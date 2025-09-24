National
Tinubu’s Wife Raises N20.45bn from 65th Birthday Donations for National Library
The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, disclosed that her 65th birthday anniversary fund-raising drive has so far yielded N20,456,188,924.93, with donations still trickling in.
Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Mrs. Tinubu said the donations would go toward completing the long-abandoned National Library project, a cause she described as deeply personal.
“This is not the first or second time I have raised money for a worthy cause,” she noted, recalling that at her 45th birthday, she raised N50 million for the completion of the National Sickle Cell Foundation Centre, and at 50, mobilized N200 million for the New Era Foundation and other charities.
She dismissed speculations of political undertones behind the project, insisting that her focus was on nation-building and giving back.
Citing inspirations from writers like Khalil Gibran and former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, the First Lady said: “It doesn’t take much to do good. Most of the work I’ve ever done is not something new; I just make it look big, and at the end of the day, it turns big.”
Mrs. Tinubu traced the history of the National Library project, initiated in 1981, approved in 2006 with a budget of N8.2 billion, and later reviewed to over N23 billion.
She emphasised that with collective will, Nigerians can deliver the 11-story structure within two years.
“I have played my part. The Oluremi@65 Fund will close in December. Nigerians can still donate until then. But to the glory of God, we already have over N20.4 billion and it is still growing,” she declared.
The First Lady expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, and his wife Nana, former First Ladies, National Assembly leaders, state governors, captains of industry, including Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Dr. Jim Ovia, Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), as well as royal fathers, among others, for their goodwill and support.
She pledged that the names of all donors would be published in national dailies as a mark of respect and accountability.
National
Police Defend Tinted Glass Permit Policy
The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed criticisms of its tinted glass permit policy, insisting that the scheme is legal, transparent, and constitutionally valid.
Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement on Wednesday, described recent claims by individuals and groups questioning the policy as “untrue and misleading,” adding that they were aimed at discrediting the image and lawful operations of the police.
Citing Section 2(3a) of the Motor Vehicles (Prohibition of Tinted Glass) Act, 2004, Hundeyin explained that the law empowers the Inspector-General of Police, or any authorised person, to approve permits.
He also noted that Section 1(2) of the Act requires applicants to show valid reasons, either on health or security grounds, before approval can be granted.
“The essence of the regulation aligns with our core mandate of crime prevention, as the permit is a critical tool in tackling kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism, and one-chance operations,” Hundeyin stated.
Responding to a suit filed by the Nigerian Bar Association against the Inspector-General of Police over the policy, Hundeyin clarified that charges attached to obtaining the permit are processing fees meant to sustain the digital infrastructure supporting the service.
He added that this was in line with Section 26(e) and (f) of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020, which empowers the police to provide specialised services to the public at a fee.
He further highlighted the successes of the Electronic Central Motor Registry (e-CMR), noting that it has enabled the recovery of numerous stolen vehicles nationwide.
Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, meanwhile, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and the protection of citizens’ rights.
He assured Nigerians that the police remain dedicated to building a safer and more secure nation.
National
Globacom Partners Ondo Govt to Provide Advanced Digital Solutions
Ondo State Government is partnering with telecommunications giant, Globacom, to adopt advanced digital solutions that will enhance governance, education, security, and revenue collection.
At a strategic meeting with Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa and top government officials in Akure, Globacom’s Group Lead, Enterprise Business, Mr. Adeniyi Odejobi, assured that the collaboration would enhance efficiency and productivity across the state.
Odejobi explained that Globacom will deploy a Learning Management System (LMS) to benefit secondary and tertiary institutions. The company will also provide Glo Share, its sponsored data service that allows zero rated access to the LMS, enabling students to study online without data charges.
Likewise, the sponsored data service will be extended to Ondo State’s digital payment platform, making it easier for residents to meet their financial obligations. “This means citizens will be able to pay their taxes whilst using free data in Ondo State,” he explained.
Other areas of collaboration include the deployment of Glo surveillance solutions such as facial biometrics and traffic management systems to combat crime, as well as vehicle-tracking services to prevent theft and misuse of government cars. Odejobi further revealed that the state workforce would benefit from free-access closed-user group lines to enhance communication across ministries, departments, and agencies.
