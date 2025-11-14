Featured
Yes! Magazine Publisher, Azuh Arinze, Conferred with Fellowship of NGE
The 21st All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), held from November 11–14, 2025 at the magnificent Aso Villa and NAF Centre in Abuja, will be remembered for many reasons – its robust conversations, its galaxy of eminent speakers, and its firm focus on national cohesion.
But for Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, it was the final day that proved most unforgettable, as he was formally conferred with the prestigious Fellowship of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) – an honour both well deserved and warmly applauded.
Themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors,” the conference assembled the highest echelon of Nigeria’s political, media, security and thought leaders. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who graced the occasion as Special Guest of Honour, delivered remarks underscoring the indispensable role of a free and responsible press in safeguarding national stability.
The keynote address by Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State resonated deeply, as he spoke passionately about the responsibility of editors in shaping democratic narratives, holding public office accountable and bridging Nigeria’s complex socio-political divides.
Other distinguished contributors were Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation; Mr. Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party presidential candidate; Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation; and General Lucky Irabor (rtd.), former Chief of Defence Staff. Their perspectives enriched the conference with remarkable clarity and candour.
The event was jointly chaired by two towering figures – His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Saad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto, and Prince Nduka Obaigbena, Chairman of ThisDay and Arise News Media Group. Both leaders commended the Guild for elevating excellence and reinforcing professional standards.
When the Fellowship announcement was made, the hall erupted in applause. With characteristic humility – yet visibly moved – Azuh Arinze stepped forward to receive the honour.
“This Fellowship means a lot to me,” he said, smiling broadly as he returned to his seat. “It is a beautiful reminder that dedication, consistency and integrity still count in our profession. I am grateful to the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and I dedicate this honour to every journalist who wakes up daily to tell the stories that matter.”
Azuh Arinze’s journalism journey has been one of passion, persistence and purpose.
He began his career in the bustling Lagos media landscape 30 years ago, cutting his teeth as an IT student at FAME Weekly, armed with curiosity and a hunger to learn. Over the years, he rose steadily and impressively, distinguishing himself through his flair for human-interest stories, compelling interviews and thorough investigative reporting.
He became widely celebrated during his inspiring years at National Encomium (later Encomium Weekly), where he served as Editor for eight uninterrupted years. His editorial brilliance also flourished at Reel Stars, where he also served as Editor, helping to redefine entertainment journalism with depth, credibility and flair.
Today, he is best known as the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, a platform that continues to set standards in personality, lifestyle and development journalism. Through the magazine, his interviews with leading figures across politics, business, media and entertainment have become reference points for students, creators and seasoned professionals.
Beyond print, Azuh is an accomplished author of nine widely regarded books that explore success, leadership and the power of storytelling. As a media entrepreneur and mentor, he has played a pivotal role in nurturing young journalists and promoting ethical, impactful journalism.
His contributions to the media profession have earned him multiple honours over the decades, and his elevation as a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors stands as a crowning recognition.
He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration, a BSc in Public Administration and a HND in Mass Communication – and is currently back in school, pursuing further studies.
Senate Approves Tinubu’s N1.15tr Domestic Loan Request to Fund 2025 Budget Deficit
The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to raise N1.15 trillion from the domestic debt market to cover the unfunded portion of the 2025 budget deficit.
The approval followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debt during plenary on Wednesday.
The committee noted that the 2025 Appropriation Act provides for a total expenditure of N59.99 trillion, representing an increase of N5.25 trillion over the N54.74 trillion initially proposed by the Executive.
This expansion created a total budget deficit of N14.10 trillion. Of this, N12.95 trillion had already been approved for borrowing, leaving an unfunded deficit of approximately N1.15 trillion (N1,147,462,863,321).
In a related development, a motion by Senator Abdul Ningi was adopted, directing the Senate Committee on Appropriations to intensify its oversight to ensure that the borrowed funds are properly implemented in the 2025 fiscal year and used strictly for their intended purposes.
President Tinubu had on November 4th requested the approval of the National Assembly for a fresh ₦1.15 trillion borrowing from the domestic debt market to help finance the deficit in the 2025 budget.
The President’s request was conveyed in a letter. According to the letter, the proposed borrowing is intended to bridge the funding gap and ensure full implementation of government programs and projects under the 2025 fiscal plan.
APC’s Joe Igbokwe Calls for Dismissal of Soldier Who Stood His Ground Against Wike
A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Joe Igbokwe, has called for the dismissal of the soldier who resisted the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.
The soldier had blocked Wike and officials of the FCTA from accessing a portion of land in the FCT.
The officer, claiming he was acting on instructions, told Wike that he would not be allowed into the property. Wike, however, questioned his authority, leading to a heated confrontation and name calling.
Reacting on Facebook, Igbokwe questioned who was behind the military officer in challenging the FCT Minister.
He wrote, “Who is this man in uniform? Of what meat is he fed? Who is beating the drum for him? This is unacceptable? His uniform has to be removed.”
Senates Rejects NNPCL’s Explanation, Orders Refund of N210trn to Govt
The Senate has rejected the explanations provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) regarding the ₦210 trillion outstanding against the oil firm.
It came to the conclusion on Wednesday that the money, which had not been accounted for, must be refunded to the Federation Account by the company.
The Senate Committee on Public Accounts chaired by Aliyu Wadada, which has been on the probe for months, took the decision on Tuesday after the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the NNPCL, Bayo Ojulari, failed to turn up at its resumed sitting at the National Assembly.
The session was called to give the NNPCL the opportunity to make clarifications on the answers the company provided to the 19 questions the panel asked the firm about the ₦210 trillion.
Following a review of the operations of the NNPCL from 2017-2023, the committee sighted the unexplained transaction, totaling ₦103 trillion (accrued expenses) and ₦107 trillion (receivables) in the audited financial statements of the firm, prompting it to raise the queries.
After weeks of back-and-forth between the committee and the NNPCL, the NNPCL eventually responded to the 19 questions.
However, at a resumed session, Senator Wadada frowned at the absence of Ojulari, whom the committee said gave no reasons for staying away, consequently rejected the explanations.
The Chairman of the committee, Senator Aliyu Wadada, while speaking on the panel’s findings, said the responses were not only unsatisfactory, but were also contradictory.
“NNPC claimed ₦103 trillion as accrued expenses and ₦107 trillion as receivables -amounting to ₦210 trillion. On question eight, NNPC’s explanation on the ₦107 trillion receivables -equivalent to about $117 billion -contradicts available facts and evidence provided by NNPC itself. The committee is duty-bound to reject this,” he stated.
Wadada further questioned how the firm could pay ₦103 trillion in Cash Calls to Joint Venture (JV) partners in 2023 alone, despite generating only ₦24 trillion in crude revenue between 2017 and 2022.
“Cash Call arrangements were abolished in 2016 under the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. How can NNPC claim to have paid ₦103trn in one year, when it only generated ₦24trn in revenue over five years? Where did NNPC get that money?
“As far as this committee is concerned, that figure is unjustifiable and unacceptable. The ₦103 trillion must be returned to the Treasury. This will be concluded when the NNPCL appears before us,” he stated.
The committee said it would have been better for the current management of the NNPCL to admit that it encountered challenges in explaining what happened to the funds than giving contradictory answers to the questions.
“If the present management of NNPCL is finding it difficult to provide acceptable answers, it is better they say so. The committee will not hesitate to subpoena former officials of NNPCL and NAPIMS,” Wadada added.
