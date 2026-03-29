Featured
Aristos Band Unveils Ambitious 2026 Plans
By Ruth Akpan
The Aristos Band has unveiled an ambitious lineup of projects for 2026, including international tours, a major album release, and the second edition of its flagship concert, “Life of the Party,” scheduled for December 17.
The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 11, 2026, during a media parley held in Lagos, where the band engaged journalists and stakeholders on its growth trajectory and future direction.
Speaking at the event, bandleader and Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Sodeke, said the new vision reflects the group’s commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing live music experiences for diverse audiences.
“We are focused on delivering bigger sounds, bigger shows, and bigger celebrations this year,” Sodeke said. “Our next concert will be significantly larger, and we are also working on projects that will connect us more with our fans both locally and internationally.”
Founded in 2006 and officially launched in 2008, Aristos Band has grown into one of Nigeria’s prominent live music groups, known for its dynamic performances across corporate events, weddings, and major social gatherings. The band has also performed internationally, with shows in the United Kingdom and Canada, while plans are underway to tour the United States.
Sodeke attributed the band’s success to its distinctive sound, which blends strong percussion elements with contemporary Nigerian music styles, allowing it to appeal to a wide demographic.
“Our strength lies in our ability to understand our audience and deliver exactly what they want, whether it’s a corporate event or a social celebration,” he said.
The band also highlighted its pioneering role in hosting a live-band concert, “Life of the Party,” which gained widespread recognition and later drew the attention of the All Africa Music Awards.
Addressing challenges faced over the years, Sodeke noted that building and maintaining a live band requires consistency, discipline, and strategic planning, especially in a competitive and evolving entertainment industry. He also referenced the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the band adapted by producing recorded performances that sustained audience engagement.
“We didn’t stop creating music during COVID. That period pushed us to innovate, and it helped us reach even more people,” he said.
On upcoming projects, Sodeke confirmed that the band is currently working on a full album expected to be released in conjunction with its December concert. He added that a series of pre-event activities and tours would precede the show to build anticipation among fans.
The Aristos Band currently operates with a structure of over 35 members, including performers, technical crew, and administrative staff, enabling it to deliver large-scale productions while remaining flexible for smaller events.
Despite economic challenges, Sodeke emphasized that the band remains committed to balancing quality with accessibility.
“We are a premium band, but we also understand the need to be flexible while maintaining our standards,” he said.
He expressed appreciation to fans for their continued support, assuring them of more innovative performances in the year ahead.
Featured
Dangote Refinery, Fuel Price and the Principle of Back of Forth
By Eric Elezuo
For the umpteenth time in as many days, the Dangote Refinery has adjusted the pump price of its petroleum products, with special considerations to the premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol. This has been the sequence since the America/Israel vs Iran War, which erupted on February 28, 2026; a situation that has called to question the ability of the 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery to sustain the country in times of crisis.
In a statement made available to newsmen, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its gantry price for petrol to N1,200 per litre and its coastal price to N1,153 per litre, amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East that continue to shape global oil markets.
The adjustment however, marks a downward review in the company’s pricing structure, and is expected to influence fuel supply costs across distribution channels, including depots and retail outlets. It is however, a far cry in the original price of less than N900, which has been market value in Nigeria before the Gulf imbroglio.
Global oil prices have remained volatile since the outbreak of hostilities involving the United States and Israel on one side and Iran on the other, which has disrupted crude shipments from the Gulf region.
The disruption has pushed Brent crude prices above $100 per barrel, forcing countries to explore alternatives to ensure energy security.
In Nigeria, the spike in global crude prices has translated into higher domestic fuel costs. Petrol, which sold for about N870 per litre before the escalation, now averages around N1,500 per litre in parts of the country.
The Dangote Refinery has repeatedly adjusted its petrol gantry prices in response to fluctuations in global crude markets, with multiple revisions recorded since the crisis began.
Across major filling stations nationwide, petrol prices have hovered around N1,350 per litre and above, contributing to rising transport costs and broader inflationary pressures.
With the latest reduction by the refinery, Nigerians expect a gradual easing of pump prices across filling stations.
