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2027: Peter Obi Raises Doubt About Clinching ADC Presidential Ticket
A former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed reservations over his ability to clinch the African Democratic Congress’ (ADC) presidential ticket for the 2027 elections.
In a video address to his followers, Obi stated that receiving the ADC’s presidential ticket is not guaranteed.
He said: “Someone asked me how I know for sure that the ADC will give me the presidential ticket. I cannot be certain. What matters is that we are committed to a cause.
I keep wondering how we ended up in this situation and what might happen if we decide to stop working on this project.”
“Obi also said he is still committed to his goals, and he hasn’t let any reported threats stop him.
The former Labour Party presidential candidate praised his supporters for their resilience, recognizing the difficulties of working within opposition politics in Nigeria.
Obi thanked everyone who stayed loyal even though they didn’t get much benefit right away.
“I thank you for your sacrifice. It’s not easy to be in the opposition in Nigeria, and I’m thankful to those who keep supporting even when there’s no clear reward,” he said.
He, however, expressed uncertainty about the future, especially concerning political alliances and commitments.
“How can we be certain that the people we’re working with right now won’t leave us behind tomorrow? I wish we could be sure, but we can’t,” he said.
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Terrorism: Tinubu Seeks UK’s Assistance Amid Challenges
President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, solicited partnership with the United Kingdom to crush terrorism in the Sahel before it engulfs the region.
“Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel,” Tinubu told King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and elite guests, at a state banquet.
Speaking as the first Nigerian leader at the historic venue, Tinubu said: “As one of the largest nations within the Commonwealth, Nigeria looks forward to contributing constructively to the continued growth and vitality of this global community.
“Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel. Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability. In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential and I look forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Kier Starmer tomorrow.
“Despite these challenges, Nigeria approaches the future with hope and confidence. We are a nation of diverse and vibrant people, of young people dreaming big, of entrepreneurs with a global outlook, and of a hopeful people determined to realise their full potential.”
The Nigeria’s President said it was an honour to stand before the royal family, representing the people of Nigeria to reaffirm the enduring bonds of friendship, history, and shared purpose that have united Nigeria and the United Kingdom for several centuries.
“Allow me first to express my sincere appreciation to Your Majesty and to Her Majesty, The Queen for the warmth and generosity extended to me, my wife, Oluremi, and the Nigerian delegation.
“As the first Nigerian leader to speak here at Windsor Castle, which has served the British Crown for nearly a millennium, is particularly historic. Windsor has stood as a symbol of continuity, witnessing the steady evolution of institutions that have shaped governance, culture, and public life not only in Britain but far beyond these shores.
“Nigeria and the United Kingdom have shared more than just history; our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience. Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect, and common values.
“Standing here in Windsor Castle, one cannot help but reflect on Britain’s impact on modern democratic governance worldwide.”
He explained further: “The Magna Carta of 1215 laid the early foundations for the rule of law and the development of parliamentary democracy, establishing enduring ideals around liberty, accountable government, and civic responsibility.
“Great British thinkers and writers such as Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and Edmund Burke helped to propagate those democratic ideals. Their influence continues to resonate to this day.
“The literary genius of William Shakespeare and other writers such as Charles Dickens, has enriched and shaped the English language, spoken by over 1.5 billion people worldwide.
“In Nigeria, elements of these traditions continue to inform the institutional foundations of our own republic. Our courts draw upon legal traditions rooted in English common law. Our parliamentary institutions reflect constitutional practices that evolved here over centuries. Our civil service structures have also drawn upon administrative models developed in Britain and adapted to Nigeria’s own national context.
“While institutions matter greatly, our people remain the strongest bridge between our two countries.”
He said the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom has become one of the most dynamic diaspora communities worldwide, adding: “Nigerians contribute enormously to the vitality of this nation. Within the National Health Service, Nigerian doctors and nurses play an indispensable role in delivering healthcare. Nigerian-trained doctors are among the largest groups of international medical professionals serving the NHS.”
He noted the exploits of Nigerians in the country especially in sports, saying: “in sport, rugby players such as Maro Itoje, footballers including Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, and champion boxer Anthony Joshua, illustrate the remarkable human connection that links Nigeria and the United Kingdom.
“Our partnership is further strengthened through the Commonwealth of Nations, which connects 56 countries under Your Majesty’s leadership.”
He expressed confidence that the friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom will continue to grow.
“Finally, Your Majesty, I wish to express Nigeria’s deep gratitude to this great nation for the refuge and support it extended during the dark years of military dictatorship. Like many Nigerians involved in the pro-democracy struggle, I found safety here, and I recall that my residence was placed under Metropolitan Police surveillance for protection following threats from agents of the junta.
