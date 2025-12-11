Featured
Yakubu, Fani-Kayode, Ikpeazu, Others Scale Senate Screening Hurdle for Ambassadorial Positions
The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, approved the nomination of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for appointment as ambassador.
Other nominees cleared by the committee include former Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, ex-special adviser on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang, and Senator Grace Bent.
Also confirmed were former INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu; former Governor of Enugu, State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and former Governor of Abia State, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, among others.
The screening session, conducted in batches of five nominees each, experienced a mild drama during Omokri’s turn.
Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Adams Oshiomhole openly disagreed on how his clearance should proceed.
After Omokri’s batch had introduced themselves, Ndume moved a motion to allow the nominees to take a bow and leave.
Some senators, including Oshiomhole, indicated they wanted to comment.
The Committee Chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, recognised Oshiomhole to speak, but Ndume insisted that his motion should be seconded before allowing further interventions.
This led to a sharp disagreement between the two senators.
Tinubu Reiterates Directive on Withdrawal of VIP Police Protection
President Bola Tinubu has insisted on his earlier directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers from very important persons (VIPs) in the country.
On November 23, Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers attached to VIPs across the country during a security meeting with the inspector-general of police (IGP), the chiefs of army and air staff, and the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS).
The president said the move was aimed at boosting police presence in communities, especially remote areas where stations are understaffed and citizens remain vulnerable to attacks.
The president ordered Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, to make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by civil defence corps.
“If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.
“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too.
“We face challenges here and there of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilised. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The civil defence is very much around.”
Tinubu said there is a need to mobilise the police appropriately due to the country’s security challenges.
Glo TV Fetes Subscribers with Four New Exclusive Movies for Free
Globacom has launched four brand-new movies on Glo TV, offering subscribers access to premium, never-before-seen entertainment at no cost whatsoever. The announcement underscores the company’s commitment to enriching the digital entertainment space and celebrating African storytelling on a world-class platform.
According to Globacom, the new titles feature some of the continent’s finest actors, presenting a compelling spectrum of romance, comedy, drama, and cultural expression. The exclusive films include Johnny Just Come (JJC), Eko Vibes, Bound, and Shifting Desire.
“Each of these movies has been carefully curated to showcase diverse African narratives while providing exceptional entertainment that is not available in cinemas, on YouTube, or on any other VoD platform. Access remains entirely FREE, with no subscription or payment required,” the company revealed.
Leading the slate is Shifting Desire, a stirring romantic drama starring Lilian Afegbai and celebrated Ghanaian actor Majid Michel. The film chronicles a couple’s turbulent journey through marriage, betrayal and emotional healing, culminating in therapy-driven reconciliation. It premiered on Glo TV on 2 December and is already streaming without charge.
Also in the lineup is Johnny Just Come (JJC), a humorous cultural mash-up featuring screen legend Patience Ozokwor alongside Nancy Isime. It follows an American suitor navigating the challenges of love and marriage within a traditional African family circle, exploring themes of identity, culture and belonging with comedic flair.
The emotional drama Bound, starring Rita Dominic and Eyinna Nwigwe, delves into the life of a career-driven woman haunted by a buried personal secret, and the devastating effect it has on her relationships. The film delivers an arresting narrative powered by some of Nollywood’s most compelling performances.
Completing the selection is Eko Vibes, a vibrant portrayal of the energy, ambition and hustle of Lagos youth culture. Featuring Broda Shaggi, Josh2Funny and Nkechi Blessing, it captures the dreams and grit of young Nigerians striving to make their mark in Africa’s most dynamic city.
Globacom stated that the release reflects its dedication to amplifying original African content. “With these never-before-seen titles, Glo TV is redefining digital entertainment in Nigeria by offering fresh, premium films unavailable anywhere else. We remain committed to championing culturally rich stories that celebrate African creativity at its peak,” it affirmed.
While Shifting Desire is already available, the remaining titles will debut on Glo TV free of charge throughout the festive season. The Glo TV app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, giving subscribers instant access to movies, series, live television and exclusive premium content anytime, anywhere.
Globacom urges customers to download the Glo TV app today and enjoy these exciting new premieres — all at absolutely no cost.
New Platform, Same People-Oriented Agenda: Abimboye Declares Support for Gov Adeleke
Media executive and politician, Michael Babatunde Abimboye, popularly known as Omo Ajonbadi, has thrown his full weight behind the Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Ademola Jackson Adeleke, following the Governor’s historic adoption of the Accord Party as his new political platform.
In a statement released on Tuesday, Abimboye described the Governor’s decision as courageous, strategic, and people-driven, noting that it reflects a leadership style firmly anchored in the collective will and aspirations of the people of Osun State.
According to him, the move signals a renewed commitment to inclusive governance, grassroots development, and policies that place the welfare of citizens above partisan considerations. He emphasized that the Governor’s political direction aligns with the yearnings of ordinary Osun people for continuity, stability, and sustained development.
Abimboye further reaffirmed his total solidarity with Governor Adeleke and declared his readiness to mobilize support at the grassroots level ahead of the forthcoming re-election. He expressed confidence that the yellow identity of the Accord Party symbolizes unity, progress, and victory for the state.
He added that Osun’s future remains promising when leadership listens to the people and citizens stand resolutely behind a shared vision of growth and transformation.
The statement concluded with a note of optimism, describing the new political journey as a pathway to accelerated development and stronger democratic participation across the state.
