Tinubu Reiterates Directive on Withdrawal of VIP Police Protection

President Bola Tinubu has insisted on his earlier directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers from very important persons (VIPs) in the country.

On November 23, Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs across the country during a security meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), the chiefs of army and air staff, and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The president said the move was aimed at boosting police presence in communities, especially remote areas where stations are understaffed and citizens remain vulnerable to attacks.

Speaking at the opening of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, Tinubu warned against non-compliance and directed Nuhu Ribadu, national security adviser (NSA); Ibrahim Gaidam, minister of police; and Kayode Egbetokun, the IGP, to follow up on the implementation of the order.

The president noted that police officers were trained to protect the lives and property of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in society, adding that the protection of a select group of VIPs is not their responsibility.

The president ordered Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, to make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by civil defence corps.

“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too.

“We face challenges here and there of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The civil defence is very much around.”

Tinubu said there is a need to mobilise the police appropriately due to the country’s security challenges.