individuals or groups sponsoring such protest are also warned in their own interest to desist from such unpatriotic plan or face the full weight or wrath of the law.
Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu assures all law-abiding residents of the state to go about their legitimate businesses without fear of harassment or intimidation. Adequate, additional security measures have been put in place to ensure protection of their lives and property today and even beyond.
Sanwo-Olu, Jandor Commiserate with Funke Akindele over Mum’s Death
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, over the death of her mother, Dr Adebanjo-Akindele, who died on Tuesday.
According to the statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo-Olu urged the actress to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for the repose of her soul.
The statement read in part, “My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr R.B Adebanjo-Akindele who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
“On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.
”May God grant the soul of the departed eternal rest and the families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”
Akindele, who is contesting to be the deputy governor of Lagos State, also received a condolence message from her principal, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor.
“There are few tragedies as personal as the passing of a beloved family member. The grief leaves a vacuum that cannot be filled, and we are only left with the legacy they left behind and the memories we have of them. In the months I have worked with Funke Akindele, I have been inspired by her unwavering commitment to family values and the connection she shares with her loved ones, especially her beloved mother.
“I want to share my deepest condolences with the Akindele family, and take solace in the fact that Funke got to share so many wonderful years with her mother, repaying the sacrifices she made so Funke could become the woman she is today, respected across the nation as a woman with unassailable values. I pray that God comforts Funke and gives her the grace to bear this inestimable loss, and the resources to continue to honour her beloved mother’s legacy,” Jandor wrote on his official Facebook page.
Atiku Vows to Invest in Oil Exploration in Bauchi, Gombe, Correct Ills of Past Administrations
The Presidential Candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has pledged to ensure smooth exploration of petroleum resources discovered in Bauchi and Gombe states if elected as the next of Nigeria.
He also promised to inject the required amount of money for the empowerment of a number of youth and women with a view to discouraging restiveness and other forms of anti social behavior across the country.
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made the pledge in Bauchi while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign Rally at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.
The former Vice President explained that transporting the discovered petroleum resources from the states would not be a problem as he has a plan to revive the rail lines that connected the Northeast Subregion with other parts of the country.
He appreciated the warm reception accorded him by the people of Bauchi State and the peaceful conduct of the campaign rally.
Speaking, Governor Bala Mohammed, who argued that Bauchi is a PDP state expressed hope that all the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the forthcoming General Elections.
Earlier, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, said the party’s Presidential Candidate has all the required experience for the position of Nigerian president, adding that if voted into power, PDP would correct the ills of previous administrations
The event had in attendance the PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, as well as former Governors, senators among others.
NDLEA Nabs Pregnant Woman, Housewife, Teacher for Drug Trafficking
Operatives of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the NAHCO export shed of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, have arrested a pregnant woman, Mrs Sylvester Onome, after 800grams of skunk were allegedly discovered concealed in two small radio sets she was sending to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect was arrested on Monday, January 30.
“Another housewife, Mrs Okpara Chizoba, was arrested at her residence at 37, Obashola Street, Ijesha, Lagos, on Friday, January 27, following the seizure of 300g of skunk hidden in a bag of crayfish she was sending to Dubai, UAE, through a freight agent.
“In the same vein, operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the airport on Thursday, January 26, intercepted a sack of new clothes going to Sierra Leone.
“During a thorough search of the consignment, a parcel of white crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine with a gross weight of 1kg, as well as 300g of skunk and 100g ecstasy were recovered. A freight agent, Mfonabasi Joseph, was already arrested in connection with the seizure,” Babafemi added.
He stated that a 40-year-old secondary school teacher, Sani Isah, was also arrested by operatives in the Jekadefari area of Gombe State on Thursday, January 2, for dealing in a new psychoactive substance, Akuskura.
Exactly 2,198 bottles of the substance concealed in six bags were recovered from him while he claimed to have started the illicit business in 2018.
