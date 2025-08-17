Voice of Emancipation
Voice of Emancipation: Will Ukraine Ever Know Peace?
By Kayode Emola
I remember vividly when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, many commentators at the time said, this was going to be a quick and decisive war. Even Russia thought it was going to end within 10 days, as they had hoped the Russian-speaking Ukrainians would roll out the red carpet.
However, this wasn’t the case, as it turned out that the Russians were not welcome. Ukrainians have tasted what they did not enjoy in the former Soviet Union before it collapsed in 1991, and they’re not going back. Russia felt humiliated, many of its tanks were destroyed, and its hastily put-together military had to retreat.
In the end, what was supposed to be a special military operation turned out to be a full-blown war, and not even Putin could deny the pain and frustration Russia is going through. Above all, it is the ordinary man in the streets of Ukraine who is bearing the brunt of the ongoing fighting as they continue to suffer from Russia’s drone attacks daily.
What will bring peace to Ukraine? Is it a united coalition against Russia and its economy by the rest of the world? Or is it for Ukraine to make peace at all costs for the sake of its population? So far, the Ukrainians seem to be defiant and holding their ground, insisting that Russia is the aggressor and must be pushed back by any means necessary.
Russia, on the other hand, doesn’t agree with that stance and believes the Russian-speaking Ukrainians need to be protected from the Ukrainian regime. The truth of the matter is, since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russians have never forgiven the Ukrainians, as they saw Ukraine as the cause of the collapse.
If Russia saw Ukraine as the cause of the collapse, why would it want Ukraine back? Is it not afraid that Ukraine may further cause the Russian Federation more damage if it is brought back as a territory of Russia? All these are better left for Putin and his people to decide.
This week, everyone had hoped that the meeting between Putin and Trump would bring about an immediate ceasefire. The international press and foreign governments so hyped the word ceasefire that Putin came from behind with another plan.
Putin very well knows that a ceasefire will not favour Russia, especially as they are making significant gains on the ground. In another vein, he didn’t want more crippling sanctions to hurt his war machine, especially if India and China were to stop buying Russian oil because of the Trump-imposed tariffs.
He quickly invited himself to the US to help Donald Trump save face, knowing that he had an alternative plan to peace. Putin doesn’t want peace; he wants to punish the West for the breakup of the Soviet Union, and what better way than to sow the seed of discord among them.
He had his master game plan: promise Donald Trump a peace plan that may or may not happen and let him have something to worry about for now. Continue with the Russian military progress on the ground, after all, he already controls two-thirds of the Donbass, who knows, by the time the peace plan is in force, he may have gotten the whole of Donbass, and that will be job done.
Then he can present to the Russian people that his special military operation is over, portraying himself as the saviour of the Russian people anywhere in the world. Whatever the case may be, it is not good news for Ukraine. Without the support of its European partners and the US, Ukraine on its own cannot withstand the firepower of Russia.
Therefore, Ukraine has no other option than to make peace with Russia for now, although what Ukraine wants is a long-lasting peace. Not a peace for the sake of pausing the fighting and then resuming hostilities, some few years down the line, when a new man enters the white house.
For Ukraine, it does not have many options; it can only hope that Russia will genuinely pursue peace. How can you get peace from an angry husband who never wanted a divorce in the first place? Will he ever allow you to remarry? Ukraine wants a clean break from Russia; it wants to be aligned with the rest of Western Europe and the US. For Russia, that is not an option; you will only be mine or no one else.
That is the real crux of the matter when Putin says the root cause of the underlying problem must be addressed first before we even talk of peace. Putin does know that peace is not just what you achieve in just one meeting, thereby playing Trump in a highly masterful game of diplomacy.
Trump must have been very naïve when he thought Putin was going to agree to an immediate ceasefire on his first visit to the US. Putin only wanted to save Trump from an international embarrassment while kicking down the ceasefire can.
In the end, Ukraine will need to decide what it wants to get and how it wants to get there. There are a few options that Ukraine can take: launch a counter-offensive against the Russian forces on its occupied territory, thereby pushing the Russians back. Or agree to an armistice that freezes the conflict and waits for a time in the future when it can reclaim its territory.
