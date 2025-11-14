Featured
Trump Didn’t Lie, There’s Christian Genocide in Nigeria, PFN Insists
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has insisted that there is Christian genocide ongoing in Nigeria, hence demanding end to the alleged Christian killings.
Speaking on Thursday after an emergency executive meeting of the Fellowship held at its national headquarters in Lagos, PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said the body would no longer remain silent while Christians are “targeted, killed, raped, and displaced” across the country.
He said: “There is Christian genocide going on in Nigeria. If we call it by any other name, it will bring Nigeria down. We are crying out to our international friends, beginning with America and Donald Trump. Whatever you can do to help our government put an end to it, come quickly and get it done. When on Christmas Day, Christmas Day was turned a bloody day in Benue State, and hundreds were massacred. And we are to be conducting mass funerals when we are not in open conflict. What do you call that? And this is different from individual cases.
“Let us call a spade a spade. There is Christian genocide ongoing in Nigeria,”Bishop Oke declared.
“Even while we speak, killings are still taking place in Borno, Plateau, and Benue states. When 501 Christians were massacred in Dogon Noma in Plateau, what do we call that? When Christmas Day turned into a bloody day in Benue, with hundreds massacred, what name should we give it?
While noting that the United States President Donald Trump spoke the truth, the PRN President cited the case of Leah Sharibu who was abducted alongside other Chibok girls and has since remained in captivity.
“Like the case of Leah Sharibu. Where is Leah Sharibu? Like the case of Deborah that was lynched and burned alive in Sokoto? What about that? And several of our girls were kidnapped and forced, given out as wives by force without the consent of their parents and their Christian parents. And the Christian parents would not see them for years.And this has been going on. We have been talking and we are not taking it seriously. And it has been going on again and again, until Donald Trump now spoke. And Donald Trump spoke the truth. There is Christian genocide going on in Nigeria.
“Like you will have picked in the news, even since this narrative began, killing was still going on in Borno, in Plateau, in Benue, up until yesterday. What are we saying? When 501 Christians were massacred in Dogonaya in Plateau State, what do we call that? And for no offense other than they are Christians.”
Oke recalled that the Christian community had repeatedly called the attention of the government to the alleged genocide with no decisive action from the authority.
The cleric expressed his backing for President Trump’s intervention, adding that Trump only echoed what Nigerian Christians had been saying for year
“I was part of the team that went to see the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari. We spoke very strongly about this and the President listened to us, but he completely ignored the main issue we came for, If we came and spoke with such vehemence, with such passion, and then you pick the peripheral matter and left this matter alone, I knew that day that his government was complicit in what was going on,” he added.
Oke alleged that the killings across parts of Nigeria were systematic and targeted on Christians, lamenting that the killings had continued unchecked despite repeated appeals from the Church.
“The evidence is all over the place. There is nothing anybody can say that can whitewash it. It is evil, it is blood shedding, it is mass murder and it is genocide. The time to stop it is now. That is what the church in Nigeria is saying with one voice.
“Christians in this nation must be free to practice their faith in any part of Nigeria as bona fide citizens of Nigeria.
“These armed bandits, Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, ISWAP, all of them using Islam as a cover. We have been living in peace with our Muslim brothers for a long, until this violent Islamic sect came up with an intent to make sure they impose Sharia on all Nigerians,” Oke said.
Bishop Oke called on President Bola Tinubu to decisively overhaul the nation’s security architecture, and ensure justice for victims of religious violence. He questioned why those responsible for notorious attacks—such as the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto and the abduction of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok schoolgirls—remain unpunished.
“The government should prove by action, not words, that it is not complicit,” he said. “When hundreds are buried in mass graves and the whole world sees it, who can deny it? Why should we play politics with the blood of Nigerians?”
The PFN urged President Tinubu’s administration to rebuild trust by ensuring that the security architecture of the country is not infiltrated by those sympathetic to extremist ideologies.
Oke further condemned the government’s rehabilitation of so-called “repentant terrorists,” describing the move as a grave security.
He assured Christians that the PFN would continue to speak out until the killings stop. “We are not going to keep quiet. We will keep raising our voices until justice is done and every Nigerian, regardless of faith, can live in peace. The truth may be suppressed for a time, but it cannot be buried forever,” he said.
The meeting, which drew PFN leaders from across the country, reaffirmed the body’s commitment to national unity, peace, and the protection of fundamental human rights, while urging the media to “side with the oppressed” and report the truth without fear or bias.