As the world oil crisis escalates, many Nigerians believe that it is for a reason such as this that the country is privileged to have the Dangote Refinery within its shores. They maintain that the crisis in the Gulf should have little or no effect on the country as a result of two factors:
1. The refinery is sited within the confines of the Nigeria, and
2. The crude oil (raw material) is sourced locally
They argue that movement is not hampered on international waters or by belligerent activities as a result of the war.
“This crude is produced and sourced here in Nigeria. The refinery is right here in Nigeria. So what explains the dilly-dally in the price of the product as if we have to cross the Strait of Hormuz before making it available to Nigerian consumers,” an Energy expert queried.
He questioned the rationale behind Dangote’s back and forth journey on the price of fuel.
“I don’t think anybody has told us the truth yet. We have the crude, and we have the refinery, so why are we buying the product at exorbitant price, and blaming the war in the gulf for it,” he further noted.
But in defence of the foremost refinery, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Dangote Refinery, David Bird, raised concerns over Nigeria’s inability to supply sufficient crude oil to the facility, disclosing that deliveries under the government’s crude supply arrangement are falling significantly short of agreed volumes.
Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Bird said the refinery, which is currently operating at its full capacity of 650,000 barrels per day, requires between 13 and 15 cargoes of crude monthly to meet domestic fuel demand. However, he said the refinery is only receiving about five cargoes, representing just about 30 per cent of expected supply.
He explained that the gap undermines the effectiveness of the Crude-for-Naira arrangement, a policy designed to supply crude to local refiners at international prices but without foreign exchange exposure.
According to him, while the initiative has helped stabilise Nigeria’s foreign exchange pressures, its implementation has been inconsistent, particularly in terms of both volume and crude quality allocation.
“We have been very vocal that there is an existing arrangement in place under the Crude-for-Naira programme commonly misunderstood as a pricing regime, it is not. It is priced at full international benchmark crude oil pricing, however, without the foreign exchange implication.
“That has been very successful in stabilising the FX and I think Nigeria and our relationship with NNPC and Dangote, we should all be very proud of that. That agreement, however, is not only just from volume but also a quality allocation perspective not being met.
“And our demand of the government is just to be transparent with that allocation methodology because what we see under that agreement, we should be getting about 13 to 15 cargos a month and that’s what we could process to meet the domestic fuel requirements of Nigeria. Currently we’re only getting five.
“So that’s an underperformance against that pre-agreed volume contract. Second to that is quality. So Nigeria has a wide variety of crude grades all exported from different terminals and we have a preference,” he stressed.
Many Nigerians have divided on for and against the ability if Dangote to sustain local consumption especially in the midst of the crude crunch occasioned by the gulf crisis, others have exonerated the refinery, heaping the blames on the Federal Government-run Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Ltd (NNPCL), which has failed in its duty of making the required quantity of crude available to the refinery.
It would be recalled that ever since the launch of the Dangote Refinery, the management has consistently been at loggerheads with many petroleum-associated groups over barefaced treachery and backstabbing.
Stakeholders have said that recent developments, especially the ongoing crisis among the gulf states, highlight the strategic importance of strengthening domestic refining capacity, which Dangote, as at today, chiefly represents.
Featured
Leatherworld: A Masterclass in Enduring Excellence
Leatherworld defines what it means to be classy. And it has confidently taken the higher road. For more than three decades, it has not merely sold furniture — it has demonstrated what class truly means in business: integrity in craftsmanship, consistency in service, and vision in growth. And as its name, “Leatherworld” implies, it is a world of its own.
Founded in 1994 to meet the demand for high-quality furniture in Nigeria, Leatherworld began as a retail outlet focused on premium pieces through partnerships with Italian luxury brands. However, it has now upped its ante, spreading its tentacles with showrooms in Victoria Island and Lekki Lagos, and also in Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory.
At a time when durability was often sacrificed for cost and quick turnover, the company made a deliberate decision: it would never compromise quality to cut corners. That principle has remained its compass ever since.