Pursue closer cooperation with Europe without ever publicly declaring that it wants membership of the European Union or NATO. After all, countries like Norway, Switzerland, etc, are not members of the EU but benefit immensely from free trade with the EU.
Ukraine can position itself to benefit both from Russia and the EU without causing a stir. In that way, it will be a big win for Ukraine without needing to go to war. If in the future Ukraine is strong enough to challenge the Russian Federation on its own without needing the European and American partners, then it can fight its war on its own terms.
However, as Ukraine needs the support of external governments to fight its war, it is better to make peace and save the lives of its military and civilian population. It doesn’t mean that the Ukrainians are stupid; it just gives them a better chance to fight another day.
Overall, we should be grateful that the first and second world wars taught the world a valuable lesson that wars don’t end conflict; negotiation does. As all parties involved pursue lasting peace, we hope and pray that this kind of thing does not revisit mankind.
Meanwhile, it would have been good if the White House were dedicating so many efforts to other conflicts around the world as it is doing in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The Gaza Strip is nothing to write home about, Congo is in constant battle, and Sudan is in a world of its own.
Hopefully, we Yoruba will learn one or two things from the Russian-Ukraine war and be able to navigate our own challenges in Nigeria. The time has come for us to take a stand for our own liberation, and we cannot depend on external powers to come to our rescue when it matters most. We must be ready to go it alone if that is what it requires.
Voice of Emancipation: Ongoing Security Threat in Yorubaland
By Kayode Emola
As Nigeria mourns the death of former President Mohammed Buhari, who was buried some weeks ago, communities in Yorubaland continue to suffer from the atrocities of his regime. Even though Buhari has not long left power, the insecurities he left behind are nothing to write home about.
A few weeks ago, I wrote about the mass exodus of our people from their towns and villages in Kogi State. This week, we have seen a video of a ghost village in Ifelodun Local Government of Kwara State. Though many of us in the heartlands of other Yoruba States and the Diaspora are not directly impacted by this phenomenon, we ought to be greatly troubled by these events in our homeland.
Inch by inch, we’re allowing the enemy’s forces to encroach on our ancestral land unabated. The Yoruba people of Kwara and Kogi are crying constantly for help, with no one appearing to be listening. Thus, giving room for our adversaries to take advantage of our helpless situation.
I don’t believe the people are helpless and hopeless; it is our society that has become broken. Our ancestors were not docile; they were valiant men and women who provided for their families. They ensured their communities were safe and free from predators.
Today, despite the billions of naira being allocated to each state governor for security, it seems the money is doing everything but the security it is meant to provide. Shall we continue to watch and see this devastation on a commercial level and do nothing? Or are the people resigned to fate and the gods to fight their many battles?
These and many questions beg for immediate answers in the face of rising insecurity in Yorubaland. We cannot fold our hands and allow these atrocities to go unabated forever. We need to rise to the occasion and tackle it headlong, once and for all.
We need to demand from our state governments unequivocally that they begin to attend to their first estate which is providing security for the people. If they feel that is an impossible task, then this is the best time for all of us to come out en masse to demand our sovereign Yoruba nation.
The Nigerian state has shown that it is incapable of addressing the many challenges that face it as a nation. It is not surprising because even though we have a multiplicity of nationalities, successive governments have failed to create a national identity for Nigeria.
Even when past governments have tried to foster unity in Nigeria, it is not unity with divergent views. It has been united with a tribal view, making it difficult for Nigeria to function properly as a progressive nation.
Whilst it is easy to blame everything on Nigeria, we as Yoruba must equally accept our own responsibility in the failures of Nigeria. We must not assume that our Yoruba nation will be devoid of the tendencies that broke Nigeria as a nation.
After all, we are not going to import people to become Yoruba citizens when we eventually get our sovereignty. It is the same corrupt-minded people from Nigeria who will become the civil servants and government officials in the new nation.
Therefore, there must be systems and institutions to checkmate excesses. We should endeavour to build a corruption-free society where everyone is guaranteed a decent wage irrespective of their work or calling. No one should have to depend on bribes, gifts, or stipends to meet their living expenses.
