Gunmen Attack Edo Palace, Kill Chief, Abduct Two Daughters

Gunmen have killed a high-ranking palace chief in Iduah Kingdom, Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, and abducted two of his daughters.

The victim, Chief Jimah Jacob Ogboi, was reportedly attacked at his residence on Monday night.

Sources said the assailants stormed the house and shot the chief at close range. His wife was also attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons, leaving her seriously injured.

One of the deceased’s sons, Lucky, said he had stepped out to purchase an item when the attack occurred.

“I received a call that my father had been shot. When I returned home, I met my mother in a critical condition, and my two sisters had been taken away,” he said.

A community source disclosed that the incident prompted an emergency meeting of elders to deliberate on possible steps toward securing the release of the abducted daughters and addressing the underlying causes of the attack.

The traditional ruler of the community, HRH Alhaji Amedu Momoh, appealed to the Edo State Government and security agencies to urgently intervene and strengthen security in the area.

“About four armed men went to the house of one of our chiefs. They shot him and abducted two of his daughters. The Nigerian Police and other security agencies have been here since the incident occurred,” he said.

“We need assistance in tackling security issues. The government should come to our aid. There had been relative calm in our land, but it appears the attackers have regrouped.”

The monarch also expressed concern over what he described as increasing attacks on farmlands by suspected herdsmen.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Edo State Police Command, CSP Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident and said investigations had commenced.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, was in Ekpoma, Edo Central, alongside other senior officers to address the security situation.

“I can confirm the incident. The Commissioner of Police and other top officers are currently in the area to forestall further attacks. The police have launched an investigation into the killing and abduction,” she said.