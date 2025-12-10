Featured
Tinubu Reiterates Directive on Withdrawal of VIP Police Protection
President Bola Tinubu has insisted on his earlier directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers from very important persons (VIPs) in the country.
On November 23, Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs across the country during a security meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), the chiefs of army and air staff, and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The president said the move was aimed at boosting police presence in communities, especially remote areas where stations are understaffed and citizens remain vulnerable to attacks.
The president ordered Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, to make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by civil defence corps.
“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.
“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too.
“We face challenges here and there of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The civil defence is very much around.”
Tinubu said there is a need to mobilise the police appropriately due to the country’s security challenges.
Glo TV Fetes Subscribers with Four New Exclusive Movies for Free
Globacom has launched four brand-new movies on Glo TV, offering subscribers access to premium, never-before-seen entertainment at no cost whatsoever. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the digital entertainment space and celebrating African storytelling on a world-class platform.
According to Globacom, the new titles feature some of the continent’s finest actors, presenting a compelling spectrum of romance, comedy, drama, and cultural expression. The exclusive films include Johnny Just Come (JJC), Eko Vibes, Bound, and Shifting Desire.
“Each of these movies has been carefully curated to showcase diverse African narratives while providing exceptional entertainment that is not available in cinemas, on YouTube, or on any other VoD platform. Access remains entirely FREE, with no subscription or payment required,” the company revealed.
Leading the slate is Shifting Desire, a stirring romantic drama starring Lilian Afegbai and celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel. The film chronicles a couple’s turbulent journey through marriage, betrayal and emotional healing, culminating in therapy-driven reconciliation. It premiered on Glo TV on 2 December and is already streaming without charge.
Also in the lineup is Johnny Just Come (JJC), a humorous cultural mash-up featuring screen legend Patience Ozokwor alongside Nancy Isime. It follows an American suitor navigating the challenges of love and marriage within a traditional African family circle, exploring themes of identity, culture and belonging with comedic flair.
The emotional drama Bound, starring Rita Dominic and Eyinna Nwigwe, delves into the life of a career-driven woman haunted by a buried personal secret, and the devastating effect it has on her relationships. The film delivers an arresting narrative powered by some of Nollywood’s most compelling performances.
Completing the selection is Eko Vibes, a vibrant portrayal of the energy, ambition and hustle of Lagos youth culture. Featuring Broda Shaggi, Josh2Funny and Nkechi Blessing, it captures the dreams and grit of young Nigerians striving to make their mark in Africa’s most dynamic city.
Globacom stated that the release reflects its dedication to amplifying original African content. “With these never-before-seen titles, Glo TV is redefining digital entertainment in Nigeria by offering fresh, premium films unavailable anywhere else. We remain committed to championing culturally rich stories that celebrate African creativity at its peak,” it affirmed.
While Shifting Desire is already available, the remaining titles will debut on Glo TV free of charge throughout the festive season. The Glo TV app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, giving subscribers instant access to movies, series, live television and exclusive premium content anytime, anywhere.
Globacom urges customers to download the Glo TV app today and enjoy these exciting new premieres — all at absolutely no cost.
New Platform, Same People-Oriented Agenda: Abimboye Declares Support for Gov Adeleke
Media executive and politician, Michael Babatunde Abimboye, popularly known as Omo Ajonbadi, has thrown his full weight behind the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, following the Governor’s historic adoption of the Accord Party as his new political platform.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Abimboye described the Governor’s decision as courageous, strategic, and people-driven, noting that it reflects a leadership style firmly anchored in the collective will and aspirations of the people of Osun State.
According to him, the move signals a renewed commitment to inclusive governance, grassroots development, and policies that place the welfare of citizens above partisan considerations. He emphasized that the Governor’s political direction aligns with the yearnings of ordinary Osun people for continuity, stability, and sustained development.
Abimboye further reaffirmed his total solidarity with Governor Adeleke and declared his readiness to mobilize support at the grassroots level ahead of the forthcoming re-election. He expressed confidence that the yellow identity of the Accord Party symbolizes unity, progress, and victory for the state.
He added that Osun’s future remains promising when leadership listens to the people and citizens stand resolutely behind a shared vision of growth and transformation.
The statement concluded with a note of optimism, describing the new political journey as a pathway to accelerated development and stronger democratic participation across the state.
Insecurity: Act Decisively As You Did in Benin Republic, ADC Chides Tinubu
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has urged President Bola Tinubu to demonstrate the same speed and firmness he showed while responding to the recent coup attempt in the Benin Republic, in tackling the worsening insecurity across Nigeria.
The party said the government’s rapid deployment of support to the neighbouring country sharply contrasts with its slow and inconsistent approach to confronting banditry, terrorism and violent crime that continue to devastate communities nationwide.
On Sunday, a group of soldiers announced a takeover of the government in the Francophone West African country.
Hours later, the Benin Republic presidency said President Patrice Talon was safe, adding that the “regular” army was regaining control.
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) also assisted the Beninese government by carrying out combat air patrols around Cotonou, the Benin Republic.
In a statement on Monday, Bolaji Abdullahi, national publicity secretary, ADC, urged the federal government to show similar decisiveness in tackling insurgency, banditry, and violent crime across Nigeria.
Abdullahi said the government’s ability to act quickly abroad highlights its slow and haphazard response to domestic insecurity, which is devastating communities.
He also expressed concern about democratic reversals in the West African region and stressed that the best safeguard for democracy is good governance anchored on improved livelihoods and tolerance for opposition.
“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) welcomes Nigeria’s swift intervention in the Benin Republic following the announcement of a coup attempt.
“We commend the Federal Government for acting promptly to defend constitutional order in our neighbourhood. However, the government must align this intervention with the legal provisions of our Constitution.
“While the unilateral action taken by the President might have been expedient, it still requires ratification by the National Assembly for military deployment outside Nigeria,” the statement read.
The ADC spokesperson questioned why Nigeria failed to act swiftly in Guinea-Bissau, even when a former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, was at risk.
He added that the government’s rapid response abroad raises concerns about its handling of domestic insecurity.
“Consistency in our mode of operations, especially in foreign interventions, is essential for any country that seeks to lead the sub-region on democracy and stability.
“If Nigeria could respond decisively to threats across our borders, why has it failed to act with similar urgency at home? Banditry, terrorism, and violent crime continue to hold communities hostage, displace families, abduct children, and parade themselves openly,” Abdullahi said.
He noted that defending democracy begins with protecting Nigerian lives, restoring security, and rebuilding trust between citizens and the state.
“The best safeguard against military adventurism is for elected governments to make democracy meaningful by improving citizens’ lives and allowing opposition and alternative voices to thrive,” he said.
