Eid-el-Fitr: Tinubu Felicitates with Nigerian Muslims, Urges Renewed Patriotism

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, solicited partnership with the United Kingdom to crush terrorism in the Sahel before it engulfs the region.

“Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel,” Tinubu told King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and elite guests, at a state banquet.

Speaking as the first Nigerian leader at the historic venue, Tinubu said: “As one of the largest nations within the Commonwealth, Nigeria looks forward to contributing constructively to the continued growth and vitality of this global community.

“Our West African region faces complex terrorism challenges with roots in the Sahel. Nigeria carries an enormous responsibility to help safeguard regional stability. In confronting these threats, partnership with the United Kingdom remains essential and I look forward to my meeting with Prime Minister Kier Starmer tomorrow.

“Despite these challenges, Nigeria approaches the future with hope and confidence. We are a nation of diverse and vibrant people, of young people dreaming big, of entrepreneurs with a global outlook, and of a hopeful people determined to realise their full potential.”

The Nigeria’s President said it was an honour to stand before the royal family, representing the people of Nigeria to reaffirm the enduring bonds of friendship, history, and shared purpose that have united Nigeria and the United Kingdom for several centuries.

“Allow me first to express my sincere appreciation to Your Majesty and to Her Majesty, The Queen for the warmth and generosity extended to me, my wife, Oluremi, and the Nigerian delegation.

“As the first Nigerian leader to speak here at Windsor Castle, which has served the British Crown for nearly a millennium, is particularly historic. Windsor has stood as a symbol of continuity, witnessing the steady evolution of institutions that have shaped governance, culture, and public life not only in Britain but far beyond these shores.

“Nigeria and the United Kingdom have shared more than just history; our two nations share a vision of progress and resilience. Today, we continue that journey, committed to building a future rooted in partnership, mutual respect, and common values.

“Standing here in Windsor Castle, one cannot help but reflect on Britain’s impact on modern democratic governance worldwide.”

He explained further: “The Magna Carta of 1215 laid the early foundations for the rule of law and the development of parliamentary democracy, establishing enduring ideals around liberty, accountable government, and civic responsibility.

“Great British thinkers and writers such as Thomas Hobbes, John Locke, and Edmund Burke helped to propagate those democratic ideals. Their influence continues to resonate to this day.

“The literary genius of William Shakespeare and other writers such as Charles Dickens, has enriched and shaped the English language, spoken by over 1.5 billion people worldwide.

“In Nigeria, elements of these traditions continue to inform the institutional foundations of our own republic. Our courts draw upon legal traditions rooted in English common law. Our parliamentary institutions reflect constitutional practices that evolved here over centuries. Our civil service structures have also drawn upon administrative models developed in Britain and adapted to Nigeria’s own national context.

“While institutions matter greatly, our people remain the strongest bridge between our two countries.”

He said the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom has become one of the most dynamic diaspora communities worldwide, adding: “Nigerians contribute enormously to the vitality of this nation. Within the National Health Service, Nigerian doctors and nurses play an indispensable role in delivering healthcare. Nigerian-trained doctors are among the largest groups of international medical professionals serving the NHS.”

He noted the exploits of Nigerians in the country especially in sports, saying: “in sport, rugby players such as Maro Itoje, footballers including Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, and champion boxer Anthony Joshua, illustrate the remarkable human connection that links Nigeria and the United Kingdom.

“Our partnership is further strengthened through the Commonwealth of Nations, which connects 56 countries under Your Majesty’s leadership.”

He expressed confidence that the friendship between Nigeria and the United Kingdom will continue to grow.

“Finally, Your Majesty, I wish to express Nigeria’s deep gratitude to this great nation for the refuge and support it extended during the dark years of military dictatorship. Like many Nigerians involved in the pro-democracy struggle, I found safety here, and I recall that my residence was placed under Metropolitan Police surveillance for protection following threats from agents of the junta.

“That solidarity remains etched in our collective memory, and it is deeply humbling for me to stand before Your Majesty today as the President of a democratic Nigeria.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, I thank Your Majesty, Her Majesty The Queen, Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, other members of the Royal Family, and the people of the United Kingdom for their longstanding friendship.

“In the spirit of friendship and our shared destiny, I invite you all to raise a glass with me:

“To the special bond between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, and to the bright future that we shall build together.”