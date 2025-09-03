National
Gov Adeleke Felicitates with Vice President Shettima at 59
The Executive Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has congratulated Vice President Kashim Shettima on the occasion of his 59th birthday, celebrating him as a leader with unquantifiable zeal for progress.
Governor Adeleke lauds Vice President Shettima’s enduring history of service, transforming not just communities but lives through effective governance, commending him for the endearing contributions to the incredible turnaround of the country’s economic situations under the President Bola Tinubu-led administration.
The Governor acknowledges the ex-Senator’s admirable intellectual prowess and ability to harness human capital for national development, praising him for effectively aggregating interests in the National Economic Council (NEC) towards the objective of moving Nigeria forward.
“On this day, I celebrate Vice President, His Excellency Kashim Shettima, GCON, on the occasion of his 59th birthday. Senator Shettima is a practical reflection of dedication, investing decades of his life in the service of the people and contributing to the progress of the society,” the Governor was quoted as saying in a congratulatory message.
“As Governor of Borno State, Senator Shettima fought hard to keep his people safe in the face of a vicious extremism challenge, and now as Vice President, he diligently undertakes initiatives and policies that directly bears on the lives of Nigerians, particularly the commendable coordination of palliatives to citizens following the removal of fuel subsidy.”
Governor Adeleke prays to Almighty Allah to bless him with many more celebrations in good health and sound mind so as to continue to offer guidance and support for those who looks up to him.
US Grants Nigeria $32.5m Aid to Tackle Hunger
The United States has approved $32.5 million for Nigeria to address hunger, in what is seen as rare gesture since President Donald Trump suspended most aid through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
The funding will provide food assistance and nutritional support to internally displaced people, IDPS, in conflict-affected areas, the U.S mission to Nigeria said in a statement on Wednesday.
Insecurity and funding cuts have put northern Nigeria in the grip of “an unprecedented hunger crisis” that could leave more than 1.3 million people without food and force the closure of 150 nutrition clinics in Borno State, Margot van der Velden, the World Food Program´s regional director for West Africa, said in July.
In July, the WFP suspended food assistance across crisis-hit West and Central African countries as a result of U.S. and other global aid cuts that are grinding its operations to a halt.
Food stocks were projected to end around September for most of the affected countries, leaving millions of vulnerable people potentially without emergency aid, according to the WFP.The U.S. mission said the donation would provide food and nutrition assistance to 764,205 beneficiaries across north-east and northwest of Africa´s most populous country.
“This includes complementary nutrition top-ups for 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls and 43,235 children through electronic food vouchers,” it said.
In recent months, there has been an uptick in attacks on communities in the northwest and north-central regions of Africa´s most populous country, where farmers often clash over limited access to land and water.
An attack in north-central Nigeria killed 150 people in June.
The West African country is also dealing with an insurgency in its northeast region that has resulted in the death of around 35,000 civilians and the displacement of more than 2 million others, according to the United Nations.
Tinubu’s Infrastructure Report, Misleading, Fake, Says ADC
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Tinubu administration of manipulating official infrastructure data in a bid to deflect growing criticism over allegations of nepotism and regional bias.
Bolaji Abdullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, in a statement, said the government’s infrastructure progress report not only reinforced suspicions about exclusionary governance but also showed its “alarming comfort with misleading the public through #FakeNews.”
The ADC pointed to the hurried release of a glossy document titled “Infrastructure Equity for Every Region. Progress for Every Nigerian. The Renewed Hope Agenda in Action,” following accusations that projects were disproportionately allocated to the South West.
“Ordinarily, we would have commended such an effort at transparency. However, the context and content of the report suggest that this was less a gesture of accountability and more a panicked propaganda attempt at damage control in the face of mounting criticism about the government’s nepotistic and exclusionary tendencies,” the statement read.
The party noted that it was the first time any Nigerian government would feel compelled to prove it had given all parts of the country a sense of belonging.
“But the reason is clear: this is the most divisive government we have ever had, where governance is run like an exclusive membership club,” it added.
The ADC argued that rather than exonerate the government, the infrastructure report exposed “cronyism, sloppiness, and lack of equitable distribution of projects and spending.”
It highlighted several “misclassifications,” including the Damaturu–Maiduguri road, listed under the North West despite lying entirely in the North East; the Bama and Dikwa roads in Borno State, also misclassified as North West; and the Lokoja–Okene dualisation project, placed under the North West instead of the North Central zone.
“Lokoja is the capital of Kogi State, which, along with Okene, falls squarely within the North Central zone. Yet, the government’s report would have us believe it is a North-Western initiative. The Benue–9th Mile road is another case in point. This was mislabeled under the North West, despite Benue being in the North Central,” the statement said.
The party further claimed that some projects were listed twice — once under their actual regions and again under the North West.
“We know that budgets have allegedly been padded by this administration, but this is the first time we have seen infographics padded with such brazen creativity,” it added.
The ADC also argued that several of the projects showcased were initiated under the Buhari administration but had been repackaged and presented as fresh achievements
Hardship: Nigerians Groaning Under Your Watch, Reps Caucus Reminds Tinubu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has reminded President Bola Tinubu that Nigerians are currently experiencing hardship under his administration and deserve better treatment, stressing that many things have gone wrong, which he ought to urgently address.
The caucus raised the red flag at a press conference after its emergency meeting in Abuja, held to support the decision of the party leadership at its earlier meetings in Zamfara State.
Leader of the caucus, Hon. Fred Agbedi, said: “Nigerians are groaning. Mr. President, ensure that you pay attention to the sufferings of Nigerians. We also urge Nigerians to insist on good governance, to insist that in 2027 they will choose the right person and the right party to lead them. They must be resolute in voting the APC out.”
The PDP lawmakers also urged the Federal government to pay protesting contractors, noting that while foreign contractors were being settled, Nigerian contractors were left unattended.
They vowed to ensure that indigenous contractors who have delivered services are paid what they are owed so that they can feed their families, sustain their businesses, and support the economy.
“As a caucus, we will continue to ensure that we put this government on its toes. We will make the right laws to help Nigeria. We will bring to light all illegalities perpetrated by this government and ensure that Nigerians benefit from our efforts.”
On party affairs, Hon. Agbedi congratulated Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, who emerged as the new National Chairman of the PDP after serving as Acting National Chairman for several years.
He continued: “The PDP, being a party that complies with its constitution, rules, and conventions, has once again demonstrated its commitment to due process. Yesterday, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagun, former Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was duly elected and mandated to lead the party until the convention in November, after which a new executive will be sworn in by December.
“We are proud of the peaceful conduct of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, the unity demonstrated, and the overwhelming support from the Governors’ Forum, former ministers, state party chairmen, the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, and other organs of the party. This shows that the PDP remains the only party Nigerians can rely on.”
Hon. Agbedi also called on the Tinubu-led APC administration to respect the court judgment on the local government elections in Osun State.
