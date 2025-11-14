Featured
From Dubai to the World: The Prolific, Beautiful Story of Profound Realtors
By Eric Elezuo
There are realtors and there are realtors. There are real estate firms and there are real estate firms. However, of a truth some stand out in the midst of others, towering in class, beauty, aesthetics, affordability and delivery. One of such real estate companies that has shown class and originality is the Profound Realtors, a statement made in Dubai, and transmitted to the entire world, with Africa gaining a substantial bite.
Profound Realtors boast of peace of mind, comfort and unquantified reach in the sense that properties are spotted, negotiated and delivered across the globe with just a touch of the button.
Consequently, anyone looking for an opportunity of property investment in Dubai should look no further because Profound Realtors, with a team of highly trained professionals and properties of different beautiful shapes and sizes, is the sure bet.
Profound Realtors has a pedigree rooted in honesty, integrity and trust. It is not one of the best in the continent; it is the best, offering affordability as a standard rule, clear cut and prompt delivery as well as a promise of money-back.
Run by the Ashfaq Hassain as the Chief Executive Officer, the company is trailed by stories of good tidings and testimonies of forthrightness.
Below are detailed reasons Profound Realtors must be the preferred choice
Profound Realtors is a premier real estate company specializing in buying, selling, and leasing properties in Dubai. With years of industry expertise and an in-depth understanding of Dubai’s dynamic property market, we take pride in being a trusted partner for clients looking to make wise real estate decisions.
Why Choose Profound Realtors?
1. Extensive Property Portfolio
We offer an extensive selection of properties, ranging from luxurious ready-made apartments to ambitious off plan developments in Dubai’s most sought-after locations. Whether you’re looking to buy properties in Business Bay or other prime areas, we have you covered. For international investors looking to invest in Dubai from USA, our expert team ensures a seamless and secure buying experience.We also provide a variety of options if you’re seeking a property for rent in Business Bay, perfect for professionals and families alike.
2. Expert Guidance
Navigating the Dubai real estate market can be overwhelming, but with Profound Realtors, you’re in capable hands. Our team of dedicated real estate agents in Dubai will provide you with personalized advice, in-depth market insights, and the latest trends to help you make informed decisions, whether you’re exploring various communities or planning to buy properties in Blue Water Island for a premium waterfront lifestyle.
3. Trustworthy Relationships
At Profound Realtors, we believe that strong relationships are the foundation of success. Our commitment to transparency, integrity, and exceptional customer service has earned us the trust of numerous clients who have become part of our real estate family.
4. Off Plan Investment Opportunities
As Dubai continues to be a hub of innovation and architectural wonders, off plan properties present unparalleled investment prospects. We offer a diverse range of off plan projects, allowing you to invest in tomorrow’s iconic landmarks today.
5. Ready-Made Homes for Every Lifestyle
If you prefer a home that is move-in ready, we have an array of stunning ready-made properties. From chic urban apartments to elegant villas nestled in serene communities, we have options to cater to diverse tastes and budgets.
WHAT PROFOUND REALTORS DOES FOR CLIENTS
1. Buying and Selling
Whether you are a first-time homebuyer or an experienced investor, we assist you throughout the entire buying and selling process. From property search and price negotiation to paperwork and settlement, we ensure a smooth and stress-free experience.
2. Leasing and Property Management
If you’re looking to lease your property or need help managing your investment, our team offers comprehensive property management services to maximize your rental income and ensure your property is well-maintained.
3. Investment Consultation:
For investors seeking to capitalize on the Dubai real estate market, our experts provide tailored investment advice, helping you identify high-yield opportunities that align with your financial objectives.
Why Invest in Dubai?
Dubai’s real estate market remains an attractive destination for both local and international investors. With a thriving economy, world-class infrastructure, tax-free benefits, and a high standard of living, Dubai offers a compelling environment for property investment.
Start Your Journey with Profound Realtors
Discover the limitless possibilities that Dubai’s real estate market offers with Profound Realtors. Whether you are searching for a dream home, an investment property, or expert advice, our team is dedicated to making your real estate journey an exceptional one.
Contact us today to explore the best of Dubai’s ready-made and off plan properties. Let Profound Realtors be your guide to unlocking the true potential of Dubai’s real estate landscape.
Speaking to The Boss on the proficiency of Profound, Mr Hassain noted that “Fortunately, at Profound Realtors, we have experienced realtors who are there for your rescue. Whether you have set your eyes on luxury villas in Dubai, or want to buy properties in Dubai Marina, or even invest in Dubai. Our team of RERA-certified experts is here to assist you with every step of your journey to buying your next family home or a profitable rental.”
