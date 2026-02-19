Gunmen Invade Ondo Palace, Kill Monarch in Failed Abduction Attempt

Suspected armed bandits have killed a traditional ruler, Oba Kehinde Falodun, the Alagamo of Agamo community, during a violent assault on his palace in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The attackers, reportedly about 10 in number, were said to have stormed the monarch’s residence on Wednesday evening in what residents described as an attempted abduction of the royal father and members of his household.

According to the Olori (Queen), who narrowly escaped, the gunmen initially attempted to whisk the monarch away but encountered resistance before the situation escalated.

“The bandits just came and started shooting. They were about 10. Three stayed at the entrance while others came inside. I ran into the bush. They shot at me, but it did not affect me,” she said.

She added that when the kidnappers failed to subdue the monarch, they resorted to violence.

“They kept dragging my husband, and I kept shouting for help. Later, they hit something on his head and stomach. He has been killed,” she said.

Confirming the incident on Thursday, spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force in Ondo State, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the command received distress information around 7:50 pm from a community leader.

He said about six armed men invaded the palace, forcefully took the monarch from his compound, and fled.

“The victim was later found a few metres away with gunshot wounds. He was confirmed dead at the scene,” Jimoh stated.

He disclosed that the Divisional Police Officer, alongside tactical teams, immediately mobilised officers and local security groups, including Amotekun Corps, hunters, and Atuluse vigilantes, to comb nearby bushes in search of the attackers.

According to him, surveillance has been intensified across the area while efforts continue to track and apprehend the suspects.

“The Command assures residents that no stone will be left unturned in bringing those responsible to justice,” he added.

Meanwhile, elders and traditional chiefs in Agamo have condemned the killing, describing the late monarch as a peace-loving leader who played a major role in resolving disputes and promoting development in the community.

A community leader, who asked not to be named, said the attack has created fear and a leadership vacuum.

“This is a painful loss to us. Kabiyesi was very close to the people. We appeal to government and security agencies to act fast and ensure those behind this are arrested,” he said.

The incident adds to growing security concerns in the state, where kidnappings, attacks on farmers, and assaults on rural communities have increased in recent months.