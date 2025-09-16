Army Confirms Arrest of Terror Kingpin, ‘Gentle De Yahoo’

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the capture of a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, widely known as Gentle de Yahoo.

Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, in collaboration with other security agencies, apprehended Okorienta at his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.

The military reported that the operation resulted in the seizure of a cache of weapons and other items, including an English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, and a German flag.

Troops also uncovered a workshop used for dismantling stolen vehicles for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.

Beyond the Imo operation, troops carried out coordinated missions in Adamawa, Katsina, and Kogi States, rescuing 11 kidnap victims. Five persons were freed in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, another five in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina, while two were rescued in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The Army also disclosed that two terrorists were killed in Katsina, where troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, rounds of ammunition, and a motorcycle.

In Benue, soldiers killed a violent extremist and seized charms and a mobile phone. Eleven suspects linked to armed robbery, gunrunning, and violent extremism were also arrested across Benue, Kogi, and Kaduna States.

In Plateau State, troops recovered 40 stolen cattle and handed them back to their rightful owners.

The Nigerian Army attributed these achievements to continued cooperation with sister services and other security agencies.