MORE OF THE IMPACTS OF PROFOUND REALTORS
Profound is proud to provide answers to questions as regards the purchase of properties, its value and the accruals when one patronize Profound to get a Dubai-based property.
Consider the following as derived the company’s website:
Real Estate in Dubai
If you want to invest in villas for sale in Dubai or want to buy properties in JBR, you are in for a treat, as Dubai’s diversified market offers options to suit every taste and budget. If you are an investor, this real estate market can be the best stepping stone on your path to success, as this market offers one of the best infrastructures that you can encounter, with strong potential for long-term returns.
Realtors in the UAE
The profession of realtors in UAE has grown speedily alongside the growth of Real estate in Dubai. Going through every possible option of properties, be it in the buzzing city of Dubai or the cultural city of Sharjah, can be an overwhelming task. To simplify this tedious job, you can take advantage of realtors who can act as a bridge connecting you with suitable properties. At Profound Realtors, we focus on guiding you through every option with clarity and care, helping you ease your way into understanding local neighborhoods, property laws, and the lifestyle that comes with each investment.
Dubai’s real estate market is an exciting opportunity, but it can also be a lot to take in. Fortunately, our expert realtors in Dubai are here to guide you so that you can turn this complex project into an easy mission. We at profound realtors have worked with enough people to understand each client’s unique needs. This is also the reason why we offer personalized assistance. This provides you with advice on what is best suited for your specific goals. We offer assistance every step of the way, from in-depth market analysis to skillful negotiation and managing transactions, ensuring a fruitful experience.
We are aware that navigating through Dubai’s real estate market can be especially difficult for investors who want to invest in Dubai from UK, the USA, or anywhere abroad. The best real estate companies in Dubai don’t believe in cookie-cutter services and know these investments are not just another transaction but a deeply personal story. It’s a process filled with hurdles and questions, that’s exactly where profound realtors come in.
WHY YOU MUST BUY A PROFOUND REALTORS FACILITATED DUBAI PROPERTY
1. A tax-free environment is a great opportunity for every professional living in Dubai. The realtors in Dubai can keep a larger sum of their earnings compared to any other country. This policy is what attracts many individuals to this profession.
2. Dubai’s real estate can be an excellent opportunity for investors who are after high-demand areas like Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, which can bring them high returns on their investments. However, it’s important to take help from a local real estate expert to get a know-how about fluctuating market trends and make an informed decision.
3. One can invest in Dubai from Africa, USA, or anywhere outside Dubai. The government has also set aside designated freehold areas where foreigners can easily buy villas for sale in Dubai and own 100 percent of the property. Both residential and commercial properties are included in these freehold areas.
4. If you are looking for better rental yields and an enhanced lifestyle, you can choose to buy properties in Dubai Marina, as it’s more accessible. Whereas if you are after better long-term investment and exclusivity, Palm Jumeirah can be a better option.
5. JBR appeals more to tourists and families who require beachside living options. It can be a good investment as JBR has a bigger unit size. This makes it eligible to be listed on Airbnb during peak tourist periods.
6. Anyone can invest in Dubai from the UK, because of Dubai’s freehold areas and no tax policy, it has become a central hub for international investors, business owners, and residents alike.
7. Anyone can invest in Dubai from the USA. It’s way easier and beneficial to invest in Dubai from the USA because of the designated freehold areas and the no-tax policy. Another reason is the Dubai Land Department, which oversees transactions of real estate in Dubai, ensuring secure and transparent payments.
The opportunity is endless, and African investors, looking for honesty transactions, with peace of mind, just have to settle for PROFOUND REALTORS.
Trump Didn’t Lie, There’s Christian Genocide in Nigeria, PFN Insists
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has insisted that there is Christian genocide ongoing in Nigeria, hence demanding end to the alleged Christian killings.
Speaking on Thursday after an emergency executive meeting of the Fellowship held at its national headquarters in Lagos, PFN President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said the body would no longer remain silent while Christians are “targeted, killed, raped, and displaced” across the country.
He said: “There is Christian genocide going on in Nigeria. If we call it by any other name, it will bring Nigeria down. We are crying out to our international friends, beginning with America and Donald Trump. Whatever you can do to help our government put an end to it, come quickly and get it done. When on Christmas Day, Christmas Day was turned a bloody day in Benue State, and hundreds were massacred. And we are to be conducting mass funerals when we are not in open conflict. What do you call that? And this is different from individual cases.
