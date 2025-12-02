National
Tinubu Names Immediate Past CDS Chris Musa As New Defence Minister
President Bola Tinubu has named retired General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence.
This comes barely 24 hours after the presidency announced the resignation Of Mohammed Badaru Abubakar from the position.
While presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said Badaru resigned on health grounds, the 63-year-old former Jigawa State governor’s resignation may not be unconnected with the recent surge in insecurity in the country.
Onanuga said, “In a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu conveyed General Musa’s nomination as the successor to Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday.”
General Musa, 58, served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025.
He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.
Born in Sokoto in 1967, General Musa received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria. He graduated in 1986 and enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.
In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations, Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region.
In 2021, General Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.
In the letter to the Senate, President Tinubu expressed confidence in General Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry of Defence and further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.
National
Pastor Bakare Advises Tinubu to Apologize to Traumatized Communities, Accept Responsibility for Failure
The Lead Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has urged President Bola Tinubu to publicly apologize to communities devastated by insecurity.
Bakare made the call on Sunday during his State of the Nation Address in Lagos, saying the gesture would mark a commitment to justice and national healing.
The cleric acknowledged that the president had taken initial steps to address the crisis but insisted that deeper action is required to restore confidence.
He said the government must first accept responsibility for decades of failure to protect citizens from terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.
Bakare said the plan should include a Victims and Survivors Register, a national apology to affected communities after three months, and midterm compensation, stressing that accountability is crucial to restoring public trust and ending the cycle of violence.
National
Jonathan Finally Returns to Abuja After Evacuation from Coup-Hit Guinea-Bissau
Former President Goodluck Jonathan has returned to Abuja after being evacuated from Guinea-Bissau in the wake of a military coup in the West African country.
He arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday.
A video shared by ARISE News captured his arrival, showing Jonathan stepping down from a Guinea-Bissau government aircraft at night as supporters and officials received him.
Jonathan had travelled to the country as the head of the West African Elders Forum Election Observation Mission to monitor last Sunday’s presidential and legislative elections.
His delegation was still on the assignment when the military announced it had taken over the government.
Reports later said that Jonathan was trapped, prompting the House of Representatives, during Thursday’s plenary, to urge the Federal government to use every diplomatic channel to ensure his safe return.
The Federal government subsequently issued a statement confirming that he was safe and had left the country.
“Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan is very safe and out of Guinea-Bissau. He left with a special flight with members of his delegation, including Mohamed Chambas,” the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, said in an interview with journalists.
National
Trump Doesn’t Make Empty Threats, US Congressman Warns Nigerian Delegates
US Congressman, Riley M. Moore, has met with a delegation of senior members of the Nigerian government.
The delegation was led by Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and took place in Washington, D.C.
Top on the agenda were discussions about the alleged ongoing persecution of Christians and ongoing terrorist threats in Nigeria.
They also spoke about opportunities for strengthened cooperation and coordination between the US and Nigeria to end the bloodshed.
During the meeting, Nigerian officials shared their government’s challenges and concerns regarding counterterrorism, security assistance, protection of vulnerable communities, and ongoing issues involving violence across Nigeria.
Congressman Moore reiterated America’s readiness to cooperate with Nigeria, and that President Trump will not tolerate continued violence against Christians or other forms of religious persecution.
He also warned that Trump does not make idle threats.
“President Trump and Congress are united and serious in our resolve to end the violence against Christians and disrupt and destroy terrorist groups within Nigeria,” Moore said in a statement.
“I urge the Nigerians to work with us in cooperation and coordination on this critical issue.”
The delegation included:
Mallam Nuhu Ribadu – NSA and Leader of the Delegation
Her Excellency, Bianca Ojukwu – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
Mr. Kayode Egbetokun – Inspector General of Police
Chief Lateef Olasunkami Fagbemi, SAN – Attorney General of the Federation
General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede – Chief of Defence Staff
Lt. Gen. EAP Undiendeye – Chief of Defence Intelligence
Ms. Idayat Hassan – Special Adviser to ONSA
Ambassador Ibrahim Babani – Director of Foreign Relations, ONSA
Ambassador Nuru Biu – Acting CDA, Embassy of Nigeria and
Paul Alabi – Political and Economic Section, Embassy of Nigeria