Governor Aiyedatiwa welcomed the initiative, saying Globacom’s initiatives came at the right time for his government’s push for technology-driven administration. “I am proud of the rich array of solutions from the company,” he said.
The governor emphasizes ongoing efforts to integrate digital systems in governance, including the launch of iOndo, an electronic tax collection platform introduced three months ago. The platform allows residents to pay ground rents and other taxes online.
“Adopting new technologies from Globacom will reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks, increase efficiency, and limit human interference in government processes,” he added.
Governor Aiyedatiwa also applauds Globacom for its contributions to Nigeria’s telecoms sector, noting its role in pioneering innovations such as per-second billing and the introduction of affordable SIM cards, which helped make mobile phones accessible to everyone.
He expressed optimism that the partnership would strengthen digital innovation and socio economic growth in Ondo state governance.
National
US Grants Nigeria $32.5m Aid to Tackle Hunger
The United States has approved $32.5 million for Nigeria to address hunger, in what is seen as rare gesture since President Donald Trump suspended most aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
The funding will provide food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced people, IDPS, in conflict-affected areas, the U.S mission to Nigeria said in a statement on Wednesday.
Insecurity and funding cuts have put northern Nigeria in the grip of “an unprecedented hunger crisis” that could leave more than 1.3 million people without food and force the closure of 150 nutrition clinics in Borno State, Margot van der Velden, the World Food Program´s regional director for West Africa, said in July.
In July, the WFP suspended food assistance across crisis-hit West and Central African countries as a result of U.S. and other global aid cuts that are grinding its operations to a halt.
Food stocks were projected to end around September for most of the affected countries, leaving millions of vulnerable people potentially without emergency aid, according to the WFP.The U.S. mission said the donation would provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across north-east and northwest of Africa´s most populous country.
“This includes complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers,” it said.
In recent months, there has been an uptick in attacks on communities in the northwest and north-central regions of Africa´s most populous country, where farmers often clash over limited access to land and water.
An attack in north-central Nigeria killed 150 people in June.
The West African country is also dealing with an insurgency in its northeast region that has resulted in the death of around 35,000 civilians and the displacement of more than 2 million others, according to the United Nations.
Tinubu Holds Closed-door Meeting with Rivers Ex-administrator Ibas, EFCC Chair, Fin Minister
The Imperative of Unity in 2027—Why an Atiku-Obi Alliance Matters
Billionaire Businessman Olorogun Oskar Ibru is Dead
Tinubu’s Wife Raises N20.45bn from 65th Birthday Donations for National Library
Akpabio’s Senate Bows to Pressure, Recalls Natasha to Legislative Duties
Israel Threatens to Boycott UN Security Council Meeting on Gaza
Fubara Meets Tinubu in Post Reinstatement Visit to Aso Rock
Zero to Global Impact: The Definitive Guide to Auditing Yourself
9 AI Tools That Make Daily Work Smarter and More Efficient in 2025
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Insecurity in Kwara State: A Cause for Concern
How Elysian Luxury Living Fragrances Are Transforming Everyday Moments
Prompt Delivery: Okay Petroleum Opens Dangote Refinery Booking Office in Ibadan
End of Emergency Rule: Gov Fubara Arrives in Port Harcourt
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
Trending
-
Opinion5 days ago
Zero to Global Impact: The Definitive Guide to Auditing Yourself
-
Opinion4 days ago
9 AI Tools That Make Daily Work Smarter and More Efficient in 2025
-
Voice of Emancipation4 days ago
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Insecurity in Kwara State: A Cause for Concern
-
Business5 days ago
How Elysian Luxury Living Fragrances Are Transforming Everyday Moments
-
Boss Picks3 days ago
Prompt Delivery: Okay Petroleum Opens Dangote Refinery Booking Office in Ibadan
-
News6 days ago
End of Emergency Rule: Gov Fubara Arrives in Port Harcourt
-
Events4 days ago
Yomi Awoniyi Shocks the World on 65th Birthday
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Glo-sponsored African Voices on CNN Features Literary Genius, Chimamanda Adichie