National
Police Defend Tinted Glass Permit Policy
The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed criticisms of its tinted glass permit policy, insisting that the scheme is legal, transparent, and constitutionally valid.
Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday, described recent claims by individuals and groups questioning the policy as “untrue and misleading,” adding that they were aimed at discrediting the image and lawful operations of the police.
Citing Section 2(3a) of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, Hundeyin explained that the law empowers the Inspector-General of Police, or any authorised person, to approve permits.
He also noted that Section 1(2) of the Act requires applicants to show valid reasons, either on health or security grounds, before approval can be granted.
“The essence of the regulation aligns with our core mandate of crime prevention, as the permit is a critical tool in tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and one-chance operations,” Hundeyin stated.
Responding to a suit filed by the Nigerian Bar Association against the Inspector-General of Police over the policy, Hundeyin clarified that charges attached to obtaining the permit are processing fees meant to sustain the digital infrastructure supporting the service.
He added that this was in line with Section 26(e) and (f) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, which empowers the police to provide specialised services to the public at a fee.
He further highlighted the successes of the Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), noting that it has enabled the recovery of numerous stolen vehicles nationwide.
Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ rights.
He assured Nigerians that the police remain dedicated to building a safer and more secure nation.
National
Globacom Partners Ondo Govt to Provide Advanced Digital Solutions
Ondo State Government is partnering with telecommunications giant, Globacom, to adopt advanced digital solutions that will enhance governance, education, security, and revenue collection.
At a strategic meeting with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and top government officials in Akure, Globacom’s Group Lead, Enterprise Business, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, assured that the collaboration would enhance efficiency and productivity across the state.
Odejobi explained that Globacom will deploy a Learning Management System (LMS) to benefit secondary and tertiary institutions. The company will also provide Glo Share, its sponsored data service that allows zero rated access to the LMS, enabling students to study online without data charges.
Likewise, the sponsored data service will be extended to Ondo State’s digital payment platform, making it easier for residents to meet their financial obligations. “This means citizens will be able to pay their taxes whilst using free data in Ondo State,” he explained.
Other areas of collaboration include the deployment of Glo surveillance solutions such as facial biometrics and traffic management systems to combat crime, as well as vehicle-tracking services to prevent theft and misuse of government cars. Odejobi further revealed that the state workforce would benefit from free-access closed-user group lines to enhance communication across ministries, departments, and agencies.
Governor Aiyedatiwa welcomed the initiative, saying Globacom’s initiatives came at the right time for his government’s push for technology-driven administration. “I am proud of the rich array of solutions from the company,” he said.
The governor emphasizes ongoing efforts to integrate digital systems in governance, including the launch of iOndo, an electronic tax collection platform introduced three months ago. The platform allows residents to pay ground rents and other taxes online.
“Adopting new technologies from Globacom will reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, increase efficiency, and limit human interference in government processes,” he added.
Governor Aiyedatiwa also applauds Globacom for its contributions to Nigeria’s telecoms sector, noting its role in pioneering innovations such as per-second billing and the introduction of affordable SIM cards, which helped make mobile phones accessible to everyone.
He expressed optimism that the partnership would strengthen digital innovation and socio economic growth in Ondo state governance.
National
US Grants Nigeria $32.5m Aid to Tackle Hunger
The United States has approved $32.5 million for Nigeria to address hunger, in what is seen as rare gesture since President Donald Trump suspended most aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
The funding will provide food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced people, IDPS, in conflict-affected areas, the U.S mission to Nigeria said in a statement on Wednesday.
Insecurity and funding cuts have put northern Nigeria in the grip of “an unprecedented hunger crisis” that could leave more than 1.3 million people without food and force the closure of 150 nutrition clinics in Borno State, Margot van der Velden, the World Food Program´s regional director for West Africa, said in July.
In July, the WFP suspended food assistance across crisis-hit West and Central African countries as a result of U.S. and other global aid cuts that are grinding its operations to a halt.
Food stocks were projected to end around September for most of the affected countries, leaving millions of vulnerable people potentially without emergency aid, according to the WFP.The U.S. mission said the donation would provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across north-east and northwest of Africa´s most populous country.
“This includes complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers,” it said.
In recent months, there has been an uptick in attacks on communities in the northwest and north-central regions of Africa´s most populous country, where farmers often clash over limited access to land and water.
An attack in north-central Nigeria killed 150 people in June.
The West African country is also dealing with an insurgency in its northeast region that has resulted in the death of around 35,000 civilians and the displacement of more than 2 million others, according to the United Nations.
National
Tinubu’s Infrastructure Report, Misleading, Fake, Says ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Tinubu administration of manipulating official infrastructure data in a bid to deflect growing criticism over allegations of nepotism and regional bias.
Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, said the government’s infrastructure progress report not only reinforced suspicions about exclusionary governance but also showed its “alarming comfort with misleading the public through #FakeNews.”
The ADC pointed to the hurried release of a glossy document titled “Infrastructure Equity for Every Region. Progress for Every Nigerian. The Renewed Hope Agenda in Action,” following accusations that projects were disproportionately allocated to the South West.
“Ordinarily, we would have commended such an effort at transparency. However, the context and content of the report suggest that this was less a gesture of accountability and more a panicked propaganda attempt at damage control in the face of mounting criticism about the government’s nepotistic and exclusionary tendencies,” the statement read.
The party noted that it was the first time any Nigerian government would feel compelled to prove it had given all parts of the country a sense of belonging.
“But the reason is clear: this is the most divisive government we have ever had, where governance is run like an exclusive membership club,” it added.
The ADC argued that rather than exonerate the government, the infrastructure report exposed “cronyism, sloppiness, and lack of equitable distribution of projects and spending.”
It highlighted several “misclassifications,” including the Damaturu–Maiduguri road, listed under the North West despite lying entirely in the North East; the Bama and Dikwa roads in Borno State, also misclassified as North West; and the Lokoja–Okene dualisation project, placed under the North West instead of the North Central zone.
“Lokoja is the capital of Kogi State, which, along with Okene, falls squarely within the North Central zone. Yet, the government’s report would have us believe it is a North-Western initiative. The Benue–9th Mile road is another case in point. This was mislabeled under the North West, despite Benue being in the North Central,” the statement said.
The party further claimed that some projects were listed twice — once under their actual regions and again under the North West.
“We know that budgets have allegedly been padded by this administration, but this is the first time we have seen infographics padded with such brazen creativity,” it added.
The ADC also argued that several of the projects showcased were initiated under the Buhari administration but had been repackaged and presented as fresh achievements