This is indeed the story of Leatherworld. For over 30 years, it has defined what luxury furniture means in Nigeria. It is not just a brand, it has consistently stood for one core principle: quality that lasts.
The company’s commitment to seasoned hardwood, aged for up to seven years before production, speaks to a patience that is rare in modern manufacturing. Indeed, its furniture is designed not for seasons, but for decade
Its growth has been matched by recognitions and honours from far and wide. Notable among some of these awards and recognitions are; international honours such as the Quality Summit New York International Award for Excellence (2013) to multiple awards from reputable organisation such as; the Nigerian National Assembly 2004 Awards, Furniture and Allied Products Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Award (2008), Interior Designer Association of Nigeria, IDAN, Award (2012). Indeed, Leatherworld’s name has become synonymous with leadership in interior décor and furniture manufacturing.
But beyond awards and expansion, it is its customer loyalty that tells the real story. For many clients, the Leatherworld experience begins long before the furniture is delivered.
The brand has earned respect across borders. But class is not proven by trophies alone. It is revealed in everyday interactions. Customers consistently describe professional staff, meticulous delivery teams, and after-sale technical support that is “second to none.”
From custom requests handled with speed and care to full-room assemblies executed with precision, Leatherworld treats service as part of the product itself.
Many customers attest to owning Leatherworld pieces for over 30 years — still structurally sound, still comfortable, still elegant. In a marketplace often flooded with disposable options, that kind of longevity is not accidental; it is intentional. This explains why the customers of Leatherworld attests to the durability and high quality of its products.
“I really enjoyed my shopping experience,” says Anita Ajah, who visited the Lagos showroom. “Their customer service was unlike anything I have experienced in Nigeria.”
Diana Ufuah shares a similar sentiment. “Leatherworld is the very best in terms of quality. I bought a sofa there and it is extremely comfortable and durable. What I also find intriguing is their customer service. My family and I were treated like royalty while shopping.”
It is a recurring theme – professionalism, warmth, and attention to detail.
Oluwole Adekoya describes the experience as “first-class quality furniture reasonably priced,” recommending the brand to anyone “with a dimension for taste.”
Kunle Adegbite highlights the end-to-end service: “I found exactly what I was looking for. Not only were the choices incredible, the service was outstanding. I requested their operations team to assemble my living room and they were quick, professional, and executed it beautifully. I couldn’t ask for more.”
Chioma Okonkwo, a long-standing client is more effusive in her review: “You only get bored with the same furniture but the thought of the new price you will pay keeps you loving your FOREVER furniture from Leatherworld!”
Those testimonies indeed speak volumes. Still, Leatherworld has not dithered from its vision to revolutionise the furniture and interior design industry in Nigeria and West Africa. And its message is simple: quality furniture is not a cost — it is an investment. You choose once. You choose well. You buy for life.
Leatherworld’s aesthetic draws inspiration from the elegance of Florence and the opulence of Nigerian culture — a fusion that respects global sophistication while celebrating local identity.
Its collections range from classical and neo-classical to contemporary and simple-line designs, ensuring that individuality is never compromised.
In doing so, the company has positioned itself not just as a seller of furniture, but as a curator of lifestyle — crafting pieces that define spaces for scholars, business leaders, families and discerning homeowners alike.
In business, class is consistency when no one is watching. It is honouring promises made decades ago. It is building products that outlive marketing campaigns. It is choosing long-term reputation over short-term gain.
In a competitive industry where shortcuts are tempting and compromise is common, Leatherworld has shown that real class lies in endurance — of materials, of service, of vision and of trust.
And in doing so, it has not only furnished homes across Nigeria and West Africa; it has furnished an example of how a company can grow, lead, and still remain grounded in excellence.
Bimbo Alashe, as the founder and CEO of Leatherworld Furniture Company, leads the international furniture retailing assemblage and manufacturing company in Nigeria. The company offers top quality leather furniture and accessories in wood, glass, marble, and other authentic and elegant materials, establishing a reputation for excellence in craftsmanship and design.
She is one of the most formidable entrepreneurs in Nigeria. Beyond building her company, she sits on the board of several companies and serves as a mentor to a number of aspiring and established entrepreneurs, sharing her experience and insight to help others grow.
