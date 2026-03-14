Boss Of The Week
Fola Adeola to Head Tinubu’s Petroleum Task Force
By Eric Elezuo
From his comfort zone, after meritoriously guiding the broad brand, Guaranty Trust Bank, to a height high enough to draw international comparisons in quality and service delivery, co-founder, Mr. Fola Adeola, attracted attention, bagging a presidential appointment as the Head of a nine-member Presidential Petroleum Reform and Value Optimization Task Force.
The appointment, approved on Friday by President Bola Tinubu, places a mandate on Adeola and his team to design and coordinate the next phase of structural reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.
The appointment was announced in a statement by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga as follows:
PRESIDENT TINUBU ESTABLISHES TASK FORCE ON PRESIDENTIAL PETROLEUM REFORM & VALUE OPTIMISATION
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the establishment of a Presidential Petroleum Reform & Value Optimisation Taskforce to design and sequence the next phase of structural reforms in Nigeria’s petroleum sector.
Mr Fola Adeola, co-founder of Guaranty Trust Bank and founder and chairman of the Fate Foundation, is the Task Force’s chairman. As chairman, he will coordinate the group’s work and ensure the timely delivery of its mandate.
Other members of the Taskforce are: Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Osagie Okunbor, Abubakar Suleiman, Adaeze Aguele, Farouk Gumel, Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye and Seyi Bella.
Mofoluwasho Fadayomi will serve as secretary.
As constituted, the Taskforce is a time-bound, high-level executive working group tasked with producing execution-ready reform blueprints that will consolidate ongoing reforms, unlock capital within the petroleum sector, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading global energy investment destination.
The initiative reflects the President’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s petroleum industry into a more competitive, transparent, and value-maximising sector capable of driving long-term economic growth, macroeconomic resilience, and industrial development.
It will operate as a technical reform body rather than a representative committee, engaging industry operators, regulators, investors, and civil society as consultees while focusing on actionable policy design and implementation strategies.
The Taskforce will report directly to the President and provide monthly progress memoranda. An interim report will be submitted after three months, while the final outputs are expected within six months of inauguration.
President Tinubu expects the Task Force to deliver three major reform blueprints.
One of the deliverables is the Implementation Toolkit for Immediate Structural Fixes – including draft legislative amendments, executive instruments, and institutional restructuring proposals.
The second deliverable is the Capital & Liquidity Acceleration Blueprint, aimed at unlocking $5–10 billion in sectoral liquidity while safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereign interests.
The third blueprint will focus on the National Energy Transformation Strategy – a ten-year roadmap with measurable targets for production, foreign exchange earnings, GDP contribution, and cost competitiveness.
President Tinubu has directed all Ministries, Departments, Agencies, regulators, and relevant institutions to provide full technical support to the Taskforce and to submit inventories of ongoing initiatives to ensure alignment with the emerging reform framework.
In furtherance of this directive, President Tinubu has also directed all existing committees, teams, and working groups established under various reform initiatives within the sector to align their activities, reporting structures, and work programmes with the new Task Force.
The streamlining will ensure coordination, avoid duplication of mandates, and provide institutional clarity, thereby ensuring coherence in the petroleum sector reform architecture.
The President has also directed that all relevant documentation, institutional knowledge, and ongoing workstreams should be made available to the Taskforce to support the development and implementation of its comprehensive reform framework.
The creation of the Taskforce represents a strategic presidential instrument to accelerate petroleum sector reforms, strengthen governance architecture, optimise national energy assets, and position Nigeria’s petroleum resources as a foundation for sustainable economic transformation.
The Taskforce will automatically dissolve upon submission and acceptance of its final report.
Fola chairs the committee alongside reputable industry and financial sector experts, including Ademola Adeyemi-Bero, Osagie Okunbor, Abubakar Suleiman, Adaeze Aguele, Farouk Gumel, Phillipa Osakwe-Okoye, and Seyi Bella with Mofoluwasho Fadayomi will serve as secretary.
President Tinubu tasked the committee with producing execution-ready reform blueprints that will consolidate ongoing reforms, unlock capital within the petroleum sector, and strengthen Nigeria’s position as a leading global energy investment destination.
The committee’s establishment comes after President Tinubu announced Presidential Executive Order 09 on February 13, 2026, that mandates direct remittance of all government petroleum revenue to the federation account.
