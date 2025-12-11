Yakubu, Fani-Kayode, Ikpeazu, Others Scale Senate Screening Hurdle for Ambassadorial Positions

The Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, on Thursday, approved the nomination of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for appointment as ambassador.

Other nominees cleared by the committee include former Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau, ex-special adviser on new media to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, former presidential aide, Senator Ita Enang, and Senator Grace Bent.

Also confirmed were former INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu; former Governor of Enugu, State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and former Governor of Abia State, Victor Okezie Ikpeazu, among others.

The screening session, conducted in batches of five nominees each, experienced a mild drama during Omokri’s turn.

Senators Mohammed Ali Ndume and Adams Oshiomhole openly disagreed on how his clearance should proceed.

After Omokri’s batch had introduced themselves, Ndume moved a motion to allow the nominees to take a bow and leave.

Some senators, including Oshiomhole, indicated they wanted to comment.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, recognised Oshiomhole to speak, but Ndume insisted that his motion should be seconded before allowing further interventions.

This led to a sharp disagreement between the two senators.