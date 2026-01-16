Friday Sermon: Excursion into the Inexplicable and Incomprehensible

By Babatunde Jose

Allah! There is no deity except Him, the Ever-Living, the Sustainer of existence. Neither drowsiness overtakes Him nor sleep. To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. Who is it that can intercede with Him except by His permission? He knows what is before them and what will be after them, and they encompass not a thing of His knowledge except for what He wills. His Throne extends over the heavens and the earth, and their preservation tires Him not. And He is the Most High, the Most Great. (Quran 2:255 – Ayat-ul-Kursi)

The second sentence in the above verse is corroborated by Psalm 121:3-4 in the phrase “he doesn’t sleep nor slumber”, which emphasizes that God is a constant protector who is always vigilant over His people.

No doubt it is agreed by all, including the non-people of God, that the wonders in nature and their inexplicability has given rise to the phrase ‘the work of God is incomprehensible’. We might search but will not comprehend.

The supernatural is usually defined as that which is not explicable by the known forces of nature. Supernature knows no bounds. Too often we see only what we expect to see: our view of the world is restricted by the blinkers of our limited experience; but it need not be this way.

Albert Einstein, in the London Observer, 5 April 1964, said, ‘I cannot believe that God plays dice with the cosmos.’ There is life on earth – one life, which embraces every animal and plant on the planet. Time has divided it up into several million parts, but each is an integral part of the whole.

The enigma of creation is a profound mystery that encompasses the origins of the universe, the earth, and all living beings. It highlights the divine wisdom and power of God as the ultimate Creator. The Bible’s account of creation in Genesis 1:1, “In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth,” sets the stage for the unfolding narrative of creation. The six days of creation describe the systematic and purposeful act of God bringing the universe into existence, culminating in the creation of humanity in His own image (Genesis 1:27).

The mystery of creation is further emphasized in passages that speak to God’s wisdom and power, such as Job 38:4-7, challenges Job’s understanding of creation and God’s omnipotence, emphasizing that God is aware of all aspects of creation and existence. Similarly, Psalm 104:24 invites us to pause and gasp at creation’s scope, its wise design, and its living abundance: Countless works and flawless wisdom. The doctrine of “creation ex nihilo,” meaning “creation out of nothing,” is a key aspect of the mystery of creation.

“And to Allah belong the unseen [aspects] of the heavens and the earth, and to Him will be returned the matter, all of it…” (Quran 11:123)

There are ninety-two chemical elements that occur in nature, but only sixteen, forms the basis of all living matter. One of the sixteen, carbon plays a central role because of its ability to form complex chains and rings that can be built into an immense number of compounds. And yet, from the thousands of possible combinations, just twenty amino acids are singled out as the units of construction for all proteins.

Most significant of all, these proteins are produced in the right place at the right time by an ordered sequence of events governed by a code carried in just four molecules, called nucleotide bases. This is true whether the protein is destined to become a bacterium or an African elephant. The instructions for all life are written in the same simple language.

The activities of life are governed by the second law of thermodynamics which states that the state of entropy of the entire universe, as an isolated system, will always increase over time. The second law also states that the changes in the entropy in the universe can never be negative.

Why is it that when you leave an ice cube at room temperature, it begins to melt? Why do we get older and never younger? Certain things happen in one direction and not the other, this is called the “arrow of time” and it encompasses every area of science. The thermodynamic arrow of time (entropy) is the measurement of disorder within a system. Denoted as the change of entropy suggests that time itself is asymmetric with respect to order of an isolated system, meaning: a system will become more disordered, as time increases. Who created and decreed this? Allah SWT.

We learn from the Quran Verse 39:67 that God’s greatness is far beyond human comprehension – the verse states that all seven universes are “folded within God’s hand.”

Supported by the Quran’s formidable mathematical code, we are taught that our universe is the smallest and innermost of seven universes, see Quran 41:12, 55:33, 67:5, & 72:8-12).

Meanwhile, our scientific advances have shown us that our galaxy, the Milky Way, is 100,000 light years across, and that our universe contains a billion such galaxies and a billion trillion stars, plus countless decillions (1+60 zero) of heavenly bodies. Our universe is estimated to span distances in excess of 20,000,000,000 light years.

If we take only a quintillion [1,000,000,000,000,000,000] of the stars and simply count them [from 0 to quintillion] one count per second, day and night, this will take 32 billion years (more than the age of the universe). That is how long it will take to just “count” them; but God “created” them. Such is the greatness of God.

Seven universes, each surrounding the next: Surely we can appreciate the vastness of our universe if we imagine going on a space odyssey. When we leave the planet Earth towards the sun, at the speed of light (approximately 300,000 kilometers per second or 186,282 miles per second), we reach the sun after 93,000,000 miles or 8 minutes 20 seconds. It will take us more than 50,000 years at the speed of light to exit our galaxy. From the outer limit of the Milky Way, our planet Earth is invisible. Not even the most powerful telescope can detect our tiny “Earth.”

We have to spend more than 2,000,000 years at the speed of light to reach our next-door galaxy. At least 10,000,000,000 years, at the speed of light, must be spent to reach the outer limit of our universe. From the outer limit of our universe, even the Milky Way is like a speck of dust in a large room. Allahu Akbar !!!