THE CAREER TRAJECTORY OF FOLA ADEOLA
Beyond being a financial wizard, Adeola has once tried his hands in politics, aiming for the number position of the Nigerian nation as the vice president. That was when ran with the present National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu under the umbrella of the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).
Born on January 10, 1954, Adeola is an alumnus of Methodist Boys High School, Lagos, and Yaba College of Technology, where he obtained a Diploma in Accounting in 1975.
He became a Chartered Accountant in 1980 following his training with Deloitte, Haskins and Sells and D.O. Dafinone & Company (both Chartered Accountants). Over the years he has received professional development training at Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland.
In 1999, he completed a one-year sabbatical at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos, Nigeria, where he carried out research on economic development and job creation policies.
Adeola co-founded one of Nigeria’s biggest banks, now a holding company, the Guaranty Trust Holding Company, owner of Guaranty Trust Bank, together with Tayo Aderinokun in 1990. He served as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director from inception until 2002.
He is also the founder of FATE Foundation and chairman of Main One, Nigeria’s leading telecom company.
In the public sector, Fola served as the past board chairman of the National Pension Commission from December 2004 to June 2006. He also at one time chaired the Lagos State Disaster Relief Committee.
In 2009, he won Banker of the Decade award by the Vanguard Newspaper group. Other awards trailing the accomplished bank include Distinguished Famous Alumni award by Yaba Tech Zik Leadership in 2003, and This Day Awards 2011 – Change Makers in Social Entrepreneurship.
Boss Of The Week
Prof Jide Owoeye: When a Distinguished Academic Turns 70
By Eric Elezuo
It was a gathering of distinguished egg heads, prolific intellectuals and ardent academics at the Adeline Hall of the Lead City University, Ibadan, when notable and celebrated Chairman of Council and Pro-Chancellor of the Institution, Professor Jide Owoeye, marked his entry into the septugenarian circle.
The event, a multiple-in-1 classic, featured tribute session, a panel session, books presentation and reading as a well as a defined colloquium. Among topnotch individuals that graced the event were delectable heads of higher institutions of learning including the Vice Chancellor, Edo State University, Uzairue, Sheldrake O. Akindele; the Vice Chancellor, Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Oyedunni S. Arulogun; Vice Chancellor of Crescent University, Abeokuta, Ibrahim Gbajabiamila, and the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo, Muyiwa Popoola, who were members of the panel session that discussed critical mechanisms that enhance and safeguard the future of education in the country.
The panelists leveraged on the theme, Nigeria Higher Education and Private Sector Involvement: Navigating the Path, Confronting the Challenges, Exploring Opportunities for the Future. The lead discussant was the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Katherine, Gombe State, Umaru Pate.
Speaker after speaker, the academic giants celebrated the unequaled legacies of Prof Owoeye’s 70 years of impressive existence, especially his scholarly contributions to the standardization of not only learning, but also academic environment in Nigeria with the establishment of Lead City University in 2005.
The ceremony was punctuated with various genres of entertainment including cultural dances, touch of saxophone, talking drum display, drama presentation by students of the institution, and a host of others.
Among the books presented at the ceremony were Asia in World Politics and Knowledge in the Emerging Global Order.
The highpoint of the gathering was the cutting of the birthday cake with various presentations of full size portraits and other gifts items from colleagues, students and staff.
Othe dignitaries who graced the occasion were Chairman, Ovation Media Group, Chief Dele Momodu, General Secretary, Pan African Writers Association (PAWA), Wale Okediran, Oyo State Commissioner of Lagos among others.
Speaking on his achievements, a long time friend from the University of Ife days, Chief Momodu, noted that Prof Owoeye has always been a man of letters, who has carved a niche for himself, adding that Nigeria and Africa are proud of him.
Distinguished in every ramifications, and an authority in International politics and relations, with bias to Asia, Owoeye has transverse all areas and degrees of the academic environment, terminating at the professorial level, and capping it all with the establishment of topnotch private university as the icing on the cake of his academic pursuit and inclination. He boasts of bachelor’s, masters and doctorate degrees in different fields of international studies.
For Owoeye, reaching the peak of his profession was when he became a professor of International Relations at OAU in the year 2000.
Born on March 1, 1956, Prof. Jide Owoeye is a teacher, and a very proud one at that, who would not miss any opportunity to introduce learning and exchange of knowledge. That practically explains why his 70th birthday celebration was tailored towards a colloquium and book presentation status.
