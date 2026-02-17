Featured
Ogbunechendo, Ooni Differ on Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council
The Ogbunechendo of Ezema Olo Kingdom in Enugu State, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzu, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Tuesday disagreed over the existence of a southern traditional rulers’ council.
Agubuzu had while addressing participants at the National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit On Health in Abuja, attended by President Tinubu, said there was “nothing like a Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council”.
He also urged the Federal Government to be wary of those who claim to be members of the council, especially in the disbursement of funds.
“Now, again, they were talking about the Southern Traditional Rulers Committee on Health, and the eminent Professor Pate was saying that this will become an annual event—what we are doing today—if I heard him correctly.
“The truth of the matter is that there is nothing like a Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council. If you come here, Pate, and give money to people on that basis, it’s not correct,” Igwe Agubuzu said.
“The South is not the North. We have our system. We need unity in diversity. So, if you want to deal with us, deal with us in the South-East. If you have resources for us, give them to us. Don’t give it to people who come and say, ‘We’re Southern Traditional Rulers’ Council.
“Democracy is representative government, and anybody who goes to present himself without his people is not democratic or traditional. So, get it. We think that we will do our best. Mr. President, please listen to our cries,” he added.
But the Ooni of Ife countered the position of the Enugu monarch, saying that the membership of the council was optional.
“Southern Traditional Council is very optional. You don’t need to join us if you don’t want to join us, but it’s a force, a formidable force among traditional institutions for us to come together.
“And we are all reputable in all our domains. You can see all of us because one of us made a speech that there’s nothing like that. We don’t agree to that, but our President is there; we don’t want any impression that there’s division,” Oba Ogunwusi told journalists during an interview.
The Osun monarch said the council was not limited to traditional rulers from the South-West.
He also pledged its support for President Tinubu.
“We don’t want to take out South-East. We have Eze Aro here. Eze Arochukwu is one of the very prominent traditional rulers in the South-East. We have a lot of southeastern traditional rulers with whom we are working together for the betterment of the country.
“So for us, it’s something that is key to let the whole world know that if you don’t want to be part of us, you can option your suggestion out. And please, we implore each and every one of us to focus more on news that is of quality, not social media and rumours. This is one of the major things affecting our country,” he added.
Similarly, the Eze Aro of Arochukuwku Kingdom, Eberechukwu Oji, who also identified himself as the publicity secretary of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council, described the council as a movement.
“As the Ooni said, the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council is a movement. It’s a journey comprising members from across the entire southern part of Nigeria. The Ooni is our chairman.
“We have King Jaja of Opopo, who is from the South-South, and we have eminent traditional rulers from across the southern parts of Nigeria who have come together to advance the cause of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council,” the Abia monarch said.
He also disclosed that the council was recognised by the Federal Government.
“So let us put it on record and put it on record very clearly. The President was part of the inauguration of the Southern Nigerian Traditional Rulers’ Council. It happened in Owerri, and we have representatives of both the press, the government, and stakeholders in that inauguration,” Oji told journalists.
Ribadu vs El-Rufai: Prove Alleged Toxic Chemical Procurement, NSA Dares Ex-Kaduna Gov
Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has dared a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, to submit evidence of the alleged procurement of thallium sulphate to the Department of State Services (DSS) for further investigation.
Thallium sulphate is a highly toxic, colourless and odourless compound that can kill humans in small doses.
El-Rufai had alleged that the substance was reportedly sourced from a supplier in Poland.
The former governor earlier accused the ONSA, under Nuhu Ribadu of procuring thallium sulphate, a highly toxic chemical compound, and has demanded urgent clarification over the alleged transaction.
Responding, the ONSA denied the allegation, asking El-Rufai to supply any evidence he has to the DSS for a thorough investigation.
Reports on Sunday evening said a copy of the response sent to El-Rufai’s Abuja address was rejected by the security operatives on duty.
The security operatives reportedly told the dispatch clerk that the head security was not available, and that they did not have an idea of when El-Rufai would visit.
Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports said it was eventually delivered on Sunday and the head of security signed and received it on behalf of El-Rufai.
The response, written by Brigadier-General, OM Adesuyi, on behalf of the NSA was reportedly dated February 13, 2026.
Adesuyi wrote: “I have the honour to present the compliments of the National Security Adviser and to acknowledge receipt of Your Excellency’s correspondence received on 11 February 2026 requesting clarification regarding the alleged procurement of approximately 10 kilograms of Thallium Sulphate by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).
“The correspondence further indicated that information concerning the purported procurement is reportedly available to the political opposition leadership. In this regard, I am directed to respectfully convey that ONSA has neither procured nor initiated any process for the purchase of such material, and has no intention of doing so.
“However, I am further directed to state that the allegation has been formally referred to the Department of State Services for a comprehensive investigation. Your Excellency and other parties involved, who may possess relevant information relating to this claim will be duly invited by the Service to provide any evidence that may assist in an in-depth investigation, establishing the facts and ensuring due diligence.
“Please accept the assurances of the esteemed regards of the National Security Adviser.”
Tinubu Orders Probe As Fire Guts Kano Market
President Bola Tinubu has ordered an investigation into the fire outbreak that destroyed shops and goods at Singer Market in Kano State.
He commiserated with traders and residents of the State over the devastating fire incident, which he described as tragic.
The Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Sunday, said Tinubu had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the fire.
“The President was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.
“President Tinubu directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the market fires, which often leave traders in despair,” the statement partly read.
The blaze reportedly started at about 4 pm on Saturday, and continued to burn late into the night.
Emergency responders from the Kano State Fire Service, supported by the Federal Fire Service and some private organisations, battled the inferno for several hours as traders attempted to salvage their goods.
INEC Consults, Seeks Legislative Intervention As Reactions Trail Release of 2027 Election Timetable
The Independent National Electoral Commission has acknowledged public concerns over the timing of the 2027 general elections, which coincide with the holy month of Ramadan, a period of fasting and prayers for Muslims, and said it may seek legislative intervention if necessary.
This was disclosed in a statement by the National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, on Friday.
The commission explained that the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election was developed in strict compliance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, and INEC’s own Guidelines and Regulations for the Conduct of Elections, 2022.
The statement highlighted that the Regulations and Guidelines, issued since 2019, prescribe the dates for elections:
Accordingly, INEC fixed Saturday, February 20, 2027 for the presidential and National Assembly elections, and Saturday, March 6, 2027, for the governorship and state Houses of Assembly Elections.
However, the commission acknowledged public concerns regarding the timing of the elections, which coincide with the holy month of Ramadan.
INEC said it is sensitive to such considerations and remains open to adjustments.
“Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission has taken due notice of concerns expressed by stakeholders regarding the coincidence of the scheduled dates with certain nationally recognised holidays and observances.
“The commission wishes to assure the public that it remains sensitive to all legitimate concerns that may impact electoral participation and the overall conduct of elections.
“In view of these representations, the commission is currently undertaking consultations and may, where necessary, seek appropriate legislative intervention to address the concerns raised, while ensuring that any adjustment remains consistent with constitutional and statutory requirements,” the statement said.
INEC reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and the credible conduct of the 2027 general elections, promising to keep the public informed of any changes.
The commission had earlier scheduled party primaries between May 22 and June 20, 2026, for the nomination of candidates, alongside the general election dates.
Recall political figures like former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and former presidential aide Bashir Ahmad have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission to reconsider the February 20, 2027 date announced for the next general elections.
They expressed concerns that the timing coincides with the holy month of Ramadan, which could affect participation by Muslim voters.