Yes! Magazine Publisher, Azuh Arinze, Conferred with Fellowship of NGE
The 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), held from November 11–14, 2025 at the magnificent Aso Villa and NAF Centre in Abuja, will be remembered for many reasons – its robust conversations, its galaxy of eminent speakers, and its firm focus on national cohesion.
But for Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, it was the final day that proved most unforgettable, as he was formally conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) – an honour both well deserved and warmly applauded.
Themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” the conference assembled the highest echelon of Nigeria’s political, media, security and thought leaders. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graced the occasion as Special Guest of Honour, delivered remarks underscoring the indispensable role of a free and responsible press in safeguarding national stability.
The keynote address by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State resonated deeply, as he spoke passionately about the responsibility of editors in shaping democratic narratives, holding public office accountable and bridging Nigeria’s complex socio-political divides.
Other distinguished contributors were Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate; Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation; and General Lucky Irabor (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff. Their perspectives enriched the conference with remarkable clarity and candour.
The event was jointly chaired by two towering figures – His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News Media Group. Both leaders commended the Guild for elevating excellence and reinforcing professional standards.
When the Fellowship announcement was made, the hall erupted in applause. With characteristic humility – yet visibly moved – Azuh Arinze stepped forward to receive the honour.
“This Fellowship means a lot to me,” he said, smiling broadly as he returned to his seat. “It is a beautiful reminder that dedication, consistency and integrity still count in our profession. I am grateful to the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and I dedicate this honour to every journalist who wakes up daily to tell the stories that matter.”
Azuh Arinze’s journalism journey has been one of passion, persistence and purpose.
He began his career in the bustling Lagos media landscape 30 years ago, cutting his teeth as an IT student at FAME Weekly, armed with curiosity and a hunger to learn. Over the years, he rose steadily and impressively, distinguishing himself through his flair for human-interest stories, compelling interviews and thorough investigative reporting.
He became widely celebrated during his inspiring years at National Encomium (later Encomium Weekly), where he served as Editor for eight uninterrupted years. His editorial brilliance also flourished at Reel Stars, where he also served as Editor, helping to redefine entertainment journalism with depth, credibility and flair.
Today, he is best known as the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, a platform that continues to set standards in personality, lifestyle and development journalism. Through the magazine, his interviews with leading figures across politics, business, media and entertainment have become reference points for students, creators and seasoned professionals.
Beyond print, Azuh is an accomplished author of nine widely regarded books that explore success, leadership and the power of storytelling. As a media entrepreneur and mentor, he has played a pivotal role in nurturing young journalists and promoting ethical, impactful journalism.
His contributions to the media profession have earned him multiple honours over the decades, and his elevation as a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors stands as a crowning recognition.
He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a BSc in Public Administration and a HND in Mass Communication – and is currently back in school, pursuing further studies.
Senate Approves Tinubu’s N1.15tr Domestic Loan Request to Fund 2025 Budget Deficit
The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to raise N1.15 trillion from the domestic debt market to cover the unfunded portion of the 2025 budget deficit.
The approval followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt during plenary on Wednesday.
The committee noted that the 2025 Appropriation Act provides for a total expenditure of N59.99 trillion, representing an increase of N5.25 trillion over the N54.74 trillion initially proposed by the Executive.
This expansion created a total budget deficit of N14.10 trillion. Of this, N12.95 trillion had already been approved for borrowing, leaving an unfunded deficit of approximately N1.15 trillion (N1,147,462,863,321).
In a related development, a motion by Senator Abdul Ningi was adopted, directing the Senate Committee on Appropriations to intensify its oversight to ensure that the borrowed funds are properly implemented in the 2025 fiscal year and used strictly for their intended purposes.
President Tinubu had on November 4th requested the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh ₦1.15 trillion borrowing from the domestic debt market to help finance the deficit in the 2025 budget.
The President’s request was conveyed in a letter. According to the letter, the proposed borrowing is intended to bridge the funding gap and ensure full implementation of government programs and projects under the 2025 fiscal plan.
APC’s Joe Igbokwe Calls for Dismissal of Soldier Who Stood His Ground Against Wike
A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has called for the dismissal of the soldier who resisted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
The soldier had blocked Wike and officials of the FCTA from accessing a portion of land in the FCT.
The officer, claiming he was acting on instructions, told Wike that he would not be allowed into the property. Wike, however, questioned his authority, leading to a heated confrontation and name calling.
Reacting on Facebook, Igbokwe questioned who was behind the military officer in challenging the FCT Minister.
He wrote, “Who is this man in uniform? Of what meat is he fed? Who is beating the drum for him? This is unacceptable? His uniform has to be removed.”