Owoeye began his schooling at the OLMC Demonstration School, Ibadan, where he spent the period between 1962 and 1967 acquiring elementary or foundational knowledge of education.
Afterwards in 1968, he attended Olivet Baptist High School, Oyo, for his school certificate, and left in 1972 before attending Government College Ibadan, for his Higher School Certificate, from 1973 to 1974.
He was admitted into the University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, for his first degree.
On graduation, he was employed as Insurance Officer at Akin George & Company, Lagos, as he decided to try his hands in circular career. His stint at the firm lasted between 1979 and 1980.
Thereafter, he made a daring turn into the word of teaching, becoming Lecturer II at the Department of Government, OSCAS, Ile-Ife, from 1980 to 1982. He briefly worked as Administrative Officer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, afterwards in 1983 before landing the position of Senior Lecturer at the Department of International Relations, Obafemi Awolowo University.
Then, there was no turning back from the academic world. He was made a Visiting Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Lagos, from 1992 to 1993, and then, Associate Lecturer, Foreign Policy Academy, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Centre for Asian Studies.
In a 2019 interview he granted The Punch, Owoeye noted as follows as to what propelled his desire to establish his own university: “I have been in the university system for almost 37 years and 24 of those years were spent in the public university system. I was a professor at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, and I noticed then that if one has passion for education, one should have seen some of the lapses (in the system), and some of those lapses one discovered can only be corrected if one is the head of the institution. I believe if you aspire to have a better university system, it is either you head the institution or you look for avenues to help create one where you can impact upon. That was what brought about the passion to work towards establishing a private university where the quest for excellence can actually be attained.”
Owoeye’s rich trajectory in the world of education is common knowledge, leading to his hold several high-profile positions in Obafemi Awolowo University.
Owoeye is married to his lovely wife, Emuleomo, whom he wedded in 1982, and they are blessed with three children; a son and two daughters.
Meanwhile, a special birthday soiree has been scheduled for March 1, his day of turning 70 proper, at Adeline Hall of the university. It promises to be the mother of all celebrations.
Having spent a lot of energy paying attention to education, Owoeye would love to be remembered as somebody who contributed to quality education (at the tertiary and non-tertiary levels) in this country.
Happy 70th birthday sir!
Photos: Tunde Bolarinwa
Boss Of The Week
Kojo Bonsu: Creating Ghana’s New Investment Face in China
Schooled in varioius areas of human endeavour and administration, Mr Kojo Bonsu is an asset, not only to the Republic of Ghana, but the world in general. He has by every standard paid his dues to the development of his country, serving as the current Ambassador to the Peoples Republic of China, and having served in many other diverse areas including sports administration and entrepreneurship.
Presently, the face of the Republic in China has taken it upon himself to recreate the investment platform of Ghana in China, mandating the media to begin as a matter of urgency, to make Ghana the subject of focus in their reporting.
In other words, the Ambassador has appealed to the Chinese media to use their medium to promote Ghana. A call that resonate the general mantra of the government of President John Dramani Mahama
According to Bonsu, Ghana boasts of several business opportunities, therefore if the Chinese media take keen interest in Ghanaian issues, it would help attract investors from China to Ghana.
He insisted that the door of the Ghana Embassy in China is wide open to Chinese journalists, especially those who want to positively project Ghana.
Bonsu made the remarks while hosting a press soiree in Beijing, on behalf of the Ghana Embassy, which was graced by a number of prominent media institutions in China.
The programme was mainly used to promote Ghana’s upcoming 69th independence anniversary celebrations and also highlight investent opportunities in the country.
Kojo Bonsu, who is a former Kumasi Mayor, said Ghana is the safest, friendly and best country for any investor to do business, urging Chinese businessmen to heed his advice.
“The Chinese media institutions should henceforth partner with the Ghana Embassy in promoting trade and investment opportunities in both of our sister countries for growth.
According to him, Ghana is a democratic nation, which has conducive atmosphere for businesses to flourish, stressing his desire to work and improve Ghana-China relations.
“Ghana is committed to strengthening ties with China. My country is a stable democracy, has business-friendly environment and rich cultural heritage,” Kojo Bonsu stated.
