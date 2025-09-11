Police Defend Tinted Glass Permit Policy

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed criticisms of its tinted glass permit policy, insisting that the scheme is legal, transparent, and constitutionally valid.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday, described recent claims by individuals and groups questioning the policy as “untrue and misleading,” adding that they were aimed at discrediting the image and lawful operations of the police.

Citing Section 2(3a) of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, Hundeyin explained that the law empowers the Inspector-General of Police, or any authorised person, to approve permits.

He also noted that Section 1(2) of the Act requires applicants to show valid reasons, either on health or security grounds, before approval can be granted.

“The essence of the regulation aligns with our core mandate of crime prevention, as the permit is a critical tool in tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and one-chance operations,” Hundeyin stated.

Responding to a suit filed by the Nigerian Bar Association against the Inspector-General of Police over the policy, Hundeyin clarified that charges attached to obtaining the permit are processing fees meant to sustain the digital infrastructure supporting the service.

He added that this was in line with Section 26(e) and (f) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, which empowers the police to provide specialised services to the public at a fee.

He further highlighted the successes of the Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), noting that it has enabled the recovery of numerous stolen vehicles nationwide.

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ rights.

He assured Nigerians that the police remain dedicated to building a safer and more secure nation.