For if we do not set out these principles and abide by them from the onset, just as Singapore did when they were suddenly thrown out of Malaysia in 1965. Then, we may find that our efforts in securing a sovereign Yoruba nation have been an exercise in futility. I hope and pray that our new nation will surpass expectations and bring growth and development to everyone.
Voice of Emancipation: Yoruba Stay on Your Lane
By Kayode Emola
One of the reasons why the Yoruba Self-Determination Struggle has endured to date is that very many of us are uncompromising. We refused to be cowed into adopting a pseudo name or title for our struggle just to appease the system. We remained true to the calling and focused on our end goal, which is a sovereign Yoruba nation.
This obviously didn’t go down well with a lot of our people who came to the struggle with varying motives. Some joined us for their own personal gain rather than for the purpose of an independent Yoruba nation. Some others came to do the bidding of their slave masters, who sent them to destabilise us.
The unfortunate thing is that those whose hearts are not well-grounded in the struggle found themselves wavering and eventually falling by the wayside. They let themselves be deceived that self-determination is a walk in the park.
The important thing now is that those of us still standing should redouble our focus and commitment so as not to be distracted. The journey ahead is tough and not for the fainthearted.
There are still some among us on the self-determination struggle who are supposed to be on the path to freedom, leading our people to the promised land. Yet, their contributions to the struggle have been none other than to create a very beautiful website and to sit on social media all day to criticize others.
Such are those that claim to have formed a government in exile a while ago, without any election held in Yorubaland. In their mind, once they can get our people on social media to recognise them, then they can claim to the whole world that they are the face of our struggle. My take is that a government in exile is not a guarantee that we will get international recognition or the Yoruba nation of our dreams in a heartbeat.
The Yoruba nation is a recognised entity globally, and that alone is more than enough for us. Our struggle is to liberate our people from the slave camp that Nigeria has come to represent for many of its citizens. We do not need to put ourselves through the cacophony of forming a government in exile to pass a clear message to the world.
Therefore, those who are truly committed to the Yoruba nation struggle in the homeland must be ready to pick up the gauntlet and take the campaign to the enemy’s camp. We cannot sit down comfortably in our sitting rooms abroad and hope that one day the Yoruba nation will come. We need to constantly be on the neck of the so-called elected representatives, demanding our inalienable right to self-determination.
We need to be very careful as we march along, as some organisations that were initially set up to actualise the Yoruba nation struggle are now actively campaigning for a restructured Nigeria. These are the same people who were supposedly pushing for Yoruba autonomy from Nigeria under the Buhari regime, but are silent when a Yoruba man is the president of Nigeria.
I do not say their demand is wrong, but how can they not see that Nigeria cannot be restructured, nor can we ever go back to regional governance? I say this boldly because the genesis of the Nigerian civil war from 1963-1970 was because of restructuring.
Ojukwu, who also asked for a restructuring of Nigeria, way back in the 60s, from the unitary government of Aguiyi-Ironsi promulgated in May 1966, had to go to war. Gowon was not having any of it and went ahead to create 12 states of the federation after the Aburi accord failed. This led to Ojukwu pulling the Eastern region out of Nigeria the following day, and thus the civil war began.
For anyone to think that more than 50 years after the civil war and over 20 more states created by several military governments, it’s time to restructure Nigeria is daydreaming. Not even Tinubu, who is now president, has the power to restructure the country, let alone the ordinary man on the street. The best Tinubu can do is ask his rubber-stamping national assembly to create more states to palliate some people, to allow him to finish his tenure in office.
For Nigeria to be restructured, every ethnic nationality will have to sit down at a round table and discuss the modalities. Outside of that, anyone hoping that because Tinubu is the president and is a Yoruba man, then he can restructure Nigeria is living in a fool’s paradise.
The Fulani North has nothing to offer to Nigeria, and if we continue to pander to their antics of requesting a restructured Nigeria, they will be happy that they got us where they wanted. The only thing that can shake the core of that belief is a total dissolution of the forced union. That is what those of the self-determination stand for, and that is why they are afraid of us.
Four out of the six regions of Nigeria have now shown interest in exiting the union; the only thing remaining now is for any region or ethnic nationality to unilaterally declare its sovereignty and stand by it. Once that is done, it will shatter any legitimacy binding Nigeria together and steer it into total collapse, just like Yugoslavia.