A native of Offinso, a town in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, Michael Kojo (Mensa) Bonsu, thoroughbred professional, both in politics and administration, was born to a respected Offinso Queen Mother and a military officer, among eight other siblings.
He had his Ordinary Level education at the Tamale Secondary School, between 1974 and 1979, where he developed the knack, desire and dream of becoming a football administrator.
Thereafter, he was admitted into the Drayton School in London, but could not immediately assume studies because of the several businesses he was handling at the time. However, between 1985 and 1990, when Bonsu joined giant sports kit manufacturers, Adidas, he enrolled into their football Business Unit at Herzogenaurach, Germany, and in the process obtained a Diploma in Sports Business and Marketing. Presently, he holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations.
After completing his training in sports Business and marketing, Bonsu worked with Adidas and became their first representative in West Africa and served as an Assistant Marketing Officer. He rose to become the kit maker’s manager in Ghana and the whole of West Africa. Within which period he brokered deals between the company and the Ghana football Association specifically the Ghana football national team.
Bonsu’s dexterity in all the things he has laid his hands, including the oil sector, on earned him a citation of honour in 2015 by Managing Director of GOIL, Mr Patrick A.K. Akorli as follows; “You were the key advocate on the board when the monumental decision to rebrand GOIL was taken – the results of which have seen GOIL being propelled to the number one position (retail) among oil marketing companies in Ghana”.
He served as the Managing Director of GOIL from July 2011 to February 2012.
In addition to his legacy of achievements, Bonsu is a director of Tamale-based club Real Tamale United. He was also an executive member of Asante Kotoko.
In 2003, he launched a bid to be the Ghana Football Association’s President. He went against former president of the GFA Kwesi Nyantakyi, politician and executive member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Vincent Odotei Sowah, a former FA vice-chairman, Joseph Ade Coker and former executive council chairman, Y.A Ibrahim. He subsequently lost to Kwesi Nyantakyi in the elections in December 2005.
An ardent supporter of Asante Kotoko and Premier side Tottenham Hotspur, in 2001, he founded and published Agoo Magazine, an African lifestyle magazine.
In January 2010, Bonsu was appointed board chairman of the National Sports Authority then a council under the Ministry of Youth and Sports. He is known and respected for spearheading the re-branding of the sports council until it subsequently became a sports authority.
In 2013, President Mahama nominated him for the position of Metropolitan Chief Executive for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly. He resigned in July 2016, following an issue with the Kumasi Traditional Council.
Among many other landmarks, Bonsu would be remembered building the first ever recreational facility, the Kumasi Rattray Park, and organizing the second largest event as part of the celebration of Ghana at 50, dubbed “Ghana As One Gala Night” at Ghana’s Black Star Square with International artists including The Whispers, Shalamar, Pat Thomas, AB Cresntil, Gyedu Blay Amboley, Paapa Yankson and Ola Williams.
It is also on record that in 2014, he secured a loan facility from the Deutsche Bank UAE through parliamentary approval to build the largest modern market in West Africa, the Kejetia Market, called the “Kejetia Dubai,” completed in 2017. He also built the Asawase market, Tafo market, and Atonsu-Agogo market. He renovated the Kumasi Prempeh Assembly Hall. Bonsu’s strides speak volumes.
Bonsu tried his hands at the presidency of Ghana in 2024, but could not win the ticket of his party as Mahama was the preferred choice.
Bonsu continues to exhibit great strides as a distinguished administrator, businessman and political juggernaut.
Boss Of The Week
Renowned Academic, Lawyer, Prof Afe Babalola, Bags PAWA’s Top Award
By Eric Elezuo
The University community of the prestigious Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), buzzed with renewed vigour during the end of last week, when the renowned founder, who doubled as a distinguished Academic and Legal luminary, Prof Afe Babalola, was honoured with the Pan African Writers Association’s (PAWA) top award.
Early on D-day, the 5th of February, 2026, members of the university community, media practitioners, friends and well wishers gathered at the premises of the academic landmark for the all-important conferment of the Nobel Patron of the Arts Award to the distinguished Nigerian Legal Practitioner, Educationist and Writer, Aare Afe Babalola.
The event, which took off with a tour of the gigantic and expansive setting, saw guests representing PAWA, Authors Association of Nigeria, management and staff of the university, expressing heartfelt wow at the luxury that greeted every section and department of the institution, including the medical facility and the farm. Everyone unanimously agreed that the school merits its Time Higher Education (THE) Impact ranking as at 2025 as the 84th in the world, 3rd in Africa and 1st in Nigeria.
