Book Launch: Tinubu Vows to Sustain Buhari’s Legacies

President Bola Tinubu has promised that his administration will continue to honour former President Muhammadu Buhari by sustaining his legacies of leadership, discipline and integrity.

The President made this pledge on Monday in Abuja at the State House Conference Centre during the unveiling and public presentation of the book From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari, written by Dr. Charles Omole.

According to President Tinubu, in a statement by his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, the book gives Nigerians a chance to learn from Buhari’s life and leadership, adding that the best way to honour him is to keep his legacies alive.

“This book reinforces the public memory. It outlines achievements and flaws, as all honest histories should. It should motivate future leaders to learn lessons rather than repeat slogans,” Tinubu said.

He added that Buhari’s legacy becomes more meaningful when those who succeed him choose to build on what he started.

“That is my duty, and I pledge that today,” the President stated.

President Tinubu also reflected on his long political relationship with the late former President, describing Buhari as a brother, friend and political partner. He recalled how they worked together to build a strong political coalition that changed Nigeria’s political history.

“Together, we built a broad coalition, campaigned across the country, and proved that Nigeria could chart a new course,” Tinubu said.

He noted that the coalition achieved a historic victory in 2015 by defeating an incumbent president and went on to become “the fastest-growing political party in Africa today.”

He stressed that working across differences is a strength, not a weakness. “Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. President Buhari understood that the contest ends when the oath begins,” he said, urging Nigerians to keep politics honourable and governance focused on results.

The President also praised the author, Dr. Charles Omole, for producing the 600-page biography.

Katsina State governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, commended President Tinubu for standing by the Buhari family and the state, describing Buhari as a symbol of “discipline, prudence, patriotism and purposeful leadership.”

Dr Omole said the book chronicles Buhari’s life from birth to death, explaining that he interviewed people who witnessed both moments.

Several former service chiefs and security heads who served under Buhari testified to his discipline and integrity. NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), described Buhari as “a man of honour, a man of character, a man of integrity and a man of principle.”

Former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao, said Buhari was “not merely a Commander-in-Chief issuing orders but a statesman who understood that military powers must always serve democratic governance.”

Former DSS Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, said, “President Buhari will never rig an election,” while former Naval Chief, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (Rtd), noted that national security improved under Buhari through strong leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Hadiza Nana Buhari thanked President Tinubu for his support, especially for completing the National Armed Forces PTSD Centre Project in Abuja.

She urged Nigerians to learn from her father’s legacy of patience and integrity.

The event was attended by President Adama Barrow of The Gambia, First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, several State governors, top government officials, traditional rulers, and members of the Buhari family.