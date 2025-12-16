National
Book Launch: Tinubu Vows to Sustain Buhari’s Legacies
President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will continue to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari by sustaining his legacies of leadership, discipline and integrity.
The President made this pledge on Monday in Abuja at the State House Conference Centre during the unveiling and public presentation of the book From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, written by Dr. Charles Omole.
According to President Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, the book gives Nigerians a chance to learn from Buhari’s life and leadership, adding that the best way to honour him is to keep his legacies alive.
“This book reinforces the public memory. It outlines achievements and flaws, as all honest histories should. It should motivate future leaders to learn lessons rather than repeat slogans,” Tinubu said.
He added that Buhari’s legacy becomes more meaningful when those who succeed him choose to build on what he started.
“That is my duty, and I pledge that today,” the President stated.
President Tinubu also reflected on his long political relationship with the late former President, describing Buhari as a brother, friend and political partner. He recalled how they worked together to build a strong political coalition that changed Nigeria’s political history.
“Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course,” Tinubu said.
He noted that the coalition achieved a historic victory in 2015 by defeating an incumbent president and went on to become “the fastest-growing political party in Africa today.”
He stressed that working across differences is a strength, not a weakness. “Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. President Buhari understood that the contest ends when the oath begins,” he said, urging Nigerians to keep politics honourable and governance focused on results.
The President also praised the author, Dr. Charles Omole, for producing the 600-page biography.
Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, commended President Tinubu for standing by the Buhari family and the state, describing Buhari as a symbol of “discipline, prudence, patriotism and purposeful leadership.”
Dr Omole said the book chronicles Buhari’s life from birth to death, explaining that he interviewed people who witnessed both moments.
Several former service chiefs and security heads who served under Buhari testified to his discipline and integrity. NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), described Buhari as “a man of honour, a man of character, a man of integrity and a man of principle.”
Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said Buhari was “not merely a Commander-in-Chief issuing orders but a statesman who understood that military powers must always serve democratic governance.”
Former DSS Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, said, “President Buhari will never rig an election,” while former Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (Rtd), noted that national security improved under Buhari through strong leadership.
Speaking on behalf of the family, Hadiza Nana Buhari thanked President Tinubu for his support, especially for completing the National Armed Forces PTSD Centre Project in Abuja.
She urged Nigerians to learn from her father’s legacy of patience and integrity.
The event was attended by President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, several State governors, top government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the Buhari family.
CPC: Ribadu Holds Security Talks with US Delegates in Abuja
National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, hosted a delegation from the United States Congress in Abuja on Sunday, continuing security discussions between Nigeria and the US.
Ribadu, sharing the update on X, noted that the visit follows prior meetings in Washington, D.C., which focused on areas of mutual security interest and cooperation.
“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” he said.
“The delegation included Rep. @MarioDB Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. @NormaJTorres Norma Torres, Rep. @RepFranklin Scott Franklin, Rep. @RepCiscomani Juan Ciscomani, and Rep. @RepRileyMoore Riley M. Moore.”
He also noted that US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, attended the meeting, highlighting what Ribadu described as “the significance both countries place on this partnership.”
Ribadu said the discussions centred on counter-terrorism collaboration, promoting regional stability, and exploring ways to further strengthen the strategic security partnership between Nigeria and the United States.
“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.
The meeting took place against the backdrop of heightened diplomatic tensions, following US President Donald Trump’s decision to re-designate Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern over alleged religious freedom violations, a move that included warnings of potential US military involvement.
The Federal government has consistently rejected allegations of widespread persecution of Christians, emphasising that insecurity impacts citizens across all faiths.
Amid mounting international pressure, the government has continued to seek diplomatic and security assistance from global partners.
On November 20, Ribadu met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon to discuss coordinated strategies aimed at addressing the ongoing security challenges.
On November 27, President Bola Tinubu approved the constitution of the Nigerian side of the US-Nigeria Joint Working Group as part of steps to deepen collaboration in tackling security challenges in the country.
The composition of the group was part of the agreement reached during the recent trip to Washington, DC, by a high-level Nigerian delegation led by the National Security Adviser.
Tinubu Names Immediate Past CDS Chris Musa As New Defence Minister
President Bola Tinubu has named retired General Christopher Gwabin Musa as the new Minister of Defence.
This comes barely 24 hours after the presidency announced the resignation Of Mohammed Badaru Abubakar from the position.
While presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, had said Badaru resigned on health grounds, the 63-year-old former Jigawa State governor’s resignation may not be unconnected with the recent surge in insecurity in the country.
Onanuga said, “In a letter to Senate President Godswill Akpabio, President Tinubu conveyed General Musa’s nomination as the successor to Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, who resigned on Monday.”
General Musa, 58, served as Chief of Defence Staff from 2023 until October 2025.
He won the Colin Powell Award for Soldiering in 2012.
Born in Sokoto in 1967, General Musa received his primary and secondary education there before attending the College of Advanced Studies in Zaria. He graduated in 1986 and enrolled at the Nigerian Defence Academy the same year, earning a Bachelor of Science degree upon graduation in 1991.
In 2019, he served as Deputy Chief of Staff, Training/Operations, Headquarters Infantry Centre and Corps; Commander, Sector 3, Operation Lafiya Dole; and Commander, Sector 3 Multinational Joint Task Force in the Lake Chad Region.
In 2021, General Musa was appointed Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai. He later became Commander of the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps before being appointed Chief of Defence Staff by President Tinubu in 2023.
In the letter to the Senate, President Tinubu expressed confidence in General Musa’s ability to lead the Ministry of Defence and further strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture.
Pastor Bakare Advises Tinubu to Apologize to Traumatized Communities, Accept Responsibility for Failure
The Lead Pastor of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, has urged President Bola Tinubu to publicly apologize to communities devastated by insecurity.
Bakare made the call on Sunday during his State of the Nation Address in Lagos, saying the gesture would mark a commitment to justice and national healing.
The cleric acknowledged that the president had taken initial steps to address the crisis but insisted that deeper action is required to restore confidence.
He said the government must first accept responsibility for decades of failure to protect citizens from terrorism, banditry and other violent crimes.
Bakare said the plan should include a Victims and Survivors Register, a national apology to affected communities after three months, and midterm compensation, stressing that accountability is crucial to restoring public trust and ending the cycle of violence.
