I’m Proud of You, Osinbajo Tells Abia Gov Alex Otti

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has applauded Governor Alex Otti of Abia State for what he described as purposeful, people-centered leadership that is repositioning Abia State for sustainable growth and prosperity.

Speaking during his visit to the governor in his office on Wednesday, February 18, which coincided with Otti’s birthday, Osinbajo expressed deep appreciation for the governor’s hospitality and outstanding performance in office, noting that the true essence of public service is making meaningful differences on the lives of the people.

“I am extremely proud of the work you have done so far, you have lived up to expectations – not only to the people but also to your friends and associates. In the short time I have been here, I have seen tangible evidence of progress.” The former Vice President stated.

Prof. Osinbajo particularly commended Governor Otti’s bold social welfare reforms, including assenting into law, the Senior Citizens’ Law.

He described the initiatives as exemplary and deeply rooted in compassion and social responsibility, emphasising that the world’s most successful welfare systems are built on care for the vulnerable.

He also lauded the extensive road infrastructure renewal and improved connectivity across the State, describing the projects as visible symbols of purposeful and results-driven leadership. While reflecting on the demands of leadership, Prof. Osinbajo noted that while many aspire for public office, true distinction lies in delivery.

“Sometimes you wonder whether, after all the efforts to get into office, leaders are able to fulfill their promises. But in your case, you have done not just what you promised, but even more. You have made public service worthwhile,” Prof. Osinbajo added.

He prayed for renewed strength, wisdom, and divine favour for Governor Otti as he continues the work of transformation in Abia State.

In his response, Otti warmly welcomed Osinbajo, describing him as a brother, friend, and mentor, whose visit was deeply appreciated.

The governor clarified that the gathering was not a planned birthday celebration but just marking the day, noting that he rarely celebrate such occasions publicly, especially while serving in public office.

He expressed gratitude to well-wishers who came voluntarily and emphasised his preference for modesty and focus on service.

Otti thanked God for the progress recorded within 32 months in office, describing the administration’s achievements as modest but impactful.

He reiterated that governance must remain centered on the welfare and security of the people.

“Governance is about the people their welfare, their safety, and their peace of mind. If you enter office for any other reason, you miss the essence of leadership,” Governor Otti stated.

He recalled decisive actions taken in the administration’s first month, when some local governments were under the control of non-state actors. The governor said that firm intervention restored order and ensured that communities once inaccessible are now safe and open to residents.

Governor Otti also commended security agencies for their round-the-clock dedication, acknowledging their sacrifices in maintaining peace and stability across the state.

“We are grateful to the men and women who stay awake so that our people can sleep in peace,” Otti stated.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, on behalf of the State Executive Council, extended warm birthday wishes to the governor, praying for continued strength and fruitful years ahead.