Her story is not the typical one of a person who grows from old money. Alase had to create her story herself, making her way from the rough early days of owning a small mini-store to the point where she became a mega business owner through determination and persistence.
When Leatherworld was established, it entered the furniture space to redefine luxury and class. The business created an opportunity for her to explore her love for creativity, guided by a straightforward vision — to make high-quality furniture available to everyone.
Featured
Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Felicitate with Muslim Ummah, Nigerians at Eid-el-Fitr
By Eric Elezuo
The three frontline political leaders in Nigeria; President Bola Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi, have in separate messages call for the strengthening of security, sustenance of the spirit of goodwill imbibed during Ramadan as well as kindness among Nigerians as the Muslim Ummah celebrate the 2026 Eid-el-Fitr.
The messages are in response to the successful completion of the 30-day fasting – a period of dedication, sacrifice, spiritual renewal and stocktaking – which end birth the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.
Leading the avalanche of messages, President Tinubu, through a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, reiterated the need to lead a pious life seasoned by empathy and unity among humankind.
He noted that though the Ramadan season is over, but the lessons of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion, which the period is known, must consistently be the watchword of every Nigerian.
The message is captured in details below:
As Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigeria, urging renewed commitment to the nation and humanity.
President Tinubu enjoined Nigerian Muslims to rededicate themselves to the noble teachings of the holy month, which emphasize piety, empathy, and unity among humanity.
“We have a lot to draw from the noble lessons of Ramadan, especially at a time like this. We must continue to abide by the virtues of piety, selflessness, perseverance, kindness and compassion beyond this period,” he said.
President Tinubu urged all Muslim faithful to extend a hand of kindness to the needy of all faiths, to further show unity and camaraderie.
The President also tasked Muslim leaders to use the occasion to offer prayers for peace and prosperity to prevail in the country.
In the same vein, former Vice President of Nigeria and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar congratulated the Muslim faithful in Nigerian and across the world on the successful completion of the mandatory Ramadan fasting, and the celebration of the Eid-el-Fitr.
A press statement signed by the media office of the former Vice President, admonished Muslims to remain steadfast in piety by maintaining peace and in charitable causes.
According to Atiku, the completion of the obligatory fasting in the noble month of Ramadan should lead to more commitment to the injunctions of Almighty Allah.
“The completion of the Ramadan fasting is a call to duty that ensures we sustain the good deeds that the noble month requires of us.
“We must ensure that the lessons of the month are not lost on us and that the celebration of today is a reminder to the people, especially Muslims, to follow in the tradition of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in seeking closeness to God through worship and maintaining peace,” Atiku said.
He further called on the government to take it more seriously, stressing that “the protection of the lives and property of citizens is a divine decree and the sole responsibility of every government.”
Atiku similarly enjoins the privileged in the society to keep providing charity to the less privileged as this would go a long way in ensuring that the rising tide of economic downturn does not weigh too heavily on the poor.
“A greater number of people are being crushed by the economic downturn and global events in the past three weeks have further exacerbated the situation. It is incumbent on the wealthy to be more compassionate by taking up the responsibility of charity to help cushion the effect of the burden on the poor,” Atiku said.
Also lending his voice the congratulatory messages, Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, urged Nigerian Muslims to imbibe the spirit of Ramadan going forward even as the 30-day fast has officially ended.
“I join you with heartfelt joy as we celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the blessed festival that marks the successful completion of the sacred month of Ramadan.
“This occasion is a profound reminder of the power of faith, discipline, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to Almighty Allah.
“Throughout Ramadan, you have fasted, prayed, given charity, and drawn closer to God, embodying values that inspire not only the Muslim ummah but every person of goodwill. These lessons of compassion, humility, patience, and solidarity must not end with the month; may they continue to guide our hearts, our actions, and our shared life as Nigerians.”
Many other prominent Nigerians and institutions have also identified with the Muslims in celebration, drumming the lesson of service, patriotism, piety and above unity of purpose to the hearing and learning of all and sundry.
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