That is what we on the self-determination struggle must focus on, rather than throwing punches at ourselves on the pages of newspapers like some organisations and individuals are doing. Whoever thinks they can abrogate power to themselves because they have created an organisation and a colourful website is only deceiving themselves.
I urge such people to begin to put their houses in order and come up with plans and programs to enhance the Yoruba nation’s struggle. Rather than becoming a noise-making machine on the pages of a newspaper. Self-determination struggle is not for the faint-hearted, and it is not something you pick up and drop off at will. You must be constant in your belief of an independent Yoruba nation and continuously work towards achieving this goal.
After all, Mandela stayed in prison for 27 years before his dream of dismantling the apartheid regime in South Africa was realised. He didn’t waver in prison to beg for his freedom, to give up the fight. He stayed true to his belief. I only wish some of our comrades who can’t even identify themselves in our Yoruba meetings but can throw punches in columns and WhatsApp pages would change for the better.
The Yoruba Self-Determination Movement is moving the struggle forward as best as it can, creating structures that will make us a formidable team. Perfecting all the programs initiated from the beginning of this struggle since 2018, and making sure we are laser-focused on our journey to freedom. My only prayer is that we get to our destination as quickly as possible and not be derailed by these detractors.
The journey is going to be tough, no doubt about it, but what is certain is victory if we do not give up. I implore our committed people still standing not to be carried away by the noisemakers who are constantly antagonising every little effort. I urge our people to concentrate on those things that bring us closer to our goal rather than listen to those who are trying to derail us. The Yoruba nation has come to stay for good, and this time around, we will get it right.
Voice of Emancipation: Tinubu Must Destroy the One Nigeria Project
By Kayode Emola
In April 1997, Tinubu wrote an article in ThisDay Newspaper stating that he, Tinubu, did not believe in “One Nigeria” (https://www.herald.ng/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Tinubu-1997-.webp). This was during the time when the dreaded Sani Abacha was the head of state and Tinubu was in exile in London. The question now is, if Tinubu did not believe in “One Nigeria” in 1997, what changed?
If Tinubu did not believe in “One Nigeria”, after being in power for over two years it is high time he started to put measures in place to back that belief. Nigeria has never been one and not even Tinubu in 2025 can make it so. Tinubu must remain true to his word that he doesn’t believe in “One Nigeria” and start taking steps to dissolve the country.
The people of Nigeria are a laughingstock around the world, despite the many accolades our virtuous people are achieving abroad. The bad rulers at home misleading the general populace are making life unbearable.
Therefore, there is no reason why the president cannot follow through with the dissolution of the country, rather than complain about resource allocation to the states and local government. The endemic corruption in Nigeria cannot be fought when there is mass hunger in the land.
We have seen time and time again how the average wage available to our people cannot supply their needs beyond a day, much less keep them for a month. This is the real reason why there is so much corruption in every sector of the economy. Everyone in positions of authority wants to help themselves to the largesse of their office not minding the damage inflicted upon the economy.
So, we must appeal to the conscience of President Bola Tinubu, that this is the time for him to back up his purported beliefs with actions. Instead of using his office to strengthen the invasion of Yorubaland as Buhari, his immediate predecessor, did, he must follow through on dismantling the Fulani jihadist “One Nigeria” project.
Buhari’s attitudes and actions could be, if not forgiven, then at least understood: he is a foreigner to the Yoruba people and would naturally want to protect the interests of his own people. I don’t think President Tinubu will be accorded the same grace if he abuses his position as President of Nigeria to the detriment of his kinsmen.
The president must remember that the issues of ranching and Ruga, the land-grabbing agenda pioneered by Buhari, met with a stiff resistance by both the Yoruba and other nationalities in Southern Nigeria. Tinubu should not become so blinded by his ambitions for a second term that he sinks to the depths of promising the Fulani people land that he has not got authority to offer.
No man should be permitted to extort his people to please the North for the sake of his own political ambition. It is time the Yoruba people send a strong message to the federal government and the Fulani oligarchs that we will not sit by and allow the North to overrun us. Our fathers may have folded their hands in obedience to the atrocities of the federal government, but our generation has had enough of the injustices meted out to them, and will not stand for it any more.