“Let us call a spade a spade. There is Christian genocide ongoing in Nigeria,”Bishop Oke declared.
“Even while we speak, killings are still taking place in Borno, Plateau, and Benue states. When 501 Christians were massacred in Dogon Noma in Plateau, what do we call that? When Christmas Day turned into a bloody day in Benue, with hundreds massacred, what name should we give it?
While noting that the United States President Donald Trump spoke the truth, the PRN President cited the case of Leah Sharibu who was abducted alongside other Chibok girls and has since remained in captivity.
“Like the case of Leah Sharibu. Where is Leah Sharibu? Like the case of Deborah that was lynched and burned alive in Sokoto? What about that? And several of our girls were kidnapped and forced, given out as wives by force without the consent of their parents and their Christian parents. And the Christian parents would not see them for years.And this has been going on. We have been talking and we are not taking it seriously. And it has been going on again and again, until Donald Trump now spoke. And Donald Trump spoke the truth. There is Christian genocide going on in Nigeria.
“Like you will have picked in the news, even since this narrative began, killing was still going on in Borno, in Plateau, in Benue, up until yesterday. What are we saying? When 501 Christians were massacred in Dogonaya in Plateau State, what do we call that? And for no offense other than they are Christians.”
Oke recalled that the Christian community had repeatedly called the attention of the government to the alleged genocide with no decisive action from the authority.
The cleric expressed his backing for President Trump’s intervention, adding that Trump only echoed what Nigerian Christians had been saying for year
“I was part of the team that went to see the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari. We spoke very strongly about this and the President listened to us, but he completely ignored the main issue we came for, If we came and spoke with such vehemence, with such passion, and then you pick the peripheral matter and left this matter alone, I knew that day that his government was complicit in what was going on,” he added.
Oke alleged that the killings across parts of Nigeria were systematic and targeted on Christians, lamenting that the killings had continued unchecked despite repeated appeals from the Church.
“The evidence is all over the place. There is nothing anybody can say that can whitewash it. It is evil, it is blood shedding, it is mass murder and it is genocide. The time to stop it is now. That is what the church in Nigeria is saying with one voice.
“Christians in this nation must be free to practice their faith in any part of Nigeria as bona fide citizens of Nigeria.
“These armed bandits, Fulani herdsmen, Boko Haram, ISWAP, all of them using Islam as a cover. We have been living in peace with our Muslim brothers for a long, until this violent Islamic sect came up with an intent to make sure they impose Sharia on all Nigerians,” Oke said.
Bishop Oke called on President Bola Tinubu to decisively overhaul the nation’s security architecture, and ensure justice for victims of religious violence. He questioned why those responsible for notorious attacks—such as the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto and the abduction of Leah Sharibu and the Chibok schoolgirls—remain unpunished.
“The government should prove by action, not words, that it is not complicit,” he said. “When hundreds are buried in mass graves and the whole world sees it, who can deny it? Why should we play politics with the blood of Nigerians?”
The PFN urged President Tinubu’s administration to rebuild trust by ensuring that the security architecture of the country is not infiltrated by those sympathetic to extremist ideologies.
Oke further condemned the government’s rehabilitation of so-called “repentant terrorists,” describing the move as a grave security.
He assured Christians that the PFN would continue to speak out until the killings stop. “We are not going to keep quiet. We will keep raising our voices until justice is done and every Nigerian, regardless of faith, can live in peace. The truth may be suppressed for a time, but it cannot be buried forever,” he said.
The meeting, which drew PFN leaders from across the country, reaffirmed the body’s commitment to national unity, peace, and the protection of fundamental human rights, while urging the media to “side with the oppressed” and report the truth without fear or bias.
Yes! Magazine Publisher, Azuh Arinze, Conferred with Fellowship of NGE
The 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), held from November 11–14, 2025 at the magnificent Aso Villa and NAF Centre in Abuja, will be remembered for many reasons – its robust conversations, its galaxy of eminent speakers, and its firm focus on national cohesion.
But for Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, it was the final day that proved most unforgettable, as he was formally conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) – an honour both well deserved and warmly applauded.
Themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” the conference assembled the highest echelon of Nigeria’s political, media, security and thought leaders. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graced the occasion as Special Guest of Honour, delivered remarks underscoring the indispensable role of a free and responsible press in safeguarding national stability.
