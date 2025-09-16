News
Army Confirms Arrest of Terror Kingpin, ‘Gentle De Yahoo’
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the capture of a notorious commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network, ESN, Ifeanyi Eze Okorienta, widely known as Gentle de Yahoo.
Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, in collaboration with other security agencies, apprehended Okorienta at his hideout in Aku-Ihube, Okigwe Local Government Area of Imo State.
The military reported that the operation resulted in the seizure of a cache of weapons and other items, including an English pistol, 120 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 25 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, a cartridge, six mobile phones, military and police uniforms, and a German flag.
Troops also uncovered a workshop used for dismantling stolen vehicles for resale and destroyed 10 motorcycles found at the scene.
Beyond the Imo operation, troops carried out coordinated missions in Adamawa, Katsina, and Kogi States, rescuing 11 kidnap victims. Five persons were freed in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, another five in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina, while two were rescued in Lokoja, Kogi State.
The Army also disclosed that two terrorists were killed in Katsina, where troops recovered an AK-47 rifle, rounds of ammunition, and a motorcycle.
In Benue, soldiers killed a violent extremist and seized charms and a mobile phone. Eleven suspects linked to armed robbery, gunrunning, and violent extremism were also arrested across Benue, Kogi, and Kaduna States.
In Plateau State, troops recovered 40 stolen cattle and handed them back to their rightful owners.
The Nigerian Army attributed these achievements to continued cooperation with sister services and other security agencies.
News
Ekwunife Apologises to Soludo, Wife over Infidelity Allegation
The Anambra State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has apologised to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife Nonye, over an allegation of infidelity against the State’s First Lady.
The senator and the governor’s wife had been engaged in a bitter war of words, following a verbal exchange said to have been sparked by the governor, who accused the senator of holding a fake PhD.
In her response to the governor, Ekwunife dragged his wife into the dispute with claims of infidelity, an allegation Mrs. Soludo has long rejected, challenging both a fidelity test and a paternity test for all their children.
However, in what is being described as a courageous move, Ekwunife, in a press release signed on her behalf by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tony Ezike, apologised to Soludo and his wife.
She also urged the public to disregard a trending story suggesting she had alleged that former PDP godfather, Chief Chris Uba, fathered some of the governor’s children. She clarified that the story did not emanate from her or her supporters, urging the public to discountenance it.
The statement read: “The attention of Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the Anambra All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, has been drawn to an article falsely attributed to her camp, alleging that Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, had children for Chief Chris Uba.
“Sen. Uche Ekwunife categorically states that although she has been maligned, defamed, and disparaged by the governor’s media team, the said publication did not emanate from her or her camp.
“She further wishes to apologise to the governor, his wife, and the general public who may have been affected by the altercations of the past few days.
“Sen. Ekwunife calls on her supporters to remain focused and avoid any media writing that may suggest altercation with the First Family or any other person as she continues with her campaigns.”
News
Blocked Resumption: Natasha Threatens to Sue NASS Clerk
Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha, has threatened court action against the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, if she is prevented from resuming plenary on Monday.
Natasha’s threat was conveyed through a letter dated September 10 and signed by her counsel, Chief Michael Numa (SAN)
She vowed to seek legal redress against any attempt by the National Assembly to disregard a court order regarding her resumption.
“Take notice that failure to comply by Monday, 15th September 2025, will leave us with no alternative but to initiate proceedings against you personally and in your official capacity,” the letter read.
In the letter, Natasha’s counsel stated that the National Assembly’s refusal to obey a court order was a violation of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.
She vowed to initiate contempt charges and disciplinary measures, adding that the clerk would be held responsible for instigating a breach of peace.
“We strongly advise that you reconsider your untenable stance and comply with the Constitution and extant judicial orders,” the letter added.
News
Akpabio’s Senate Most Notorious, Says Femi Falana
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has condenmed the leadership of the Senate under Senator Godswill Akpabio.
Falana accused Akpabio and the Nigerian government of disobeying Court judgments and downplaying the rule of law.
He also charged President Bola AhmedTinubu to suspend his vacation and return to Nigeria to prevent the country from collapsing into a state of anarchy.
In a statement he signed, Falana said the situation where Court judgments are disregarded by some influential people threatens adherence to the rule of law in Nigeria.
“President Bola Tinubu should prevent the state from collapsing by suspending his vacation and halt the inexorable descent to anarchy and chaos in the country,” he said.
He charged the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, to draw up measures to prevent such continuous court disobedience.
The human rights lawyer also described the Senate under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio as the most notorious.
Falana said the Senate under Akpabio has disregarded court verdicts.
He lamented that under Akpabio’s leadership, the Senate has treated Court verdicts with disdain.
Falana said, “Judgments of courts are disobeyed by governments and powerful individuals.
“The most notorious institution is the Senate under the leadership of Senator Godswill Akpabio.”
