CPC: Ribadu Holds Security Talks with US Delegates in Abuja

National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, hosted a delegation from the United States Congress in Abuja on Sunday, continuing security discussions between Nigeria and the US.

Ribadu, sharing the update on X, noted that the visit follows prior meetings in Washington, D.C., which focused on areas of mutual security interest and cooperation.

“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” he said.

“The delegation included Rep. @MarioDB Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. @NormaJTorres Norma Torres, Rep. @RepFranklin Scott Franklin, Rep. @RepCiscomani Juan Ciscomani, and Rep. @RepRileyMoore Riley M. Moore.”

He also noted that US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, attended the meeting, highlighting what Ribadu described as “the significance both countries place on this partnership.”

Ribadu said the discussions centred on counter-terrorism collaboration, promoting regional stability, and exploring ways to further strengthen the strategic security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to re-designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious freedom violations, a move that included warnings of potential US military involvement.

The Federal government has consistently rejected allegations of widespread persecution of Christians, emphasising that insecurity impacts citizens across all faiths.

Amid mounting international pressure, the government has continued to seek diplomatic and security assistance from global partners.

On November 20, Ribadu met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss coordinated strategies aimed at addressing the ongoing security challenges.

On November 27, President Bola Tinubu approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.

The composition of the group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser.