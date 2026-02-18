Featured
Loyalty to APC Reason I’ll Oppose Gov Alex Otti in 2027 – Orji Kalu
A former Governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North, Orji Uzor Kalu, has declared that he will oppose the re-election of Governor Alex Otti in the 2027 governorship poll.
Kalu insisted that party loyalty must come before personal friendship.
He made the remarks in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.
The senator stressed that he maintains a strong relationship with Otti, noting that political differences should not destroy personal ties.
According to him, he remains committed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), while Otti is a member of the Labour Party.
“I always believe if he wants to be his party, be your party and vote for your party. I’m a member of APC. I will work for APC. He should work for Labour Party. We should not lose friendship,” Kalu said, adding that his priority is to maintain peace and political stability in Abia State.
Despite pledging to give the governor room to work, Kalu was firm about his stance ahead of the 2027 election.
“I will oppose it because my party will be fielding a candidate. That’s it. It is about the interest of the party,” he stated.
Convergence of Spirituality: Ramadan, Lent Begin Same Day
Muslims and Christians in Nigeria, on Wednesday, February 18, joined their counterparts globally to commence the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and Lent respectively, in a rare convergence of spiritual observance.
Leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, NSCIA, and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, made the announcement on Tuesday, following the sighting of the crescent moon in various places in the country.
“The Sultanate Council Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs in conjunction with the National Moonsighting Committee received reports from various Moonsighting Committees across the country confirming the sighting of the new moon of Ramadan 1447AH, on Tuesday,” a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council, Sambo Wali Junaidu, said.
The Sultan congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria and urged them to use the holy month to pray for peace and progress of the nation.
“His eminence, the Sultan felicitates with the Nigeria Muslim Ummah and wishes them Allah’s guidance and blessings. The Sultan while urging the Muslim Ummah to continue to pray for peace, progress and development of the country also wishes all Muslims a happy Ramadan kareem. May Allah (SWT) accept our religious deeds. Amen.”
The ICIR reports that Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar.
During the period, Muslims are required to spend a period of 29 or 30 days abstaining from food and drink, including water, during daylight hours, as a means of celebrating and reflecting on their faith.
The Holy Month usually ends with Eid-al-Fitri.
Lent
Lent, a significant season in the Christian liturgical year, begins today with Ash Wednesday.
The liturgical year is the Church calendar observed by Catholics, Anglicans, Lutherans, Orthodox Christians, and several other denominations.
On Ash Wednesday, worshippers receive a cross-shaped mark on their foreheads made from ashes. These ashes are obtained by burning palm fronds from the previous year’s Palm Sunday, according to the Catholic News Agency.
The 40-day duration mirrors the fasting periods of Jesus Christ before his public ministry, as well as those of prophets Elijah and Moses, who each fasted for 40 days at different times.
The devotion progresses into the Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is marked by the use of palm fronds, which worshippers wave during processions or fashion into crosses to take home.
This tradition marks Jesus Christ’s Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem when his followers laid palm branches before him, as recounted in the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John.
The week ushers in the Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Monday, when faithful commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Source: ICiR
Ogbunechendo, Ooni Differ on Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council
The Ogbunechendo of Ezema Olo Kingdom in Enugu State, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday disagreed over the existence of a southern traditional rulers’ council.
Agubuzu had while addressing participants at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit On Health in Abuja, attended by President Tinubu, said there was “nothing like a Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council”.
He also urged the Federal Government to be wary of those who claim to be members of the council, especially in the disbursement of funds.
“Now, again, they were talking about the Southern Traditional Rulers Committee on Health, and the eminent Professor Pate was saying that this will become an annual event—what we are doing today—if I heard him correctly.
“The truth of the matter is that there is nothing like a Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council. If you come here, Pate, and give money to people on that basis, it’s not correct,” Igwe Agubuzu said.
“The South is not the North. We have our system. We need unity in diversity. So, if you want to deal with us, deal with us in the South-East. If you have resources for us, give them to us. Don’t give it to people who come and say, ‘We’re Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council.
