Already, there’s a crisis within the ruling house expected to choose the next Awujale. They are in court. There are two factions within the Fusengbuwa ruling house claiming legitimacy and things could snowball into a full blown crisis. The more this crisis persists the longer the chance to pick the next Awujale.
If that is the case, it might open a window of opportunity for princes of the Fidipote ruling house which is the next in line. That is when Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe who is from Fidipote ruling house could come into the picture. Did I hear you say impossible? Nothing is impossible. Examples are abound about those that ascended the throne when nobody gave them a chance. Wasiu is already well positioned as the Olori Omooba Akile Ijebu. A very important title.
Prior to the reign of Oba Sikiru Adetona, the title of Olori Omooba didn’t exist. It was created when Kabiyesi Adetona wanted to fill the position of Ogbeni Oja of Ijebuland which was held by the late Adeola Odutola. The Ogbeni Oja is the head of the kingmakers. It was Chief Adeola Odutola that traveled to England to bring Oba Sikiru Adetona to become the Awujale. After Chief Odutola’s death, the position was vacant for a long time.
When it was time to fill the position, two prominent Ijebu sons, Chief Bayo Kuku and Chief Subomi Balogun, contested for it. Bayo Kuku was picked. And to pacify Chief Subomi Balogun, Kabiyesi Adetona created the title of Olori Omooba and conferred it on Subomi Balogun. When Subomi Balogun died, Oba Adetona conferred the title on Wasiu Ayinde K1. That is massive. It makes him the head of all princes in Ijebuland.
Those who think it is impossible for Wasiu to be Awujale should know that he is a peculiar child. There’s something about him that is unique. He became a superstar in 1984 when he released the Talazo album, and he has been on top of the game ever since. He was crowned King of Fuji music when his godfather, Sikiru Ayinde Barrister, was alive. This was a guy who started as an instrument packer with Barrister. So, to be crowned King of Fuji for whatever, speaks volumes. And, Barrister acknowledged the kingship when he was alive.
I remember when Wasiu wanted to be Maiyegun of Yorubaland. The late Alaafin Lamidi Adeyemi informed him that he wanted to give him the title of Maiyegun of Yorubaland. K1 invited friends and well wishers to follow him to Oyo.
Unfortunately, there was resistance from some of the chiefs in Oyo. K1 and invited friends got to Oyo and Alaafin Adeyemi changed his mind. The title was not conferred on him. K1 was disappointed but he took it in his stride. Ten years later, the same Alaafin informed him that he was ready to confer the title of Maiyegun on him.
Again, K1 invited friends and well wishers. This time things went well and he became the first Maiyegun of Yorubaland. It means he is a child of destiny. He enjoys unusual grace and nobody should write him off for anything. We should also not forget the role of the government in picking an oba. The kingmakers may be assigned to pick an oba but the ultimate decision belongs to the government. Nothing illustrates this better than the ascension of Oba Owoade as the new Alaafin of Oyo.
When the Oyomesis started the process of picking a new Alaafin, Oba Owoade was not in the reckoning. The Oyomesis ended up picking a prince for the throne who was not acceptable to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State. For two years, there was a stalemate. The Oyomesis even went to court on the matter. The prince that was picked by the Oyomesis was said to be too close to some personalities from the north. When Governor Makinde could not wait any longer for Oyomesis to pick another prince for the throne, he initiated another process that led to the crowning of Oba Owoade. He came out of the blues and he is today the Alaafin.
So, there is always a window of opportunity. Anything can happen. Picking an oba is not straightforward. As things stand it looks difficult and almost impossible for Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe to become the Awujale. However, there is a window of opportunity.
Wasiu has enjoyed unparalleled favours from God. He is already the Olori Omooba Akile Ijebu. He is from Fidipote, the next ruling house in line. If the Fusengbuwa ruling house fails to put their house in order, the government could decide to go to the next ruling house. Did I hear you say impossible? Nothing is impossible.
If God says yes, nobody can say no. Like play, we may end up with Oba Wasiu Ayinde Anifowoshe, the Awujale of Ijebuland.
