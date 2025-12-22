Business
Heirs Energies Executes $750m Afreximbank Financing to Drive Long-Term Growth
Heirs Energies Limited, Nigeria’s leading indigenous integrated energy company, has executed a USD 750 million financing with the African Export–Import Bank (Afreximbank).
The transaction was concluded at a signing ceremony in Abuja on Saturday 20th December 2025, attended by Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Energies, and Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of Afreximbank.
The transaction represents one of the largest financings secured by an indigenous African energy company and demonstrates lender confidence in Heirs Energies’ operating performance, governance standards, proprietary brownfield excellence capability, and long-term growth trajectory.
Since assuming operatorship of OML 17, Heirs Energies has delivered a disciplined transformation programme, focused on restoring production, strengthening asset integrity, and improving operational efficiency. Through targeted brownfield interventions and infrastructure optimisation, the Company has successfully transitioned from acquisition-led financing to a capital structure aligned with the long-term development profile of its reserves.
Oil and gas production has doubled, from an acquisition production level of 25,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 50 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscf/d). Today, OML-17 produces over 50,000 bopd and 120 mmscf/d. All the gas production goes into the Nigerian domestic gas market and has been catalytic for power generation in Nigeria. Community relations have been transformed and the highest standards of health and safety implemented.
The Afreximbank facility will accelerate field development, optimise production, and allow Heirs Energies to pursue value-accretive growth opportunities, while maintaining disciplined capital management.
Speaking at the signing, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, Chairman of Heirs Energies, said:
“This transaction is a powerful affirmation of what African enterprise can achieve when backed by disciplined execution and long-term African capital. It reflects the successful journey Heirs Energies has taken – from turnaround to growth – and reinforces our belief in African capital working for African businesses. This is Africa financing Africa’s future.”
Dr. George Elombi, President and Chairman of Afreximbank, stated:
“Afreximbank is proud to support Heirs Energies at this pivotal stage of its growth. This financing reflects our confidence in the Company’s leadership, governance, and asset base, and aligns with our mandate to support African champions that are driving sustainable economic transformation across the continent.”
The transaction further reinforces Afreximbank’s role in enabling indigenous operators with the scale and capability to deliver sustainable energy development, energy security, and long-term economic value across Africa.
With this milestone achieved, Heirs Energies is firmly positioned to advance into its next phase of growth, focused on operational excellence, responsible resource development, and enduring value creation for stakeholders.
Heirs Energies Limited is Africa’s leading indigenous-owned integrated energy company, committed to meeting Africa’s unique energy needs, while aligning with global sustainability goals. Having a strong focus on innovation, environmental responsibility, and community development, Heirs Energies leads in the evolving energy landscape and contribute to a more prosperous Africa.
The African Export-Import Bank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank plays a critical role in supporting Africa’s industrialisation, trade expansion, and economic transformation.
Picture: Chairman, Heirs Energies, Mr. Tony O. Elumelu CFR and President and Chairman of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Dr. George Elombi, during the signing ceremony to mark the execution of a USD 750 million Financing Transaction between Heirs Energies and the Afreximbank in Abuja on Saturday
NNPCL Slashes Fuel Price by N80
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has effected another reduction in the pump price of petrol, marking the third cut this December.
A survey of filling stations in Abuja on Thursday showed that the state-owned oil company lowered the price to N835 per litre from N915, reflecting a N80 reduction.
The latest adjustment follows similar moves by independent marketers, including MRS, BOVAS and AA Rano, which recently reviewed their pump prices to between N739 and N865 per litre across the Federal Capital Territory.
2025: UBA Group Dominates, Wins Banker Awards, Emerges Africa’s Bank of the Year, Third Time in Five Years
Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has once again, reaffirmed its leadership as one of the continent’s most innovative and resilient financial institutions, as the bank has, for the third time in five years, been named the African Bank of the year 2025 by the Banker.com.
UBA also won the Best Bank of the Year awards in nine of its 20 African subsidiaries, bringing its total awards this year to ten as UBA Benin, UBA Chad, UBA Republic of Congo (Congo-Brazzaville), UBA Liberia, UBA Mali, UBA Mozambique, UBA Senegal, UBA Sierra Leone, and UBA Zambia, all came out tops as the best banks in their respective countries, underscoring the bank’s strength across West, Central and Southern Africa and highlighting the depth of its Pan-African franchise.
The Banker.com, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London, organises the annual Bank of the Year Awards, and this year’s edition was held at a grand ceremony at the Peninsula, London, on Wednesday.
The Chief Executive Officer, UBA UK, Deji Adeyelure, received the awards on behalf of the bank, representing the Group Managing Director/CEO, Oliver Alawuba, and was accompanied by the bank’s Head Business Development, Mark Ifashe, and Head, Financial Institutions, Shilpam Jha.
The Banker’s awards are widely regarded as the most respected and rigorous in the global banking industry, celebrating institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation and strategic execution.
In its remarks on UBA’s winnings, the banker.com said, “For the third time in five years, UBA Group has won the coveted Bank of the Year award for Africa. UBA Group time after time punches above its weight against its larger African rivals. The bank this year also takes home nine separate country awards (one more than it gained for its last continental win in 2024), equivalent to around a quarter of the awards for the continent, and more than any of its continent-wide rivals.”
Continuing, it said, “Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the awards were won across a broad geographic spread, going to lenders based in the Economic Community of West African States (Benin, Liberia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and former member Mali), the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (Chad, Republic of Congo) and the Southern African Development Community (Mozambique, Zambia). Its award wins were particularly notable in the highly competitive categories for Benin and Mozambique.”
The Banker also highlighted UBA’s strong financial performance and commitment to future growth. In 2024, the Group recorded a 46.8 per cent increase in assets and a 6.1 per cent rise in pre-tax profits in local currency terms, while continuing to invest significantly in talent and technology. West Africa remains UBA’s heartland, with operating revenue and profit increasing by 87 per cent and 89 per cent respectively in H1 2025.
The bank’s digital and innovation leadership was equally recognised. During the year under review, and launched its Advance Top-Up buy-now-pay-later feature on the *919# USSD platform, expanding financial access for customers, while the bank’s chatbot Leo continued its strong growth trajectory, with transaction volumes rising by 29 per cent year-on-year in H1 2025. Notably, in August, Leo became the first African banking chatbot to enable cross-border payments via the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS).
UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, while reacting to the achievement, said the recognition affirms the bank’s long-term strategy and customer-first philosophy.
“This honour reflects the strength of our Pan-African network, the trust of our customers, and the dedication of our people. Winning Africa’s Bank of the Year for the third time in five years is not by chance; it is a testament to disciplined execution, innovation, and a deep understanding of the markets we serve,” Alawuba said.
“Our nine country awards across diverse regions of Africa show that UBA is not just growing, but growing with impact. We remain committed to driving financial inclusion, supporting economic development, and deploying technology that makes banking simpler, faster, and more accessible to Africans everywhere,” he added.
United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group-wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting-edge technology.
ConOil, TotalEnergies Sign Massive Production Contract to Boost Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Output
By Eric Elezuo
In a bid to boost Nigeria’s oil and gas output, Conoil Producing Limited has partnered Total Energies Limited to sign a massive production contract.
The contract-signing ceremony, which took place on Thursday, at LA DEFENSE, in Paris, France, saw the Chairman of Conoil Producing, and Commander of the French Légion d’Honneur (CdrLR), Dr. Mike Adenuga Jr., signing on behalf of Conoil while the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TotalEnergies, Mr. Patrick Pouyanné, signed for TotalEnergies, in whose headquarters office served as the venue of the event.
Details soon…