Babalola, at 96, and who has not shown any sign of slowing down in his pursuit of rendering academic assistance and nurturing the real leaders of tomorrow through purposeful education, followed in the footsteps of other great Africans, who had been recipients of the prestigious PAWA award. Some of them are former President of Ghana Jerry John Rawlings, former President of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, immediate Past President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and former President of Somaliland, Musa Bihi Abdi.
Others are President Mahmoud Abbas of Palestine, President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria. The award, according to the leader of the delegation and General Secretary of PAWA, Dr. Wale Okediran, is reserved for top world leaders, who have contributed immensely to the development of the arts.
Lending credence to the contributions of Prof Babalola in the academic and legal world, leading to the establishment of the world class University, the crowd of attendees representing the 54-African nations strong PAWA, ANA among others, were already in the huge conference room, venue of the elaborate ceremony, before the recipient made his grand entry into the hall.
Acknowledging reverence and accolades, Babalola, who was dressed in pure white suit, with red shirt and tie to match, and complimented with his signature (white) hat, made his way to his seat, guided by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Smaranda Olarinde, who momentarily anchored the event.
Other professionals, who graced the occasion with their presence were members of PAWA, ably led by Dr Okediran, members of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) led by the National President, Dr Usman Ladipo Akanbi.
In her welcome address, the Vice Chancellor, Prof Olarinde, extended a hand of fellowship to the delegates, and thanked PAWA for deeming it fit to honor Prof Babalola who has distinguished himself in several areas of life especially as the Founder of a magnificent University with world class facilities.
In his opening remarks, Dr. Okediran lauded the landmarks contributions of Prof Babalola, noting that none other deserve the award at a time like this like the ABUAD founder.
The PAWA Secretary, who has served six years, with just two more years to go, noted that PAWA is not just a run-off-the-mill group, but renowned in all 54 Africa counties, with headquarters in Accra, Ghana, where the secretariat resides. He further stressed that awards emanating from the group is acknowledged worldwide.
Dr Okediran further emphasized that PAWA’s decision to honor Chief Babalola was based on his track record of scholarship, service and devotion to education and mentorship.
Among the many intimidating qualities of the recipient, is his influence in the literary world, having authored many educational and literary books, established a distinguished law firm, “Emmanuel Chambers” dating back to 1965, and also groomed an impressive array of senior members of the bar and the bench.
After his meritorious service as the Pro Chancellor of the University of Lagos, he established the ABUAD, a non profit University in 2009.
With the formalities concluded, Okediran went ahead to decorated the recipient with the golden medal of award, and complimented it with a presentation of certificate of merit as the Grand Patron of the Arts mid loud applause from the audience and a convivial atmosphere.
One of the fireside activities of the occasion was the presentation of his book, Medicine and Literature without Borders to the Vice Chancellor and the Founder. It is worthy of note that Dr Okediran is a qualified medical doctor, who diversified into literal writing. He also runs a writing retreat resort, Ebedi International Writers Residency, Iseyin, Oyo State.
Responding in a speech laced in achievement, Babalola thanked PAWA for the honour done to him, flaunting prowess in the world of awards and honours. He reiterated that he is also a recipient of nine honorary doctorates including one from his alma mater, the University of London, noting that the honor will spur him to do more for Nigeria and Africa as a whole.
The Noble Patron of The Arts Award is a prestigious recognition from the Pan African Writers Association reserved for distinguished personalities, who have excelled in their areas of endeavors.
THE MAN, AARE AFE BABALOLA SAN
Below is the life and times of the accomplished legal icon, educational mentor and philanthropist, as lifted from his personal website, afebabalola.com
Aare Afe Babalola SAN is one of the most distinguished legal luminaries of his generation, renowned both in Africa and globally for his profound contributions to the legal profession and the advancement of education. With over five decades of uninterrupted legal practice, Aare Babalola’s career is a testament to exceptional dedication, strategic advocacy, and visionary leadership.
A highly accomplished advocate, he has led some of the most celebrated cases in Nigerian legal history, representing high-profile clients, including government institutions, multinational corporations, and individuals. His advocacy spans domestic and international courts, including contributions as a consultant to the Federal Government of Nigeria, World Bank, and various conglomerates. His extensive experience includes his role in arbitration, both locally and internationally, where he remains a respected authority. Aare Babalola has appeared in numerous landmark cases, shaping Nigerian jurisprudence and establishing himself as one of the nation’s most formidable legal minds.