The keynote address by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State resonated deeply, as he spoke passionately about the responsibility of editors in shaping democratic narratives, holding public office accountable and bridging Nigeria’s complex socio-political divides.
Other distinguished contributors were Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate; Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation; and General Lucky Irabor (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff. Their perspectives enriched the conference with remarkable clarity and candour.
The event was jointly chaired by two towering figures – His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News Media Group. Both leaders commended the Guild for elevating excellence and reinforcing professional standards.
When the Fellowship announcement was made, the hall erupted in applause. With characteristic humility – yet visibly moved – Azuh Arinze stepped forward to receive the honour.
“This Fellowship means a lot to me,” he said, smiling broadly as he returned to his seat. “It is a beautiful reminder that dedication, consistency and integrity still count in our profession. I am grateful to the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and I dedicate this honour to every journalist who wakes up daily to tell the stories that matter.”
Azuh Arinze’s journalism journey has been one of passion, persistence and purpose.
He began his career in the bustling Lagos media landscape 30 years ago, cutting his teeth as an IT student at FAME Weekly, armed with curiosity and a hunger to learn. Over the years, he rose steadily and impressively, distinguishing himself through his flair for human-interest stories, compelling interviews and thorough investigative reporting.
He became widely celebrated during his inspiring years at National Encomium (later Encomium Weekly), where he served as Editor for eight uninterrupted years. His editorial brilliance also flourished at Reel Stars, where he also served as Editor, helping to redefine entertainment journalism with depth, credibility and flair.
Today, he is best known as the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, a platform that continues to set standards in personality, lifestyle and development journalism. Through the magazine, his interviews with leading figures across politics, business, media and entertainment have become reference points for students, creators and seasoned professionals.
Beyond print, Azuh is an accomplished author of nine widely regarded books that explore success, leadership and the power of storytelling. As a media entrepreneur and mentor, he has played a pivotal role in nurturing young journalists and promoting ethical, impactful journalism.
His contributions to the media profession have earned him multiple honours over the decades, and his elevation as a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors stands as a crowning recognition.
He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a BSc in Public Administration and a HND in Mass Communication – and is currently back in school, pursuing further studies.
Senate Approves Tinubu’s N1.15tr Domestic Loan Request to Fund 2025 Budget Deficit
The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to raise N1.15 trillion from the domestic debt market to cover the unfunded portion of the 2025 budget deficit.
The approval followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt during plenary on Wednesday.
The committee noted that the 2025 Appropriation Act provides for a total expenditure of N59.99 trillion, representing an increase of N5.25 trillion over the N54.74 trillion initially proposed by the Executive.
This expansion created a total budget deficit of N14.10 trillion. Of this, N12.95 trillion had already been approved for borrowing, leaving an unfunded deficit of approximately N1.15 trillion (N1,147,462,863,321).
In a related development, a motion by Senator Abdul Ningi was adopted, directing the Senate Committee on Appropriations to intensify its oversight to ensure that the borrowed funds are properly implemented in the 2025 fiscal year and used strictly for their intended purposes.
President Tinubu had on November 4th requested the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh ₦1.15 trillion borrowing from the domestic debt market to help finance the deficit in the 2025 budget.
The President’s request was conveyed in a letter. According to the letter, the proposed borrowing is intended to bridge the funding gap and ensure full implementation of government programs and projects under the 2025 fiscal plan.
My Love for Nigeria, Dr. Adenuga and Peace of Mind – Kojo Williams
Just In: PDP Expels Wike, Anyanwu, Fayose, Others
Elderly Community Outreach Brings Hope, Wellness to Ikorodu Seniors
Discordant Tones As PDP Holds Convention in Ibadan
Adding Value: The Wealthy Mindset by Henry Ukazu
The Architectonics of Influence: Leadership, Power, and Deliberate Pursuit of Possibilities
How Glo Network Became the Lifeline That Saved Two Lives: A True Story from Sallari
Customers to Get Cash, Gift Rewards As Glo Introduces “Take a Guess”
Republicans Push to Strip NY Mayor Mamdani of U.S Citizenship
ConOil, TotalEnergies Sign Massive Production Contract to Boost Nigeria’s Oil and Gas Output
Israel-Gaza War Not Ended, Says Netanyahu
HURIWA Demands Gumi’s Arrest for ‘Backing’ Bandits
Kano Community Cries Out over Bandits’ Attacks, Begs for Military Presence
W’Cup Playoffs: Super Eagles Camp in Morocco Boosted with 10 Early Arrivals
