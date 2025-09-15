Blocked Resumption: Natasha Threatens to Sue NASS Clerk

Suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha, has threatened court action against the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamorudeen Ogunlana, if she is prevented from resuming plenary on Monday.

Natasha’s threat was conveyed through a letter dated September 10 and signed by her counsel, Chief Michael Numa (SAN)

She vowed to seek legal redress against any attempt by the National Assembly to disregard a court order regarding her resumption.

“Take notice that failure to comply by Monday, 15th September 2025, will leave us with no alternative but to initiate proceedings against you personally and in your official capacity,” the letter read.

In the letter, Natasha’s counsel stated that the National Assembly’s refusal to obey a court order was a violation of the Constitution and the Code of Conduct for Public Officers.

She vowed to initiate contempt charges and disciplinary measures, adding that the clerk would be held responsible for instigating a breach of peace.

“We strongly advise that you reconsider your untenable stance and comply with the Constitution and extant judicial orders,” the letter added.