His influence goes beyond the courtroom. As the Founder of Afe Babalola & Co. (Emmanuel Chambers), one of Nigeria’s leading law firms, Aare Babalola has trained over 300 lawyers, including 14 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), judges, and attorneys-general, making his chambers one of the most significant contributors to the legal profession in Nigeria. His exceptional litigation skills and legal acumen earned him the prestigious title of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 1987, cementing his place at the pinnacle of legal practice in the country.
A renowned scholar and author, Aare Babalola has authored several authoritative legal texts, including Injunctions and Enforcement of Orders and Law and Practice of Evidence in Nigeria. His contributions to legal education extend to teaching at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies and delivering lectures at prestigious universities such as the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan. His popular column, YOU AND THE LAW, published in the Nigerian Tribune, reflects his commitment to educating the public on legal matters.
Beyond his legal practice, Aare Babalola has made extraordinary strides in education. His experience as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Lagos (2001-2007) exposed him to the declining standards of education in Nigeria, spurring him to establish Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
ABUAD has quickly become a beacon of academic excellence, setting new standards in Nigeria’s educational system. His efforts in education have been recognized globally, with numerous honorary degrees from universities, including the University of London, University of Lagos, and Ekiti State University.
Aare Babalola’s leadership in academia and law has earned him numerous accolades, including the Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR), Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), and international recognition such as the Queen Victoria Commemorative Award at the Socrates Awards in Oxford, UK. He was named Africa Man of the Year on Food Security and awarded an Honorary Doctor of Management by the Federal University of Technology, Akure. His groundbreaking achievements continue to inspire generations of lawyers and leaders across Africa and beyond.
In addition to his legal and educational contributions, Aare Babalola remains a committed philanthropist and advocate for reform in various sectors. His vast experience, unmatched expertise, and unwavering commitment to excellence make him not only a legal icon but also a trailblazer in the fight for quality education and justice.
Key Achievements:
- Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), 1987.
- Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR).
- Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).
- Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, University of Lagos (2001-2007).
- Founder and Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).
- Queen Victoria Commemorative Award winner, Oxford UK.
- Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies.
- Honorary Doctor of Laws from the University of London, Ekiti State University, University of Lagos, and more
From all of us at the Ovation Media Group, we wish the revered professional many more years of accomplishments and honours.
Fola Adeola to Head Tinubu’s Petroleum Task Force
The Six Focal Dimensions of Leadership: A Holistic Framework for Personal Mastery
Tech and Humanity: Learn AI Now or Risk Becoming Functionally Illiterate Forever
Former Super Eagles Playmaker, Henry Nwosu is Dead
Fuel Importation Ban: Dangote Tackles NMDPRA over Continuous Issuance of Import Licences
Peter Obi Would Rather Buy Desks for Children Than Pay for Lies, Group Replies Bwala
Great Facts About the Forthcoming Oscars You Need to Know
International Women’s Day: The Boss Celebrates 100 Influential Nigerian Women
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
The Boss Newspaper Welcomes Folu Adebayo into Its League of Columnists
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Sovereignty is Inevitable
Adenuga, Dangote, Otedola, Rabiu Make 2026 Forbes Africa Billionaires List
Former Super Eagles Coach, Festus Onigbinde is Dead
Trending
-
Boss Picks5 days ago
International Women’s Day: The Boss Celebrates 100 Influential Nigerian Women
-
Middle East6 days ago
Iran Confuses Israel As Missile Splits into Multiple Warheads in Tel Aviv
-
Headline4 days ago
Tenure Policy: India, Others Reject Tinubu’s Ambassadors
-
Boss Picks1 day ago
The Boss Newspaper Welcomes Folu Adebayo into Its League of Columnists
-
Voice of Emancipation6 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Sovereignty is Inevitable
-
Headline4 days ago
Adenuga, Dangote, Otedola, Rabiu Make 2026 Forbes Africa Billionaires List
-
Sports5 days ago
Former Super Eagles Coach, Festus Onigbinde is Dead
-
Entertainment6 days ago
South African Actress, Nomzamo Mbatha, Tells Success Story on Glo-Sponsored African Voices