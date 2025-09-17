Ekwunife Apologises to Soludo, Wife over Infidelity Allegation

The Anambra State deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has apologised to Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife Nonye, over an allegation of infidelity against the State’s First Lady.

The senator and the governor’s wife had been engaged in a bitter war of words, following a verbal exchange said to have been sparked by the governor, who accused the senator of holding a fake PhD.

In her response to the governor, Ekwunife dragged his wife into the dispute with claims of infidelity, an allegation Mrs. Soludo has long rejected, challenging both a fidelity test and a paternity test for all their children.

However, in what is being described as a courageous move, Ekwunife, in a press release signed on her behalf by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Tony Ezike, apologised to Soludo and his wife.

She also urged the public to disregard a trending story suggesting she had alleged that former PDP godfather, Chief Chris Uba, fathered some of the governor’s children. She clarified that the story did not emanate from her or her supporters, urging the public to discountenance it.

The statement read: “The attention of Sen. Uche Ekwunife, the Anambra All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy Governorship Candidate, has been drawn to an article falsely attributed to her camp, alleging that Mrs. Nonye Soludo, the wife of the Anambra State Governor, had children for Chief Chris Uba.

“Sen. Uche Ekwunife categorically states that although she has been maligned, defamed, and disparaged by the governor’s media team, the said publication did not emanate from her or her camp.

“She further wishes to apologise to the governor, his wife, and the general public who may have been affected by the altercations of the past few days.

“Sen. Ekwunife calls on her supporters to remain focused and avoid any media writing that may suggest altercation with the First Family or any other person as she continues with her campaigns.”