“Democracy is representative government, and anybody who goes to present himself without his people is not democratic or traditional. So, get it. We think that we will do our best. Mr. President, please listen to our cries,” he added.
But the Ooni of Ife countered the position of the Enugu monarch, saying that the membership of the council was optional.
“Southern Traditional Council is very optional. You don’t need to join us if you don’t want to join us, but it’s a force, a formidable force among traditional institutions for us to come together.
“And we are all reputable in all our domains. You can see all of us because one of us made a speech that there’s nothing like that. We don’t agree to that, but our President is there; we don’t want any impression that there’s division,” Oba Ogunwusi told journalists during an interview.
The Osun monarch said the council was not limited to traditional rulers from the South-West.
He also pledged its support for President Tinubu.
“We don’t want to take out South-East. We have Eze Aro here. Eze Arochukwu is one of the very prominent traditional rulers in the South-East. We have a lot of southeastern traditional rulers with whom we are working together for the betterment of the country.
“So for us, it’s something that is key to let the whole world know that if you don’t want to be part of us, you can option your suggestion out. And please, we implore each and every one of us to focus more on news that is of quality, not social media and rumours. This is one of the major things affecting our country,” he added.
Similarly, the Eze Aro of Arochukuwku Kingdom, Eberechukwu Oji, who also identified himself as the publicity secretary of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council, described the council as a movement.
“As the Ooni said, the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council is a movement. It’s a journey comprising members from across the entire southern part of Nigeria. The Ooni is our chairman.
“We have King Jaja of Opopo, who is from the South-South, and we have eminent traditional rulers from across the southern parts of Nigeria who have come together to advance the cause of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council,” the Abia monarch said.
He also disclosed that the council was recognised by the Federal Government.
“So let us put it on record and put it on record very clearly. The President was part of the inauguration of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council. It happened in Owerri, and we have representatives of both the press, the government, and stakeholders in that inauguration,” Oji told journalists.
Ribadu vs El-Rufai: Prove Alleged Toxic Chemical Procurement, NSA Dares Ex-Kaduna Gov
Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dared a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to submit evidence of the alleged procurement of thallium sulphate to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.
Thallium sulphate is a highly toxic, colourless and odourless compound that can kill humans in small doses.
El-Rufai had alleged that the substance was reportedly sourced from a supplier in Poland.
The former governor earlier accused the ONSA, under Nuhu Ribadu of procuring thallium sulphate, a highly toxic chemical compound, and has demanded urgent clarification over the alleged transaction.
Responding, the ONSA denied the allegation, asking El-Rufai to supply any evidence he has to the DSS for a thorough investigation.
Reports on Sunday evening said a copy of the response sent to El-Rufai’s Abuja address was rejected by the security operatives on duty.
The security operatives reportedly told the dispatch clerk that the head security was not available, and that they did not have an idea of when El-Rufai would visit.
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said it was eventually delivered on Sunday and the head of security signed and received it on behalf of El-Rufai.
The response, written by Brigadier-General, OM Adesuyi, on behalf of the NSA was reportedly dated February 13, 2026.
Adesuyi wrote: “I have the honour to present the compliments of the National Security Adviser and to acknowledge receipt of Your Excellency’s correspondence received on 11 February 2026 requesting clarification regarding the alleged procurement of approximately 10 kilograms of Thallium Sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
“The correspondence further indicated that information concerning the purported procurement is reportedly available to the political opposition leadership. In this regard, I am directed to respectfully convey that ONSA has neither procured nor initiated any process for the purchase of such material, and has no intention of doing so.
“However, I am further directed to state that the allegation has been formally referred to the Department of State Services for a comprehensive investigation. Your Excellency and other parties involved, who may possess relevant information relating to this claim will be duly invited by the Service to provide any evidence that may assist in an in-depth investigation, establishing the facts and ensuring due diligence.
“Please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards of the National Security Adviser.”