The second universe surrounds our universe. The third universe is larger than the second, and so on. More accurately, our universe should be considered the seventh universe, surrounded by the sixth universe, which is surrounded by the fifth universe, and so on. Can you imagine the vastness of the first, outermost universe? No number exists to describe the circumference of the first universe. This incomprehensible vastness is “within the fist of God’s hand.”

God’s greatness is represented not only by the fact that He holds the seven universes in His hand, but also by the fact that He fully controls every atom, even subatomic components, everywhere in the greater universe (Quran 6:59, 10:61, & 34:3).

Nearer us here on earth, Fish are incredibly diverse, and their survival hinges on their ability to maintain a stable internal environment, a process known as osmoregulation. They did not have to learn it; they were created that way. This is especially critical when it comes to managing water and salt levels within their bodies relative to the surrounding water. Can all fish live in both freshwater and saltwater? No.

Freshwater fish live in an environment where the salt concentration in their bodies is higher than the surrounding water. This leads to a constant influx of water through osmosis. To counteract this, freshwater fish have natural specific adjustments: They drink very little water. They produce large amounts of dilute urine to expel excess water. Their gills actively absorb salts from the surrounding water. These processes allow them to maintain a proper balance despite the constant osmotic pressure.

Saltwater fish face the opposite problem. The salt concentration in the surrounding water is higher than in their bodies, leading to a constant loss of water through osmosis. To survive in this environment, they drink large amounts of seawater. They produce small amounts of concentrated urine to conserve water. They actively excrete excess salts through their gills. Without these mechanisms, they would quickly become dehydrated and die.

While most fish are limited to either freshwater or saltwater, a small group called euryhaline fish can tolerate a wide range of salinity levels. These fish possess remarkable physiological adaptations that allow them to transition between freshwater and saltwater environments. Examples of euryhaline fish include: Salmon that migrate from freshwater rivers to the ocean to grow and mature before returning to freshwater to spawn. Also similar to salmon, eels migrate between freshwater and saltwater environments.

Euryhaline fish achieve this feat through a combination of physiological and behavioral adaptations. They can alter the function of their gill cells to either absorb or excrete salt as needed. Hormones, like cortisol, play a crucial role in regulating salt transport across the gills. Their kidneys can adjust the volume and concentration of urine they produce.

Some euryhaline fish may also seek out areas with more appropriate salinity levels during the transition period.

Salmon belong to the Salmonidae family, which includes salmon, trout, whitefish, taimen, lenok, char, and grayling. They typically swim in temperate and arctic waters in the Northern Hemisphere in large groups known as shoals, and can survive in both fresh and saline water. Whilst they spend the most of their adult lives at sea, salmon undertake an epic migration inland to the rivers in which they were born in order to reproduce.

What makes the salmon’s migration, often called a “salmon run”, so impressive is the challenge of swimming upstream against miles of rushing river water, as well as hurtling up and over rocks, waterfalls and dodging predators.

1. Salmon can leap 12 feet out of water—higher than the men’s high jump record.

2. Salmon are anadromous, meaning they migrate from oceans into rivers to reproduce.

3. They return to the same rivers in which they were born to spawn, and can even locate the specific tributary of the river they were born in.

4. Salmon migrate enormous distances to reach their spawning grounds.

5. Salmon use their eyesight to plan their jumps—they can judge distance in and out of water very well.

Salmon make their exhausting migrations back to their birth rivers because they instinctively know that water far in-land provides a safer environment than the open ocean for them to spawn.

Salmon must also lay their eggs in freshwater because their offspring are not born with the ability to survive in saline water: They develop this ability when they are ready to migrate to the ocean after birth. Whilst rivers provide safety for reproducing salmon and offspring, there is not enough food for all the salmon to eat once they mature, so they must venture out to the ocean where most salmon will live until they are ready to reproduce.

It is one of nature’s amazing phenomena that salmon can find their way back to their birthplace to spawn with such accuracy—just how they manage this has been a popular topic of research among ichthyologists. Yet, on the reversed scale is the case of the eel. Allah knows best.

Barka Juma’at and a happy weekend.

AKIN’S WIFE GOES HOME IN GLORY:

Abimbola Funmilola Motunriolaoba Aloba, (nee Olayinka) (68) goes home today to meet her maker.

Amiable wife of our friend and brother Akin Uwaifo Aloba, Bimbo as we all call her, died 7th January 2026, when she decided ‘it is finished’. She left, leaving behind her husband and two beautiful Aloba boys, Mayowa and Omoferimi (a child born on the fateful day when our friend miraculously missed being on the Nigerian Air Force Lockheed C-130H Hercules which crashed three minutes after take-off. All 159 people on board were killed, Akin would have been the 160th victim on that fateful 26 September 1992).

Bimbo was ever smiling. A lawyer by training but saw-miller by inherited trade and a doting mother who lavished affection on her family. She will surely be missed. It is appropriate to bid her farewell by saying: Inna lillah wa inna ilehi rajiun, from Him we come and to Him our return. May God grant her eternal rest.