“That solidarity remains etched in our collective memory, and it is deeply humbling for me to stand before Your Majesty today as the President of a democratic Nigeria.
“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I thank Your Majesty, Her Majesty The Queen, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, other members of the Royal Family, and the people of the United Kingdom for their longstanding friendship.
“In the spirit of friendship and our shared destiny, I invite you all to raise a glass with me:
“To the special bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and to the bright future that we shall build together.”
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Bala Mohammed Debunks Defection Rumours, Affirms Loyalty to PDP
Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, has dismissed speculation linking him with a possible defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterating his commitment to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).
The governor, who also serves as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, had recently been the subject of reports suggesting he might be considering leaving the opposition party, with claims that such a move could occur within the week.
However, while dismissing the rumour shortly after presiding over the swearing-in of 17 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries at the Government House in Bauchi on Wednesday, Mohammed downplayed the claims, stressing that he had made no official statement indicating any intention to quit the PDP.
He maintained that the reports are unfounded, reaffirming his continued membership of the party.
“I find it amusing that even when I have not said anything officially, people are already discussing me as if I have moved,” he said.
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2027: Tinubu Wants to Contest Against Himself – Dele Momodu
Former presidential candidate and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has accused Nigerian President Bola Tinubu of attempting to weaken opposition politics ahead of the 2027 general elections, reiterating his earlier warning that the country is finally drifting toward a one-party political system.
Momodu made the remarks during an appearance on Sunday Politics on Channels Television, where he delivered a sweeping critique of the current political landscape and the growing wave of defections to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
According to him, democracy thrives on strong opposition parties and competitive elections, but recent political developments suggest the ruling party may be consolidating power in a way that limits meaningful political competition.
“There must be opposition politics. There must be opposition candidates, but Tinubu wants to contest against himself and it doesn’t make sense to me,” Momodu said during the interview.
He argued that the increasing movement of opposition politicians into the ruling party is creating a political environment where viable alternatives to the government are shrinking.
Momodu described the situation as troubling for Nigeria’s democracy, warning that if opposition parties continue to weaken, the country could gradually move toward a one-party system.
“A lot of people are worried that now we have virtually a one-party state. It’s a sad day for democracy in Nigeria,” he said.
The veteran journalist and publisher also suggested that many politicians aligning themselves with the government are motivated more by access to power and resources than genuine political conviction. Addressing the president directly during the interview, Momodu said some of those publicly expressing loyalty to Tinubu may ultimately betray him at the polls.
“A lot of people are deceiving you, Mr President. They are going to collect your money. They know you have a bottomless pit of money. They will collect it, but I doubt if they will vote for you,” he said.
Momodu noted that his criticism of the president was not personal, recalling that he and Tinubu were once allies during Nigeria’s pro-democracy struggle against military rule.
He said both men were active during the campaign to actualise the June 12, 1993 election won by the late businessman and politician Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola.
“We were together in exile. He was very active in the struggle against dictatorship,” Momodu said, adding that his views about Tinubu’s leadership style developed over time.
Looking ahead to the next presidential election, Momodu said Tinubu could be defeated if opposition forces unite around a strong coalition candidate. He specifically mentioned former vice-president Atiku Abubakar as a potential contender capable of challenging the ruling party.
According to him, a joint ticket combining Atiku with Peter Obi or Rotimi Amaechi could significantly weaken the ruling party’s chances.
“If we have a combination of Atiku, maybe with Peter Obi, maybe with Rotimi Amaechi, Tinubu will be gone,” he said.
Momodu also insisted that Tinubu is not as politically invincible as many believe, arguing that unpopular incumbents can be defeated through strategic opposition alliances and voter mobilisation.
He further criticised the administration’s performance in several areas, particularly security and economic hardship, noting that many Nigerians are facing difficult living conditions.
“Insecurity is number one. Poverty has quadrupled. The fuel subsidy was removed and the government says more money is coming in, but Nigerians have not seen the effect of it,” he said.
Momodu added that the government should focus on addressing the country’s pressing challenges rather than concentrating on political calculations ahead of the next election.
“The president should focus on solving the problems of Nigerians now instead of thinking about 2027,” he said.
He maintained that Nigeria’s political history shows that governments that concentrate power eventually face resistance from the electorate and insisted that citizens must remain engaged in protecting the country’s democratic system.
“Any citizen who believes that Tinubu does not deserve a second term should come out boldly and oppose him,” Momodu said.
Source: thewhistler.ng
2027: Peter Obi Raises Doubt About Clinching ADC Presidential Ticket
Terrorism: Tinubu Seeks UK’s Assistance Amid Challenges
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